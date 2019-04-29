Brazilian fashion blogger Camila Coelho touches down in Marrakesh

DUBAI: Brazilian fashion-and-beauty blogger Camila Coelho touched down in Morocco on Sunday, just in time for the Dior Cruise collection show in Marrakesh.

The April 29 show was the French label’s first major event in the country and fashion lovers have been buzzing about the runway show online, with British-Moroccan model Nora Attal taking to Instagram to show off the view from a rooftop in Marrakech over the weekend — before she hit the runway to show off the latest collection.

Coelho, who has a stellar 7.8 million followers on Instagram, took to the social media platform to share stunning snaps of a garden in the Moroccan tourist hub.

“Hello Marrakech. Happy to be here for #DiorCruise show!” she captioned a shot of a turquoise swimming pool.

With New York proving to be a big draw for European fashion houses this Spring — both Prada and Louis Vuitton are showcasing their latest collections in the city, on May 2 and May 4 respectively — it’s certainly interesting to see Dior’s attention turn eastward.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, as the colorful alleyways of Marrakesh have long served as inspiration for French designers. Late couturier Yves Saint Laurent considered the city his second home and the designer’s gorgeous Majorelle Garden, as well as the Yves Saint Laurent Museum, are major tourist hotspots in the city.

Morocco has become a playground for the world’s rich and famous, with plenty of international celebrities flocking to its history-steeped cities for high-end holidays.

In November, US model and actress Emily Ratajkowski shared snaps of her holiday in Morocco on social media.

The model was in Marrakech and seemed to have been taken in by the stunning souks and views the city has to offer.

Ratajkowski posted a photograph on Instagram where she is gazing out over the city’s rooftops, captioning it “Marrakech moonrise.”

In October, Halle Berry shared from her stay in Morocco with her millions of Instagram followers, including one snap in which she is riding a camel. The 52-year-old posted a string of photos of her time in the country, including a snap of a souk — which she captioned “Khamssas in the Souk” — and one in which she posed with a cat.

In January, model and social media darling Chrissy Teigen landed in Marrakesh and rode a camel through the desert and posed in a traditional restaurant, complete with majlis-style seating.