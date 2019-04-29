You are here

  • Home
  • Brazilian fashion blogger Camila Coelho touches down in Marrakesh
﻿

Brazilian fashion blogger Camila Coelho touches down in Marrakesh

The blogger shared photographs from the Selman Marrakech hotel. (Instagram)
Updated 29 April 2019
Arab News
0

Brazilian fashion blogger Camila Coelho touches down in Marrakesh

  • Camila Coelho has 7.8 million followers on Instagram
  • The Dior Cruise was the label's first big show in Marrakesh
Updated 29 April 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Brazilian fashion-and-beauty blogger Camila Coelho touched down in Morocco on Sunday, just in time for the Dior Cruise collection show in Marrakesh.

The April 29 show was the French label’s first major event in the country and fashion lovers have been buzzing about the runway show online, with British-Moroccan model Nora Attal taking to Instagram to show off the view from a rooftop in Marrakech over the weekend — before she hit the runway to show off the latest collection.

Coelho, who has a stellar 7.8 million followers on Instagram, took to the social media platform to share stunning snaps of a garden in the Moroccan tourist hub.

“Hello Marrakech. Happy to be here for #DiorCruise show!” she captioned a shot of a turquoise swimming pool.

With New York proving to be a big draw for European fashion houses this Spring — both Prada and Louis Vuitton are showcasing their latest collections in the city, on May 2 and May 4 respectively — it’s certainly interesting to see Dior’s attention turn eastward.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, as the colorful alleyways of Marrakesh have long served as inspiration for French designers. Late couturier Yves Saint Laurent considered the city his second home and the designer’s gorgeous Majorelle Garden, as well as the Yves Saint Laurent Museum, are major tourist hotspots in the city. 

Morocco has become a playground for the world’s rich and famous, with plenty of international celebrities flocking to its history-steeped cities for high-end holidays.

In November, US model and actress Emily Ratajkowski shared snaps of her holiday in Morocco on social media.

The model was in Marrakech and seemed to have been taken in by the stunning souks and views the city has to offer.

Ratajkowski posted a photograph on Instagram where she is gazing out over the city’s rooftops, captioning it “Marrakech moonrise.”

In October, Halle Berry shared from her stay in Morocco with her millions of Instagram followers, including one snap in which she is riding a camel. The 52-year-old posted a string of photos of her time in the country, including a snap of a souk — which she captioned “Khamssas in the Souk” — and one in which she posed with a cat.

In January, model and social media darling Chrissy Teigen landed in Marrakesh and rode a camel through the desert and posed in a traditional restaurant, complete with majlis-style seating.

Topics: Marrakesh Camila Coelho Dior

Related

0
Art & Culture
Nora Attal has her day in the sun in Marrakesh
0
Fashion
Lebanese designer Elie Saab leaves Lily Collins ‘lovestruck’

What We Are Reading Today: Biased by Jennifer L. Eberhardt

Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Biased by Jennifer L. Eberhardt

  • Eberhardt gives striking examples from her research of how racial categories and stereotypes affect perception
Updated 6 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
0

Biased is a timely and important book. Jennifer L. Eberhardt, a psychologist, takes a complicated and difficult subject and explains both the science and historical/sociological background behind issues of racism and implicit bias in a way that a person with little technical knowledge of either psychology or sociology can readily understand. 

Eberhardt gives striking examples from her research of how racial categories and stereotypes affect perception,” Neil Gross said in a review in The New York Times.

“In one study, she and her colleagues found that people’s brains were more active when they were looking at a face from someone of their own racial group. This, Eberhardt says, helps to explain why people sometimes do poorly at recognizing individuals from other groups — a finding that matters for criminal justice, where mistaken identification is common,” said the review.

“As Eberhardt describes it, the human brain is a categorization machine. Our cognitive systems continuously sort the elements of our perception into categories and subcategories so that we can function effectively in the world,” Gross said.

Topics: Book What We Are Reading Today

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Uninhabitable Earth by David Wallace-Wells
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Matriarch by Susan Page

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Biased by Jennifer L. Eberhardt
0
India’s general elections enter crucial stage
0
Trump, Erdogan discuss working group on Russian S-400 missile system
0
Family of Palestinian found dead in Turkish prison after UAE spying charges dismiss suicide claim
0
Misk Foundation and Arab News launch journalism training program for Saudi graduates
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.