Art Jameel issues open call for Saudi Arabia's eager artists

A digital rendering of the Hayy: Creative Hub. (Art Jameel/ibda design)
Updated 29 April 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Creative organization Art Jameel has issued an open call for Saudi Arabia-based artists for the chance to take part in an intensive learning program to take place between September-December, 2019.

The learning program, called “Navigating the Contemporary Art Scene,” will be led by international curators, museum directors and regional artists, who will teach workshops, deliver lectures, set readings and guide exhibition and studio tours. According to Art Jameel, it designed to be a transformative opportunity for artists who wish to attempt a full-time career in the arts.

The program includes lectures, seminars, workshops and readings, which collectively familiarize artists with the cultural landscapes of Saudi Arabia and the region. Topics covered range from understanding regional art histories, the art market and marketing arts practices, to application writing, legal matters and staying up-to-date with global trends in contemporary art concepts and curation practices.

The course will take place in advance of the launch of the Hayy: Creative Hub in 2020 at partner venues in Jeddah.

The deadline for applications is July 5, 2019.

A four-month-long program, the course is structured so that three modules are delivered over a combination of private and public lectures, seminars, workshops, focus groups and field trips. Three intensive, week-long sessions in September, October and December are accompanied by digital resources and assignments.

According to Art Jameel, “Navigating the Contemporary Art Scene” is open to artists based in Saudi Arabia who are over the age of 24 and are looking to develop a full-time career in the field. Applicants should if possible have a university degree and strong, bilingual communication skills.

For more information visit www.artjameel.org.

Topics: Art Jameel Saudi Arabia

What We Are Reading Today: Biased by Jennifer L. Eberhardt

Updated 4 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
Biased is a timely and important book. Jennifer L. Eberhardt, a psychologist, takes a complicated and difficult subject and explains both the science and historical/sociological background behind issues of racism and implicit bias in a way that a person with little technical knowledge of either psychology or sociology can readily understand. 

Eberhardt gives striking examples from her research of how racial categories and stereotypes affect perception,” Neil Gross said in a review in The New York Times.

“In one study, she and her colleagues found that people’s brains were more active when they were looking at a face from someone of their own racial group. This, Eberhardt says, helps to explain why people sometimes do poorly at recognizing individuals from other groups — a finding that matters for criminal justice, where mistaken identification is common,” said the review.

“As Eberhardt describes it, the human brain is a categorization machine. Our cognitive systems continuously sort the elements of our perception into categories and subcategories so that we can function effectively in the world,” Gross said.

Topics: Book What We Are Reading Today

