Art Jameel issues open call for Saudi Arabia’s eager artists

DUBAI: Creative organization Art Jameel has issued an open call for Saudi Arabia-based artists for the chance to take part in an intensive learning program to take place between September-December, 2019.

The learning program, called “Navigating the Contemporary Art Scene,” will be led by international curators, museum directors and regional artists, who will teach workshops, deliver lectures, set readings and guide exhibition and studio tours. According to Art Jameel, it designed to be a transformative opportunity for artists who wish to attempt a full-time career in the arts.

The program includes lectures, seminars, workshops and readings, which collectively familiarize artists with the cultural landscapes of Saudi Arabia and the region. Topics covered range from understanding regional art histories, the art market and marketing arts practices, to application writing, legal matters and staying up-to-date with global trends in contemporary art concepts and curation practices.

The course will take place in advance of the launch of the Hayy: Creative Hub in 2020 at partner venues in Jeddah.

The deadline for applications is July 5, 2019.

A four-month-long program, the course is structured so that three modules are delivered over a combination of private and public lectures, seminars, workshops, focus groups and field trips. Three intensive, week-long sessions in September, October and December are accompanied by digital resources and assignments.

According to Art Jameel, “Navigating the Contemporary Art Scene” is open to artists based in Saudi Arabia who are over the age of 24 and are looking to develop a full-time career in the field. Applicants should if possible have a university degree and strong, bilingual communication skills.

For more information visit www.artjameel.org.