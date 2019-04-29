You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan plans to bring 30,000 madrasas under government control
﻿

Pakistan plans to bring 30,000 madrasas under government control

Students at a madrasa in Islamabad. Last month, Pakistan’s government announced it had taken control of 182 religious schools. (AFP)
Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
0

Pakistan plans to bring 30,000 madrasas under government control

  • Modernizing madrasa education is a thorny issue in Pakistan, a deeply conservative Muslim nation where religious schools are often blamed for radicalization of youngsters
  • Pakistan’s new government, facing pressure from global powers to act against militant groups carrying out attacks in India and Afghanistan, has vowed major reforms
Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan plans to take control of a network of over 30,000 madrasas as part of a drive to “mainstream” the Islamic schools by bringing them under state control, the military’s spokesman said on Monday.
Modernizing madrasa education is a thorny issue in Pakistan, a deeply conservative Muslim nation where religious schools are often blamed for radicalization of youngsters but are the only education available to millions of poor children.
Pakistan’s new government, facing pressure from global powers to act against militant groups carrying out attacks in India and Afghanistan, has vowed major reforms and Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised the South Asian nation will no longer tolerate such outfits operating on its territory.
Critics of the madrasa education system say children who attend such schools, where they spend most of the day memorising the holy Qur’an, are often ill-equipped for the modern world and some madrasas act as breeding grounds for militant outfits.
“The government of Pakistan ... has decided that these madrasas will be mainstreamed,” spokseman Gen. Asif Ghafoor told reporters at military headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
“An Islamic education will continue to be provided but there will be no hate speech,” Ghafoor added, saying that religious schools will come under the purview of the ministry of educations and incorporate other subjects into their syllabus.
Ghafoor said Pakistan would pay for the madrasas by diverting cash to education from the cost of anti-terrorism security operations, which are less necessary because militant attacks have sharply declined in recent years.
Pakistan has been eager to show that it has severed links with militant groups that have in the past carried out attacks in neighboring Afghanistan and India.
Last month, the government announced it had taken control of 182 religious schools and detained more than 100 people as part of its biggest push against banned groups.
Security services have kept a close eye on madrasas associated with radicalizing youths and feeding recruits to Islamist militant outfits that have killed tens of thousands of people in the South Asian country since 2000.
“The benefit will be that when children grow and leave these institutions they will have the same career opportunities that those coming from a private school have,” Ghafoor said.
“We want to end violent extremism in Pakistan and that will only happen when our children have the same education and opportunities.”
He added that madrasa legislation would be presented in parliament in another month and that would be followed by a finalized syllabus, appointment of teachers and allocation of finances.

Topics: Pakistan madrasas

Related

Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan, US officials discuss crucial Afghan peace process
0
World
Afghanistan summons Pakistan diplomat yet again over Imran Khan’s comments

Air strike kills four people in Somalia

Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Reuters
0

Air strike kills four people in Somalia

  • The United States frequently carries out such attacks that target Islamist militants in the Horn of Africa country
Updated 5 min 37 sec ago
Reuters
0

MOGADISHU: An air strike near the Somali town of Afgoye killed four people, a relative of one of the victims said on Tuesday.
The United States frequently carries out such attacks that target Islamist militants in the Horn of Africa country. The attacks have helped bolster Somalia’s UN-backed central government against Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab insurgents.
Abdiqadir Nur and three others died at 1330 GMT while driving through Laanta Buuro village in the southwestern Lower Shabelle region, 45 km (28 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, relatives said.
“Nur and three others died on the spot. His brother Mahad Nur is totally burnt,” Nur’s cousin Abdullahi Ali said.
Ali said his cousin Nur was an employee of telecoms firm Hormuud Telecom, but the company said it had no employee of that name and that none of its staff were killed in an air strike.
In an email to Reuters, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said it carried out the air strike on Monday and that three militants had died in the attack.
“We are aware of reports alleging civilian casualties resulting from this air strike...The US Africa Command will review any information it has about the incident, including any relevant information provided by third parties,” it said.
Al Shabab was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, but retains a strong presence in southern and central parts of Somalia.
Al Shabab, which wants to impose strict Islamic law in Somalia, says relatives of jihadists killed in air strikes are often motivated to join its ranks.

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab Drone attack

Related

0
World
At least 11 wounded in Somalia Al-Shabab claimed attack
0
World
US airstrike kills 3 Daesh militants in Somali region

Latest updates

‘Winds of Change’ drama recalls 1979 Makkah Grand Mosque attack
0
Air strike kills four people in Somalia
0
Tottenham’s Pochettino dreaming of Champions League glory
0
Sudan’s military, opposition hold key talks
0
Warriors ground Rockets, Celtics baffle Bucks
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.