Pompeo ‘confident’ China trade talks will not be hurt over Iran oil sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leaves after a briefing on Iran at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday expressed confidence that trade talks between the United States and China will not be affected by the end of Iran oil waivers this week.
Pompeo warned countries and companies that it would be a costly mistake to violate US sanctions by importing Iranian oil after Wednesday, when the waivers for eight importers end.
China, India and Turkey are among Iran’s largest oil importers that were granted waivers from US sanctions to allow them time to find alternative supplies.
“We have had lots of talks with China about this issue,” Pompeo said at a newsmaker event by The Hill news outlet. “I’m confident that the trade talks will continue and run their natural course.”
His comments come as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin heads to Beijing and said he hopes the two economic powerhouses can finalize a trade deal with two more rounds of talks left. .
Pompeo said the United States had worked to find alternative oil supplies to ensure the global oil market is well stocked as oil purchases from Iran are cut.
“We are convinced we can make sure the markets are adequately supplied. We are continuing to work on that,” he said.
“Companies that choose to violate the sanctions ... we will pursue and we will ensure they are held accountable for the violations they engage in,” he said.
Trump administration official said on Friday that neither a wind-down period nor a short-term waiver on China’s oil purchases are being considered.
Under US sanctions law, importers of Iranian oil including China, India and Turkey, could be allowed a wind-down period before getting to zero oil purchases, including a short-term waiver. Any wind-down measures would be different than the 180 day exceptions the Trump administration granted in November to China and seven other importers for significantly reducing oil purchases from Iran, measures set to end in May.
The United States reimposed sanctions in November on exports of Iranian oil after US President Donald Trump last spring unilaterally pulled out of a 2015 accord between Iran and six world powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.

Dubai’s Jumeirah Group to open five hotels in Asia, Europe over 18 months

Updated 29 April 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: Dubai-based hotel operator Jumeirah Group will open five new hotels in Asia and Europe over the next 18 months, chief executive Jose Silva said on Monday.
Jumeirah, part of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate’s ruler, will have 31 properties in its portfolio as a result, Silva said.
The group has signed management contracts with hotels in Guangzhou in China and Bali in Indonesia, which will both open within the year, he said, as well as in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, which will open in the next 18 months.
Jumeirah is a 50 percent partner in the Bali property, Silva said.
In Dubai, Jumeirah’s hotels currently have an occupancy percentage rate in the mid-70s, Silva said, down from a rate in the 80s.
The group is maintaining revenue via a “mild rate increase,” he said.
“Dubai doesn’t have a recession market, it has a maturity market, where it’s still growing, a little short of four percent,” he said.
“But the supply is growing at 5 percent, so the challenge is too much supply instead of no growth.”
The number of foreign visitors to Dubai grew by around 3 percent in the first two months of the year to 3.14 million, according to the emirate’s tourism office.
“I doubt that there will be many hotels put into the pipeline today, and that’s typical of a supply and demand nature,” Silva said.
The group’s average revenue per available room is about $500, he said.

