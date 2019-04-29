You are here

Daesh leader Al-Baghdadi appears in new propaganda video

Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi acknowledged in his first video appearance since 2014 that Daesh had lost the battle for Baghouz, which was captured last month by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. (AP Photo)
AFP
  • It is unclear when the footage was filmed, but Baghdadi referred in the past tense to the months-long fight for Baghouz, Daesh’s final bastion in eastern Syria
  • Baghdadi, 47, had a long grey beard that appeared dyed with henna and spoke slowly, often pausing for several seconds in the middle of his sentences
AFP
BAGHDAD: The Daesh group’s leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi made his first appearance in five years in a propaganda video released Monday, acknowledging his group's  defeat at Baghouz while threatening “revenge” attacks.
The world’s most wanted man was last seen in Mosul in 2014, announcing the birth of Daesh’s much-feared “caliphate” across swathes of Iraq and Syria.
In the video released Monday by the extremist group's propaganda wing, the man said to be Al-Baghdadi referred to the months-long fight for Daesh's final redoubt Baghouz, which ended in March.
“The battle for Baghouz is over,” he said, sitting cross-legged on a cushion and addressing three men whose faces have been blurred.
He referred to a string of Daesh defeats, including its onetime Iraqi capital Mosul and Sirte in Libya, but insisted the extremists had not “surrendered” territory.

In response to the video, a State Department spokesman said the US-led coalition against the group would fight across the world to "ensure an enduring defeat of these terrorists and that any leaders who remain are delivered the justice that they deserve."

The United States has a $25-million bounty on Al-Baghdadi’s head.
In a segment in which the man is not on camera, his voice described the April 21 Easter attacks in Sri Lanka, which killed 253 people and wounded nearly 500, as “vengeance for their brothers in Baghouz.”
The man insisted Daesh’s operations against the West were part of a “long battle,” and that Daesh would continue to “take revenge” for members who had been killed.
“There will be more to come after this battle,” he said.
The speaker also referred encouragingly to popular protests in Sudan and Algeria, apparently to demonstrate the video was recent.
“The mention of places like Sri Lanka and Sudan are largely to timestamp the video, to show that it wasn’t created a long time ago,” said Amarnath Amarasingam, senior research fellow at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.
He said the references to lost territory were also an effort to reshape Daesh’s narrative.
“Part of the importance of someone like him is to contextualize the defeat... to show that this was either an expected turn of events, or that it might be unfortunate but that it’s survivable,” Amarasingam told AFP.
The speaker appeared in a white-walled room lined with cushions, but it was unclear exactly where or when the footage was shot.
He had a long grey beard that appeared dyed with henna and spoke slowly, often pausing for several seconds in the middle of his sentences.
An older-model Kalashnikov assault rifle, similar to those seen in videos of Al-Qaeda former chief Osama bin Laden, leans against the wall behind him.
At the end of the video, he appeared to examine monthly reports of Daesh’s global activities, including in areas that have not been officially declared Daesh “provinces” yet.
The man in the 18-minute video was identified as Al-Baghdadi by both the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks Daesh, and Hisham Al-Hashemi, an Iraqi expert on the group.

World’s largest falcon hospital cares for UAE’s heritage

Reuters
World’s largest falcon hospital cares for UAE’s heritage

  • In the Arab world, falcons are more than pets and falconry is more than a sport
  • Falcons are recognized internationally as endangered and only captive bred falcons can be legally owned in the UAE
Reuters
ABU DHABI: When a falcon in the Gulf Arab countries falls sick, the owners of these much-loved and expensive hunting birds know where to take them: The world’s largest falcon hospital, in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s their baby, they want the best for it,” said hospital director Margit Muller, a German veterinarian with over 25 years experience in treating falcons.

“Sometimes when the falcons have an accident at night, the owners will sit there for hours into the early morning.”

The birds are more than pets and the practice is more than a sport.

Falconry is an important part of the cultural desert heritage of the Arabs of the UAE and neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia going back thousands of years.

“The Bedouin used falcons to hunt meat ... so the falcon was essential to ensure the survival of the Bedouin’s family,” said Muller. “(The birds) have always been considered like the children of the family and this remains until today.”

With flight speeds exceeding 300 km an hour, falcons can suffer serious injuries as they collide with prey, misjudge a landing or ingest infected meat.

The government-supported Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital is the world’s main center for falcon medicine, research and training. Its subsidised prices means people of all income levels can use its falcon care, Muller said.

“Nowadays falconry is one of the very few opportunities for the former Bedouin to reconnect to their past,” she said.

Falcons are recognized internationally as endangered and only captive bred falcons can be legally owned in the UAE.

Hunting in the UAE outside a few special reserves is illegal, so owners train their birds using meat and then fly them to countries like Pakistan, Morocco and the central Asian region during colder months.

The UAE issues falcons their own passports and the birds travel with their owners in airplane cabins, sometimes dozens at a time for specific hunting trips. 

