Saudi Arabia and Iran: IMF report tells a tale of two economies

Shoppers in the Iranian capital, Tehran. The White House has announced that it is calling an end to six-month waivers that have exempted several countries from US sanctions on Iranian oil exports. (AFP)
Updated 30 April 2019
Frank Kane
  • While the IMF raised the prospect of a gentle improvement for the Kingdom’s economy in 2019 — largely dependent on oil prices — Iran is set for a steep recession this year
  • The Iranian outlook has dragged down economic forecasts for Middle East and North African oil exporters, with growth projected at just 0.4 percent
DUBAI: The contrasting prospects for the Saudi Arabian and Iranian economies were highlighted in the latest regional outlook report delivered by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) yesterday in Dubai.
While the IMF raised the prospect of a gentle improvement for the Kingdom’s economy in 2019 — largely dependent on oil prices — Iran is set for a steep recession this year under the threat of “zero exports” of crude in accordance with US policies over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia department, forecast that Iranian gross domestic product (GDP) would slump 6 percent, and that inflation could rise to as much as 35 percent as sanctions bite.
The Iranian outlook has dragged down economic forecasts for Middle East and North African oil exporters, with growth projected at just 0.4 percent. Falling oil production and tighter domestic financial and monetary conditions also depressed the IMF forecast for the wider region.
However, the outlook for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is better, with the IMF projecting growth of 2.1 percent this year, up from 2 percent last year as government spending and long-term infrastructure plans boost GCC economies.
The Kingdom especially could experience a jump in GDP this year from the IMF’s original forecast, Azour said. “We think there are upside risks, growth could be slightly higher than the one we have in our projections,” he told Reuters. In January the IMF cut its forecast for Saudi GDP growth to 1.8 percent.
The IMF, which is currently conducting a review in the Kingdom under its Article 4 provisions, also said that the Saudi budget deficit could reach 7.9 percent this year, on the assumption that oil prices would be lower in 2019 than last year’s average.
Azour said that the first-quarter budget surplus reported by Riyadh last week was due to “an exceptional transfer that was done that directly led to an increase in revenues.
“The Saudi objective to balance the budget by 2023 is an objective that goes in the right direction. Over the past year we’ve seen some fiscal expansion that helped the economy to recover, and growth in the non-oil sector is higher than the average growth in the economy.
“However, in the long term it’s still very important to ensue that fiscal consolidation is taking place to achieve a balanced budget. Both on the expenditure side and on the non-oil revenue side it is important that there is clarity,” he added.
Despite the negative economic outlook for Iran, Azour said there was little chance of contagion spreading to the rest of the region as a result of Iranian problems, because the country was relatively disconnected from trading patterns in the region. “The Iranian economy is not integrated — integration is at a very low level. All the years of sanctions have made them inward looking,” he said.
The IMF forecast that GDP in the UAE would grow at 2.8 percent this year and 3.3 percent next, with the increase due to the stimulus of construction and other activity in preparation for Expo 2020, as well as “the full deployment of fiscal stimulus packages.” Abu Dhabi, for instance, has announced a $50 billion package of infrastructure and employment initiatives designed to boost growth.
The IMF also unveiled a new “social unrest index” to measure protests and disturbances in the region, which it attributed largely to youth unemployment. No GCC counties are included in the index.

Trump threatens to hike tariffs on $200B of Chinese imports

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters during a meeting with Slovakia's Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 May 2019
AP
Trump threatens to hike tariffs on $200B of Chinese imports

  • Last July, the Trump administration gradually began slapping import taxes on Chinese goods to pressure Beijing into changing its policies
Updated 06 May 2019
AP
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump turned up the pressure on China on Sunday, threatening to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
Trump’s comments, delivered on Twitter, came as a Chinese delegation was scheduled to resume talks in Washington on Wednesday aimed at resolving a trade war that has shaken financial markets and cast gloom over the world economy.
Trump turned up the heat by saying he would raise import taxes on $200 billion in Chinese products to 25% from 10% on Friday.
The Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified sources, said China’s government was considering canceling this week’s talks. Beijing has responded to previous US threats by saying it wouldn’t negotiate under pressure.
Stock markets fell on the news. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.5 percent while Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 retreated 0.2 percent.
Trump had twice pushed back deadlines — in January and March — to raise the tariffs in a bid to buy more time for a negotiated settlement. But on Sunday, Trump, who has called himself a “tariff man,” said he’s losing patience. “The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!” Trump tweeted.
In his tweets, Trump also threatened to slap tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese imports, covering everything China ships annually to the United States.
The two countries are locked in a high-stakes dispute over China’s push to establish itself as a technological super power. The US charges that China is resorting to predatory tactics — including cybertheft and forcing foreign companies to hand over technology — in a drive to establish Chinese companies as world leaders in advanced industries such as robotics and electric vehicles.
The administration has repeatedly suggested that the negotiators are making progress. A month ago, Trump said that the two countries were “rounding the turn” and predicted that “something monumental” would be achieved in the next few weeks.
But last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seemed to temper expectations, suggesting that Washington was willing to “move on” if it can’t get the deal it wants.
A substantive deal would require China to rethink the way it pursues its economic ambitions, abandoning or scaling back subsidies to its companies, easing up on the pressure for foreign companies to share trade secrets, and giving them more access to the Chinese market.
Philip Levy, senior fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and a White House economist under President George W. Bush, said the talks are too complicated for Trump’s high-pressure tactics to work. “The president treats this like we’re haggling over the price of a used car,” Levy said.
Trump has made a priority of shaking up American trade policy.
As a candidate for the presidency, Trump raged repeatedly about alleged Chinese perfidy — so much so that a video mashup of him spitting out the word “China” went viral and collected more than 15 million views on Youtube.com.
Trump charged that previous administrations, gullible and weak, had let China get away with abusive trade practices, accepting empty promises from Beijing and allowing the US-China economic relationship to grow ever more lopsided. As evidence, he pointed to America’s vast US trade deficit with China — $379 billion last year, by far the biggest with any country in the world.
Once he took office, Trump’s relationship with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, seemed to get off to a good start. The two men shared chocolate cake and amiable conversation at Trump’s resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, in April 2017. A few weeks later, China agreed to open its market US beef, cooked chicken, and natural gas in what Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross called a “herculean accomplishment.”
The romance faded. In March 2018, the Office of the US Trade Representative issued a report accusing China of using predatory tactics to strengthen its tech companies.
Last July, the Trump administration gradually began slapping import taxes on Chinese goods to pressure Beijing into changing its policies. It now has imposed 10% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports and 25% tariffs on another $50 billion. The Chinese have retaliated by targeting $110 billion in US imports.
The fight between the world’s two biggest economies is raising worries about global economic growth. The International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and others have downgraded their forecasts for the world economy, saying the US-China standoff is reducing world trade and creating uncertainty for companies trying to decide where to buy supplies, build factories, and make investments.
Trump has portrayed his tariffs as a moneymaker for the United States and a benefit to the US economy.
But a March study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump’s tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels, and Chinese imports — falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products. By the end of last year, the study found, they were paying $3 billion a month in higher taxes and absorbing $1.4 billion a month in lost efficiency.
Nonetheless, the overall US economy has remained healthy. On Friday, the government reported that the US unemployment rate had fallen to the lowest level in half a century.
The prospect of higher tariffs and heightened tensions could alarm investors when markets open Monday. “When the president puts his foot down, it makes the market go down,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank, wrote in a research note Sunday. “Tariff man is back just in time to make the stock market dive, dive, dive.”

