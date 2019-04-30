You are here

  • Home
  • Latest round of India’s national election marred by violence
﻿

Latest round of India’s national election marred by violence

Kashmiri women queue up to cast their vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of India's general elections at Qaimoh Kulgam district, south of Srinagar on April 29, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 30 April 2019
AP
0

Latest round of India’s national election marred by violence

  • The opposition says the BJP’s emphasis on Hindu nationalism has aggravated religious tensions and violence against Muslims and other minorities in constitutionally secular India
Updated 30 April 2019
AP
0

NEW DELHI: The fourth phase of India’s staggered national election Monday was marred by multiple clashes that injured at least seven people and led to security forces firing warning shots outside one polling station.
A junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, Babul Supriyo, said his car was attacked by supporters of a rival party outside a polling station in West Bengal’s Asansol district as they tried to stop him from entering.
In West Bengal’s Dubrajpur area, security forces fired warning shots in the air at a group of voters who turned violent when stopped from carrying mobile phones into polling stations, the Press Trust of India news agency said.
Clashes between rival groups elsewhere in the state injured seven people, the agency reported. They included a woman who was hit by a crude bomb that exploded outside a polling station, police said.
The Election Commission said police filed a case of trespass against Supriyo, the minister, for forcing his way into a polling station without authorities’ permission.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party is facing a major test as it looks to govern for another five years after winning a clear majority in the 2014 election. The party suffered a setback in December when the opposition Congress party wrested power from it in three key state elections — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were among the nine states voting on Monday.
The remaining three phases of the election will be completed by May 19, and vote counting will begin May 23.
Even before Monday, more than half of India’s 543 parliamentary constituencies had already voted in the election, which began April 11. With 900 million of India’s 1.3 billion people registered to vote, the election is the world’s largest democratic exercise.
On Monday, 64% of 128 million eligible voters cast ballots on electronic voting machines, the Election Commission said.
In the first three phases, voter turnout was around 66.4%, the same as in 2014, when Modi’s party came into power. This may not be good news for the BJP, which launched a campaign two years ago seeking to increase voter turnout in the 2019 election.
“The BJP hasn’t been able to enthuse people and overcome the voters’ apathy,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst who has written a biography of Modi.
Modi said in campaign speeches last week that his government was not facing an anti-incumbency bias “as people know that the BJP-led government is working honestly for the development of the country.” He also said all past governments in India had faced such biases in national and state elections.
Under the leadership of political dynasty scion Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party, which had ruled the country for more than half a century after 1947 independence, has struggled to coalesce India’s many opposition parties into a coherent force that could go head-to-head with the BJP.
The opposition says the BJP’s emphasis on Hindu nationalism has aggravated religious tensions and violence against Muslims and other minorities in constitutionally secular India. Hindus comprise 80% of India’s population. There is a large Muslim minority, with smaller minorities of Sikhs, Christians and others.
Surveys show Modi’s BJP is projected to come out first again, though with a smaller mandate.

Topics: India general election 2019

Related

Special 0
World
India’s general elections enter crucial stage
0
World
Indian farmers reject out-of-court settlement of potato dispute with Pepsico

No progress so Rohingya can return to Myanmar: UN aid chief

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) Filippo Grandi (C) look on next to other members of the delegation of United Nations organizations during their visit to a Rohingya camp in Ukhia, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh on April 26, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
AP
0

No progress so Rohingya can return to Myanmar: UN aid chief

  • There are well-known concerns about the drugs industry trying to use populations in Cox’s Bazaar to support their malign activities
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
AP
0

UNITED NATIONS: The UN humanitarian chief said Monday there has been “no progress” in dealing with the reasons why more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to Bangladesh from western Myanmar’s Rakhine state.
Mark Lowcock, who just returned from a visit to Bangladesh, said Myanmar has failed “to put in place confidence-building measures that would persuade people it’s safe to go back.”
He said all the refugees he spoke to didn’t think it was safe to return, and want to be assured of things like freedom of movement and access to education, jobs and services.
Buddhist-majority Myanmar has long considered the Rohingya to be “Bengalis” from Bangladesh even though their families have lived in the country for generations. Nearly all have been denied citizenship since 1982, effectively rendering them stateless, and they are also denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.
The latest crisis began with attacks by an underground Rohingya insurgent group on Myanmar security personnel in August 2017 in northern Rakhine. Myanmar’s military responded with a brutal campaign and is accused of mass rape, killings and the burning of thousands of homes that critics have described as ethnic cleansing, or even genocide.
Lowcock told a small group of reporters he is “extremely worried” that the UN appeal for $962 million to provide for the Rohingya refugees and their host communities in Bangladesh this year is only 17% funded.
“I think the world may be losing interest,” he said. “Last year, we got 70% what we asked for. We’re running way behind.”
He warned that “if we don’t get financed, the consequences will be serious” for the provision of such things as food rations and health services.
Lowcock visited Bangladesh with UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi and Antonio Vitorino, head of the International Office for Migration. In a joint statement, they stressed the need to sustain support for the Rohingya refugees and to keep working for “safe and sustainable solutions” so they can return home.
They noted that almost half the 540,000 refugee children under age 12 are missing out on education and the rest are only getting very limited schooling.
“I think the world ought to worry about what this very large group of people will be like in 10 years’ time if they don’t get an opportunity to access education and a chance to develop a livelihood and have a normal life,” Lowcock told reporters.
While the best solution would be for the refugees to return home, he said, “in any event it’s a bad idea to run the risk of a very aggrieved, disaffected large group of young people, especially young men.”
Lowcock said Bangladesh’s government expressed concern to the three UN officials during the trip about criminal activity among refugees in the Cox’s Bazaar area.
“There are well-known concerns about the drugs industry trying to use populations in Cox’s Bazaar to support their malign activities,” Lowcock said, adding that there are also concerns about possible radicalization of refugees.

Topics: Rohingya Mulims Myanmar Buddhish terrorits

Related

0
World
Malaysia says 41 Rohingya land up north, 200 still at sea
0
Lifestyle
Gigi Hadid tears up while championing Rohingya women

Latest updates

Ban on banana-eating artwork draws ridicule in Poland
0
Butler scores 30 as 76ers beat Raptors 94-89 to even series
0
No progress so Rohingya can return to Myanmar: UN aid chief
0
American students pledge future salary to avoid debt
0
Marriott to launch luxury home-sharing platform
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.