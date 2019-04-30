You are here

  • Home
  • Libyan air strikes kill four, wound 37: government
﻿

Libyan air strikes kill four, wound 37: government

Heavy smoke rises above buildings during clashes between the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, in Espiaa, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the Libyan capital Tripoli on April 29, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 30 April 2019
AFP
0

Libyan air strikes kill four, wound 37: government

  • The country has been mired in chaos since the NATO-backed uprising that deposed and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011
Updated 30 April 2019
AFP
0

TRIPOLI: Air raids on Tripoli Sunday night killed four people and wounded 37, Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) said Monday, blaming the attacks on strongman Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA).
This came a day after a similar attack on the capital killed another four civilians and injured 20, according to the GNA.
Haftar’s LNA launched an offensive against Tripoli, the seat of the internationally-recognized GNA, on April 4.
After initial gains, Haftar’s forces have encountered stiff resistance on the southern outskirts and his troops have been pushed back in some areas.
At least 278 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the clashes, according to a toll released Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
The GNA accuses Haftar of using foreign planes to carry out air strikes, without naming a country of origin.
After Sunday’s raids, “public hospitals received four dead people — three civilians and a soldier, and 37 wounded, Amin Al-Hachemi, a spokesman for the GNA health ministry told AFP.
“The toll may rise given that victims have been transported to private hospitals.”
The parts of Tripoli struck were Abou Slim, a densely-populated residential area in the south, and Ain Zara, a southern suburb that has seen several violent clashes in recent weeks.
A spokesman for the LNA confirmed Saturday’s strikes on the capital, but said they were aimed at military targets.
“The capital is experiencing an escalation in the military offensive, war crimes, and indiscriminate bombings of residential areas, public facilities and infrastructure,” Mohanad Younes, a spokesman for the GNA, said on the government’s Facebook page.
“Unmanned foreign planes participated in these raids, the latest ones having hit homes in Ain Zara and Abou Slim,” said Younes.
The responsibility for these acts, he added, rests “with the states which support the belligerent forces of the criminal Haftar.”
Haftar’s offensive has sharpened fault lines in policy toward Libya among world powers.
On April 18, Russia and the United States opposed a British bid backed by France and Germany at the UN Security Council to demand a cease-fire in the North African country.
The White House revealed the next day that Donald Trump had reached out personally to Haftar in a phone call, during which the US president “recognized Field Marshal Haftar’s significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya’s oil resources.”
The country has been mired in chaos since the NATO-backed uprising that deposed and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Topics: Libya Tripoli Khalifa Haftar

Related

0
Middle-East
Guards repel assault on Libya’s biggest oilfield
0
Sport
From near-death in Libyan desert to Saudi Arabia in 40 years: A history of the Dakar Rally

Iran regime faces twin economic meltdown

Updated 30 April 2019
Frank Kane
0

Iran regime faces twin economic meltdown

  • IMF warns of 40% inflation and economy plunging by 6% in 2019
  • Iran’s economy shrank by 3.9 percent last year, according to IMF estimates, and is expected to shrink by 6 percent in 2019
Updated 30 April 2019
Frank Kane
0

DUBAI:  Iran is facing a double financial meltdown, with soaring inflation and an economy expected to shrink by 6 percent in 2019, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

In addition, the IMF’s projection was calculated before US President Donald Trump this month told buyers of Iranian oil to halt purchases by May or face sanctions, ending six months of exemptions that allowed Iran’s eight biggest customers to continue with imports.

That move followed the resumption of sanctions against Iran’s oil exports last November.

“Clearly the re-imposition of sanctions and the removal of the waivers will have additional negative impact on the Iranian economy both in terms of growth and in terms of inflation, and inflation could reach 40 percent or even more this year,” said Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia department.

US sanctions against Iran have already cost the regime in Tehran more than $10 billion in lost oil revenue.

Meanwhile the Iranian currency, the rial, lost more than 60 percent of its value last year, disrupting Iran’s foreign trade and increasing annual inflation even further.

The official exchange rate is set at 42,000 Iranian rials to the US dollar, but the real market rate is currently about 144,000. Iran needs to work to eliminate the gap between the market exchange rate and the official exchange rate, said Azour.

The currency’s slide, from about 43,000 at the end of last year, has eroded the value of ordinary Iranians’ savings, triggering panic buying of dollars. In addition, Tehran’s bazaar traders and businessmen, traditional supporters of the regime, have complained that they are unable to operate their businesses because of the fluctuating dollar exchange rate.

The weak currency and soaring inflation have led to outbreaks of sporadic street protests in Tehran and elsewhere since late 2017.

Despite the negative economic outlook for Iran, Azour said there was little chance of “contagion” spreading to the rest of the region as a result of Iranian problems because the country was relatively disconnected from trading patterns in the region.

Topics: Iran Inflation US sanctions on Iran

Related

0
Middle-East
Iran Guards drone spies on US warships in Gulf: media

Latest updates

Ban on banana-eating artwork draws ridicule in Poland
0
Butler scores 30 as 76ers beat Raptors 94-89 to even series
0
No progress so Rohingya can return to Myanmar: UN aid chief
0
American students pledge future salary to avoid debt
0
Marriott to launch luxury home-sharing platform
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.