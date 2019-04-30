You are here

EU fine on Google weighs on parent Alphabet profits

An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 30 April 2019
AFP
EU fine on Google weighs on parent Alphabet profits

  • Including the European fine, net income was $6.7 billion, or $9.50 per share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $7.3 billion, or $10.48 per share
Updated 30 April 2019
AFP
SAN FRANCISCO: Google parent Alphabet on Monday reported that profit in the first three months of this year sagged under the weight of a hefty antitrust fine in the European Union.
Alphabet said that profit in the first-quarter fell 29 percent to $6.7 billion on revenue that climbed 17 percent to $36.3 billion.
The earnings took a hit from a European Commission fine that amounted to $1.7 billion at the end of March, according to the quarterly update.
Google shares were down 7.2 percent to $1,202.39 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings report.
Though profits excluding the one-time costs were better than expected, revenue growth was below forecasts for the technology colossus which is the dominant Internet search company and operator of the ubiquitous Android mobile operating system.
Chief financial officer Ruth Porat said in the release the results showed “robust growth” led by mobile search, ad revenues from YouTube videos and cloud computing.
“We remain focused on, and excited by, the significant growth opportunities across our businesses,” she said.
Google’s lucrative advertising platform remained the largest revenue driver for Alphabet, delivering more than $30 billion of revenues, but costs rose sharply as well.
Investors seemed concerned that earnings figures showed the growth rate of ad clicks slowed while the trend toward lower-priced mobile ads continued.

The California giant showed widening losses for its “other bets” including the Waymo self-driving car project, Verily life sciences and services for Internet for remote parts of the world and drone delivery.
“Other bets” showed an operating loss of $858 million, up from $571 million a year ago while revenues rose modestly to $170 million.
Some of the projects are moving closer to fruition: Wing became the first drone delivery company to receive air carrier certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration. Waymo has begun a limited rollout of its robotaxis in Arizona in partnership with automakers.
And, while the company’s Pixel smartphones have seen traction slowed by heavy competition in the premium handset market, it was pleased with momentum for Home devices infused with digital assistant software.
Porat teased a hardware announcement along those lines at Google’s annual developers conference next week in its home town of Mountain View, California.
It is seeing growth in cloud computing for businesses, a market where Google is competing against Amazon, Microsoft and others.
“Google Cloud Platform remains one of the fastest growing businesses in Alphabet with strong customer momentum reflected in particular in demand for our compute and data analytics products,” Porat said in a call with analysts.
Google planned to continue investing heavily in data centers, engineers, and digital content for streaming video offerings at YouTube.

But Google continues to face pressure around the world from regulators, notably in Europe amid multiple investigations over alleged abuse of its dominance in Internet search, advertising and its mobile system.
The latest fine imposed by Brussels cited Google’s AdSense advertising service, saying it illegally restricted client websites from displaying messages from ad service rivals.
Google is separately working to satisfy EU regulators investigating its hugely popular Android devices following a $5 billion fine last year.
This month, Google said it would offer smartphone users five browsers and search engines as part of the company’s effort to meet EU competition concerns.
Brussels accused Google of using the Android system’s dominance of smartphones and tablets to promote the use of its own Google search engine and Chrome browser and shut out rivals.
In the United States, Google has been a target of President Donald Trump and his allies, accusing the search giant of “bias” and silencing conservative voices, claims denied by the Silicon Valley firm.
 

NASA probe detects likely ‘marsquake’ — an interplanetary first

A life-size model of the spaceship Insight, NASA's first robotic lander dedicated to studying the deep interior of Mars, is shown at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, U.S. November 26, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 24 April 2019
Reuters
NASA probe detects likely 'marsquake' — an interplanetary first

  • A more distant quake would yield greater information about Mars’ interior because seismic waves would “penetrate deeper into the planet before they come back up to the seismometer,” he said
Updated 24 April 2019
Reuters
CALIFORNIA: NASA’s robotic probe InSight has detected and measured what scientists believe to be a “marsquake,” marking the first time a likely seismological tremor has been recorded on another planet, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California reported on Tuesday.
The breakthrough came nearly five months after InSight, the first spacecraft designed specifically to study the deep interior of a distant world, touched down on the surface of Mars to begin its two-year seismological mission on the red planet.
The faint rumble characterized by JPL scientists as a likely marsquake, roughly equal to a 2.5 magnitude earthquake, was recorded on April 6 — the lander’s 128th Martian day, or sol.
It was detected by InSight’s French-built seismometer, an instrument sensitive enough to measure a seismic wave just one-half the radius of a hydrogen atom.
“We’ve been collecting background noise up until now, but this first event officially kicks off a new field: Martian seismology,” InSight principal investigator Bruce Banerdt said in a news release.
Scientists are still examining the data to conclusively determine the precise cause of the signal, but the trembling appeared to have originated from inside the planet, as opposed to being caused by forces above the surface, such as wind.
“The high frequency level and broad band is very similar to what we get from a rupture process. So we are very confident that this is a marsquake,” Philippe Lognonné, a geophysics and planetary science professor at University Paris Diderot in France and lead researcher for InSight’s seismometer, said in an email.
Still, a tremor so faint in Southern California would be virtually lost among the dozens of small seismic crackles that occur there every day.
“Our informed guesswork is that this a very small event that’s relatively close, maybe from 50 to 100 kilometers away” from the lander, Banerdt told Reuters by telephone.
A more distant quake would yield greater information about Mars’ interior because seismic waves would “penetrate deeper into the planet before they come back up to the seismometer,” he said.
 
The size and duration of the marsquake also fit the profile of some of the thousands of moonquakes detected on the lunar surface between 1969 and 1977 by seismometers installed there by NASA’s Apollo missions, said Lori Glaze, planetary science division director at NASA headquarters in Washington.
The lunar and Martian surfaces are extremely quiet compared with Earth, which experiences constant low-level seismic noise from oceans and weather as well as quakes that occur along subterranean fault lines created by shifting tectonic plates in the planet’s crust.
Mars and the moon lack tectonic plates. Their seismic activity is instead driven by a cooling and contracting process that causes stress to build up and become strong enough to rupture the crust.
Three other apparent seismic signals were picked up by InSight on March 14, April 10 and April 11 but were even smaller and more ambiguous in origin, leaving scientists less certain they were actual marsquakes.
Lognonné said he expected InSight to eventually detect quakes 50 to 100 times larger than the April 6 tremor.

