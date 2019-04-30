You are here

Airbus keeps outlook as Q1 core earnings rise

The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. (File/Regis Duvignau/Reuters)
Reuters
  • Quarterly revenues rose 24 percent from a year ago to 12.55 billion euros ($14 billion), while adjusted operating profit jumped to 549 million euros from 14 million last year
  • Airbus suffered a cash outflow of 4.3 billion euros in the quarter as it built inventories but the company is expected to see that reverse course later in the year
Reuters
PARIS: European planemaker Airbus stuck to its full-year financial targets after reporting slightly higher-than-expected core first-quarter profits, overshadowed by a heavy drain on cash as it stocked parts to ease industrial bottlenecks.
Quarterly revenues rose 24 percent from a year ago to 12.55 billion euros ($14 billion), while adjusted operating profit jumped to 549 million euros from 14 million last year, driven by higher commercial jet deliveries.
A Reuters poll had given a mean forecast for revenues of 12.99 billion euros and an adjusted operating profit of 520 million.
Higher deliveries of A320neo jets, which sell at a premium to earlier models, and progress in reducing costs on the larger A350 contributed to the sharp rise in profits. But Airbus still faces snags in producing a longer-range A321 with new cabins.
“Airbus is working to improve execution in its internal industrial systems and monitoring engine performance,” it said in a statement. Engine delays have also weighed on deliveries.
Excluding adjustments, earnings fell 9 percent partly as a result of a row over Germany’s suspension of export licenses to Saudi Arabia and costs for the A380 superjumbo, which Airbus has said it plans to shut down in 2021 due to poor sales.
Airbus suffered a cash outflow of 4.3 billion euros in the quarter as it built inventories but the company is expected to see that reverse course later in the year.
It reaffirmed 2019 targets including positive free cashflow of 4 billion euros and a 15 percent rise in operating profit.
Last week, Airbus’ rival Boeing abandoned its 2019 financial outlook, halted share buybacks and said it had lowered production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet after two crashes had cost it at least $1 billion so far.

Topics: Airbus earnings Q1

Marriott to launch luxury home-sharing platform

AFP
  • The group will offer around 2,000 high-end homes in certain areas of the US, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America
AFP
WASHINGTON: Hotel chain Marriott International on Monday announced the launch of an online rental platform for luxury homes — joining the likes of home-sharing giant Airbnb.
Starting next week, the group will offer around 2,000 high-end homes in certain areas of the US, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, the US firm said in a statement.
“The launch of Homes & Villas by Marriott International reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation as consumer travel needs evolve,” commercial director Stephanie Linnartz said.
The launch follows a successful pilot program, she added.
Marriott, which owns brands including Sheraton and Ritz-Carlton, will allow customers using the new platform to earn loyalty points that can be put toward new bookings.
The firm is the first hotel group to delve into the home-sharing sector, with competitors including Hilton and Hyatt also exploring the industry, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Marriott said users of its new platform can expect to see properties such as a four-bedroom cottage in California wine country, a six-bedroom villa in Sorrento, Italy, complete with an infinity pool — or even an 18th century Irish castle featuring a private lake.

Topics: home-sharing Marriott International Airbnb

