You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka lifts ban on social media, security remains tight
﻿

Sri Lanka lifts ban on social media, security remains tight

A Sri Lankan man mobile phone user shows an image on Twitter showing that the Facebook site had been blocked in Colombo on March 7, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

Sri Lanka lifts ban on social media, security remains tight

  • The ban on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber has been lifted with immediate effect
  • Security in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka remains tight after the April 21 suicide bomb attacks on hotels and churches that killed more than 250 people
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
0

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government has lifted a ban on social media platforms intended to stop the spread of rumours after the Easter Sunday bombings, a source from the president's office said on Tuesday.
The ban on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber has been lifted with immediate effect, the source told Reuters.
Security in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka remains tight after the April 21 suicide bomb attacks on hotels and churches that killed more than 250 people, including 42 foreign nationals. 

Tight security in Ramadan

Sri Lankan security forces maintained a high level of alert on Tuesday after the Easter Sunday bombings, officials said, amid intelligence reports that Islamist militants were planning fresh attacks before the start of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.
The head of the police ministerial security division had said in a letter to lawmakers and other officials that attacks were expected on Sunday or Monday by militants dressed in army uniform.

 "Security will stay tight for several days because military and police are still tracking down suspects," a senior police intelligence official said on Tuesday.
Another government source told Reuters a document has been circulated among key security establishments instructing all police and security forces across the Indian Ocean island nation to remain on high alert because the militants were expected to try a strike before Ramadan.
Ramadan is scheduled to begin in Sri Lanka on May 6.
The government has also banned women from wearing face veils under an emergency law put in place after the Easter attacks.
Authorities suspect members of two previously little-known groups - National Thawheedh Jamaath (NTJ) and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim - of carrying out the attacks, although the Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility.
Authorities believe Zahran Hashim, the founder of NTJ, was the mastermind and one of the nine suicide bombers.
In India, police said they had arrested a 29-year-old man in the southern state of Kerala, close to Sri Lanka, for planning similar attacks there. The man had been influenced by speeches made by Zahran, the government's National Investigation Agency said in a statement.
Sri Lanka's 22 million population is mostly Buddhist but includes minority Christians, Muslims and Hindus.

Topics: Sri Lanka Social Media Ban

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka media activists fear crackdown after arrests
0
Media
Sri Lanka social media shutdown raises fears on free expression

Suspect in synagogue attack stuns family with radical turn

Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
AP
0

Suspect in synagogue attack stuns family with radical turn

  • The suspect’s parents said their son and five siblings were raised in a family that “rejected hate and taught that love must be the motive for everything we do”
  • John T. Earnest, 19, made the dean’s list both semesters last year as a nursing student at California State University, San Marcos
Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
AP
0

POWAY, California: The lone suspect in a fatal attack on a Southern California synagogue was a star scholar, athlete and musician whose embrace of white supremacy and anti-Semitism has dumbfounded his family and others who thought they knew him well.
John T. Earnest, 19, made the dean’s list both semesters last year as a nursing student at California State University, San Marcos. In high school, he had stellar grades, swam on the varsity team and basked in applause of classmates for his piano solos at talent shows.
Earnest radicalized sometime over the last two years and is charged with murder and attempted murder in Saturday’s assault on the Chabad of Poway synagogue, which killed one woman and injured three, including the rabbi. He is also charged with arson in connection with an attack last month on a mosque in nearby Escondido.
Owen Cruise, 20, saw Earnest every day during senior year at Mt. Carmel High School in San Diego when the two were in calculus and physics together. They were in the school’s amateur radio club together.
Earnest’s piano performances drew audiences to their feet. He did a rendition of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and played Chopin and Beethoven.
“Crowds would be cheering his name,” Cruise said Monday. “Everybody loved him.”
Earnest counted Jews and blacks among his friends. His father, John A. Earnest, is a popular physics teacher at Mt. Carmel, where he has worked for the last 31 years.
“He was very close to his dad,” Cruise said. “He always hung out in his classroom, came to see him at lunch. He always seemed like a nice guy ... He didn’t seem like the type of person who would go off the deep end.”
Earnest’s father volunteered to help students with exams and homework, said Cruise, who praises his former teacher for having a big impact on his life. On the morning of the shooting, the elder Earnest was hosting a study hour for the Advanced Placement exam and brought cookies, Cruise said.
Cruise, now a sophomore at the University of California, San Diego, said the suspect lived at home and saw his parents every day.
“They only raised him to be the best man he could be,” Cruise said.
The suspect’s parents said their son and five siblings were raised in a family that “rejected hate and taught that love must be the motive for everything we do.”
“To our great shame, he is now part of the history of evil that has been perpetrated on Jewish people for centuries,” the parents said Monday in their first public comments. “Our son’s actions were informed by people we do not know, and ideas we do not hold.”
The parents, who are cooperating with investigators, do not plan to plan to provide legal representation to their son, whose initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday. According to family attorney Earll Pott, a public defender will likely be appointed.
Earnest burst into the Chabad of Poway synagogue on the last day of Passover, a major Jewish holiday that celebrates freedom, and opened fire with an assault-style rifle on the crowd of about 100.
He fled when the rifle jammed, according to authorities and witnesses, avoiding an Army combat veteran and an off-duty Border Patrol agent who pursued him. He called 911 to report the shooting and surrendered a short time later.
Lori Kaye , a founding member of the congregation, was killed. Rabbi Yishoel Goldstein was shot in the hands, while Noya Dahan, 8, and her uncle Almog Peretz suffered shrapnel wounds.
Kaye, 60, was remembered for her kindness Monday at a memorial service at the packed synagogue in Poway, a well-to-do suburb north of San Diego.
A manifesto — written by a person identifying himself as John Earnest that was published online shortly before the attack — spewed hatred toward Jews and praised the perpetrators of attacks on mosques in New Zealand that killed 50 people last month and at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue that killed 11 on Oct. 27.
Earnest frequented 8chan, a dark corner of the web where those disaffected by mainstream social media sites often post extremist, racist and violent views.
“I’ve only been lurking here for a year and half, yet what I’ve learned here is priceless. It’s been an honor,” he wrote.
Earnest invites followers to watch the attack live to recommended song list, including “Sloop John B” by The Beach Boys and the “Pokemon Theme Song.” He says he planned the synagogue attack for four weeks.
“If you told me even 6 months ago that I would do this I would have been surprised,” Earnest wrote.
The FBI said it got tips about a social media post threatening violence against Jews about five minutes before the attack.
The tips to an FBI website and hotline included a link to the anonymous post but did not offer specific information about its author or the location of the threat. The bureau said employees immediately tried to determine who wrote it, but the shooting occurred before they could establish his identity.
A tipster told The Associated Press that he called the FBI tip line at 11:15 a.m. because the post linked to a manifesto that said the author was responsible for the mosque arson in Escondido
The tipster, who refused to provide his name because of security concerns, said the call with the FBI lasted four or five minutes. He described the FBI as quick and professional and said he doesn’t know what the bureau could have done.
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m.

Topics: United States Synagogue san diago California

Related

0
World
Deadly California synagogue shooting kills 1, suspect linked to mosque arson
0
Offbeat
About 100 gather for ‘healing service’ outside synagogue

Latest updates

Sri Lanka lifts ban on social media, security remains tight
0
Airbus keeps outlook as Q1 core earnings rise
0
Rouhani says Iran will continue oil exports despite US pressure
0
Suspect in synagogue attack stuns family with radical turn
0
New Zealand police respond to undisclosed incident in Christchurch
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.