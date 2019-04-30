You are here

Xi urges youth to ‘love’ the Communist Party

China's President Xi Jinping (C) speaks at a ceremony marking the centennial of the May Fourth Movement, a landmark student protest against colonialism and imperialism, in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on April 30, 2019. (AFP)
BEIJING: President Xi Jinping urged China’s youth on Tuesday to be loyal to the Communist Party as he sought to whip up patriotic sentiment in a nationalist speech marking the centennial of a student protest.
Xi delivered his hour-long plea at the Great Hall of the People to commemorate the May Fourth Movement, a landmark protest against colonialism and imperialism that rocked China in 1919.
The speech came as the party faces a slowing economy and a series of politically sensitive anniversaries, including 30 years since the June 4, 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters.
“It’s very shameful if a person isn’t patriotic or even deceives or betrays the motherland. There is no place for such a person to stand anywhere,” Xi told rows of young people, workers, soldiers and Communist Party cadres, many writing notes as he spoke.
“In contemporary China, the essence of patriotism is to combine one’s love for the country with love for the party and socialism,” he said.
“Chinese youth in the new era shall listen to the words of the party and follow the steps of the party.”
The May 4, 1919 protest was a nationalist movement that began when some 3,000 Beijing University students marched to Tiananmen Square in anger at the handing of German concessions in China to Japan at the end of World War I.
The protests mushroomed into calls for a cultural and political awakening to modernize China.
While Xi has repeatedly extolled the teachings of Marx and the Communist Party, authorities have cracked down on Marxist students who backed labor movements in recent months.
“In the face of external temptations, we must maintain our strength, strictly abide by the rules, create a better life with hard work and honest labor,” Xi said.
“Youth should not be opportunistic and reject shortcuts.”

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government has lifted a ban on social media platforms intended to stop the spread of rumours after the Easter Sunday bombings, a source from the president's office said on Tuesday.
The ban on platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Viber has been lifted with immediate effect, the source told Reuters.
Security in Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka remains tight after the April 21 suicide bomb attacks on hotels and churches that killed more than 250 people, including 42 foreign nationals. 

Tight security in Ramadan

Sri Lankan security forces maintained a high level of alert on Tuesday after the Easter Sunday bombings, officials said, amid intelligence reports that Islamist militants were planning fresh attacks before the start of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.
The head of the police ministerial security division had said in a letter to lawmakers and other officials that attacks were expected on Sunday or Monday by militants dressed in army uniform.

 "Security will stay tight for several days because military and police are still tracking down suspects," a senior police intelligence official said on Tuesday.
Another government source told Reuters a document has been circulated among key security establishments instructing all police and security forces across the Indian Ocean island nation to remain on high alert because the militants were expected to try a strike before Ramadan.
Ramadan is scheduled to begin in Sri Lanka on May 6.
The government has also banned women from wearing face veils under an emergency law put in place after the Easter attacks.
Authorities suspect members of two previously little-known groups - National Thawheedh Jamaath (NTJ) and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim - of carrying out the attacks, although the Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility.
Authorities believe Zahran Hashim, the founder of NTJ, was the mastermind and one of the nine suicide bombers.
In India, police said they had arrested a 29-year-old man in the southern state of Kerala, close to Sri Lanka, for planning similar attacks there. The man had been influenced by speeches made by Zahran, the government's National Investigation Agency said in a statement.
Sri Lanka's 22 million population is mostly Buddhist but includes minority Christians, Muslims and Hindus.

Topics: Sri Lanka Social Media Ban

