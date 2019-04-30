You are here

Netflix signs deal for Thai cave boy rescue miniseries

The miniseries will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
  • Netflix and SK Global Entertainment secured the rights from the 13 Thamluang, a company established by the boys and their coach
  • The minizeries will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya
BANGKOK: Netflix said on Tuesday it had secured the rights to make a minseries about the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a cave in northern Thailand last year that captured international attention.
“The story combines so many unique local and universal themes which connected people from all walks of life, from all around the world,” Erika North, Netflix’s Director of International Originals, said.
“Thailand is a very important market for Netflix and we are looking forward to bringing this inspiring local, but globally resonant story...to life,” she added.
The “Wild Boars” soccer team, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach became trapped on June 23 while exploring the cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai when a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels.
A 17-day effort to rescue them gripped the world with experts from various countries volunteering to help.
“We look forward to working with all involved parties to ensure our story is told accurately,” assistant coach Ekkapol “Ake” Chantapong said.
The minizeries will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya.
Netflix and SK Global Entertainment secured the rights from the 13 Thamluang, a company established by the boys and their coach.
So far, two books about the rescue have been published while a feature film by British-Thai director Tom Waller, “The Cave,” wrapped up shooting in December, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Fake News Watch: Egyptian mosques send loud and clear message

Updated 29 April 2019
Arab News
0

Fake News Watch: Egyptian mosques send loud and clear message

  • A spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments has denied rumors claiming that mosque loudspeakers will be banned during Ramadan
  • A Libyan association for astronomy has denied that the capital Tripoli has experienced an earthquake
Updated 29 April 2019
Arab News
0

1 Egyptian mosque loudspeakers ‘not banned’ during Ramadan
A spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments has denied rumors claiming that mosque loudspeakers will be banned during Ramadan.
Jaber Tayea has been quoted by local daily Al-Masry Al-Youm as saying that the speakers used at mosques will be broadcasting prayers during the Muslim holy month. He noted that what the ministry is seeking to do is “guide their operation to prevent the interference of sounds among mosques.”
“No one has the slightest mind to prevent loudspeakers in Ramadan ... We are only working to organize the use of microphones ... to avoid jamming that could affect students or patients.”

2 Don’t be shaken by Libya quake rumors
A Libyan association for astronomy has denied that the capital Tripoli has experienced an earthquake.
The association said it has received several messages from residents in Tripoli saying that they had felt an earthquake last week.
“We assure you that there was no earthquake in the region,” it said.
The last earthquake recorded in Libya was in the city of Al-Bayda last February, and was centered southwest of the city.

Topics: Egypt Libya

