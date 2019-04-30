You are here

  • Home
  • Kabul on lockdown as assembly discusses peace with the Taliban
﻿

Kabul on lockdown as assembly discusses peace with the Taliban

Taliban before have attacked the jirga during meetings. (AFP/File)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

Kabul on lockdown as assembly discusses peace with the Taliban

  • Almost 3,000 people will participate in the loya jirga meeting
  • Kabul citizens are complaining that the lockdown is slowing down business before Ramadan
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
0

KABUL: Afghanistan’s usually bustling capital Kabul slowed to a crawl Tuesday amid massive security for a high-stakes peace summit that has previously been a target for insurgent attacks.
Police flooded the city and authorities blocked off key roads around the venue of the so-called “loya jirga” — where some 3,000 tribal elders, religious figures, and politicians from across Afghanistan are gathering over four days to discuss possible conditions for a peace deal with the Taliban.
Taliban suicide bombers armed with rockets and guns attacked a 2010 peace jirga at the same venue, and in 2011, two rockets were fired into Kabul during a two-day jirga.
Despite such past attacks, Kabul residents are infuriated with the scale of the lockdown, which has already been blamed for at least one death and has paralyzed businesses in what would ordinarily be a busy week before Ramadan begins.
Local media reported that a newborn baby died when the father, who was trying to take the infant to a hospital, was blocked by security forces.
Adding to the slowdown, authorities have declared a week-long public holiday in Kabul.
“Yesterday, I could only take two passengers from one part of the city to the other. It took me three hours to complete a 15-minute ride,” Nasrullah, a taxi driver who gave only his first name, told AFP.
Shopkeeper Taj Mohammad said poor people had been particularly impacted.
“It is good to provide security for the participants, but that should not cost people’s businesses,” Mohammad said.
Siam Pasarly, an economics expert, estimated the holidays were costing the business community $1 million a day.
“Afghanistan is a developing country and its economic engine should be running all day,” he said. “A week-long shutdown is like a poison to the economy.”
The loya jirga — literally “grand assembly” in Pashto — is being held as the US and Taliban are discussing a possible foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in exchange for a permanent cease-fire and various Taliban pledges.
The jirga is seen as an attempt by the Afghan government to influence the peace talks which so far have cut out President Ashraf Ghani, whom the Taliban view as a US stooge.
But some prominent Afghans, presidential hopefuls, and government officials including the country’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah have boycotted the assembly.
Ahmad Khan, another taxi driver, bemoaned the meeting as a “waste of time.”
“Holding this jirga is an economic blow for poor labor like us, who come out in the morning for a morsel of food, and how can we provide food for our families in the next few days,” he told AFP.
“Such jirgas have been held in the past with no positive results, and the government have failed to convince the Taliban to join the talks.”

Topics: Kabul Afghanistan Loya Jirga Taliban

Related

Special 0
World
Ghani: ‘I don’t want shaky deal with Taliban’
0
World
After ‘caliphate’ collapse, extremists head to Afghanistan to plot attacks

US envoy to Sri Lanka: threat is real as security forces maintain high alert

Updated 30 April 2019
Reuters
0

US envoy to Sri Lanka: threat is real as security forces maintain high alert

  • The ambassador said some of the members who have not been captured yet could be still planning attacks
  • She did not reveal information on how the FBI is assisting in the investigation
Updated 30 April 2019
Reuters
0

COLOMBO: The US ambassador to Sri Lanka said on Tuesday that some of the militants involved in the Easter Sunday bombings on the island were likely still at large and could be planning fresh attacks.

Sri Lankan security forces also said they were maintaining a high level of alert amid intelligence reports that the militants were likely to strike before the start of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

“Tremendous progress has been made toward apprehending those plotters but I don’t think the story is over yet,” Ambassador Alaina Teplitz said in an interview. “We do believe that there is active planning under way (for more attacks).”

Scores of suspected extremists have been arrested in the multi-ethnic island nation since April 21 suicide bomb attacks on hotels and churches that killed more than 250 people, including 42 foreign nationals.

“Security will stay tight for several days because military and police are still tracking down suspects,” a senior police intelligence official said.

Another government source told Reuters a document has been circulated among key security establishments instructing police and security forces across the country to remain on high alert because the militants were expected to try a strike before Ramadan.

Ramadan is scheduled to begin in Sri Lanka on May 6.

Teplitz told Reuters that the risk of more attacks remained real.

“We certainly have reason to believe that the active attack group has not been fully rendered inactive,” she said.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting Sri Lankan authorities in the investigations but Teplitz declined to give more details.

The government has lifted a ban on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and viber, a source at the president’s office said. The ban had been imposed immediately after the attacks to prevent the spread of rumors.

The government has also banned women from wearing face veils under an emergency law put in place after the Easter attacks.

Authorities suspect members of two previously little-known groups — National Thawheedh Jamaath (NTJ) and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim — of carrying out the attacks, although Daesh has claimed responsibility.

Authorities believe Zahran Hashim, the founder of NTJ, was the mastermind and one of the nine suicide bombers.

In India, police said they had arrested a 29-year-old man in the southern state of Kerala, close to Sri Lanka, for planning similar attacks there. The man had been influenced by speeches made by Zahran, the government’s National Investigation Agency said in a statement.

Sri Lanka’s 22 million population is mostly Buddhist but includes minority Christians, Muslims and Hindus.

Topics: Sri Lanka attack Sri Lanka

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka lifts ban on social media, security remains tight
Special 0
World
Don’t paint us all with the same brush, Sri Lankan Muslims plead after terror attack

Latest updates

Back in Black: On the set of ‘MiB International’
0
Halima Aden makes waves as first hijab-clad Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model
0
Muslim Brotherhood financier and 6 others get life sentences in Egypt
0
Iraq says Daesh leader Baghdadi filmed video in 'remote area'
0
Rights group: 3,000 prisoners on hunger strike in Turkey
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.