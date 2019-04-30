You are here

  • Home
  • Rights group: 3,000 prisoners on hunger strike in Turkey
﻿

Rights group: 3,000 prisoners on hunger strike in Turkey

Head of a Turkish human rights organization says Abdullah Ocalan is not allowed to see his family or lawyers. (AFP/File)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
0

Rights group: 3,000 prisoners on hunger strike in Turkey

  • Prisoners on hunger strike consume vitamins and sugar and salt solutions
  • A group says Abdullah Ocalan has not met with his lawyers since 2011
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
0

ANKARA: A Turkish human rights group says close to 3,000 prisoners have joined a hunger strike to press authorities to end the alleged isolation in jail of Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan.
Human Rights Association head Ozturk Turkdogan said Tuesday that 2,983 people in 90 prisons are refusing food in protest of the jail conditions for Ocalan, whose family members and lawyers reportedly have been denied visits.
Pro-Kurdish legislator Leyla Guven launched the strike from jail in November. She has since been released and is continuing the strike at home.
Hunger strikers in Turkey traditionally refuse food but take vitamins and salt and sugar solutions, which prolong life.
Turkdogan’s group says Ocalan has not seen his lawyers since 2011. Ocalan’s brother was allowed a half-hour visit in January.

Topics: Turkey Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan

Related

0
Middle-East
UK, European holidaymakers warned against Turkey travel as government blames Kurdish militia for unrest
0
Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan vows to confront opponents inside party after vote loss

Muslim Brotherhood financier and 6 others get life sentences in Egypt

Updated 20 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

Muslim Brotherhood financier and 6 others get life sentences in Egypt

Updated 20 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

CAIRO: Egypt has sentenced seven Muslim Brotherhood members, including one of the group’s top financiers, to life in prison on charges of joining and funding a terrorist group.
The Supreme State Security Emergency Court sentenced three others to 10 years, while acquitting 14. The verdicts can be appealed.
Those sentenced to life include Hassan Malek, a businessman who owned stores that imported computers and electronics, and his son.
The Muslim Brotherhood won a series of elections after the 2011 uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak. Muhammad Mursi, a senior Brotherhood figure, became Egypt’s first freely-elected president the following year.
The military overthrew Mursi in 2013 amid massive protests against his brief rule. Authorities have since branded the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization and arrested thousands of its members.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Muslim Brotherhood

Related

Breaking News 0
Middle-East
US works to designate Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group
0
Middle East
‘Qatar Papers’ book reveals Doha’s lavish funding for Muslim Brotherhood in Europe

Latest updates

Back in Black: On the set of ‘MiB International’
0
Halima Aden makes waves as first hijab-clad Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model
0
Muslim Brotherhood financier and 6 others get life sentences in Egypt
0
Iraq says Daesh leader Baghdadi filmed video in 'remote area'
0
Rights group: 3,000 prisoners on hunger strike in Turkey
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.