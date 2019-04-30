You are here

Muslim Brotherhood financier and 6 others get life sentences in Egypt

This file photo shows the Court of Cassation in Cairo. A court in Cairo sentenced three others to 10 years, while acquitting 14. (AFP/File Photo)
CAIRO: Egypt has sentenced seven Muslim Brotherhood members, including one of the group’s top financiers, to life in prison on charges of joining and funding a terrorist group.
The Supreme State Security Emergency Court sentenced three others to 10 years, while acquitting 14. The verdicts can be appealed.
Those sentenced to life include Hassan Malek, a businessman who owned stores that imported computers and electronics, and his son.
The Muslim Brotherhood won a series of elections after the 2011 uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak. Muhammad Mursi, a senior Brotherhood figure, became Egypt’s first freely-elected president the following year.
The military overthrew Mursi in 2013 amid massive protests against his brief rule. Authorities have since branded the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization and arrested thousands of its members.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Muslim Brotherhood

Iraq says Daesh leader Baghdadi filmed video in 'remote area'

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday that Daesh remained a potent threat around the world despite reduced capabilities and that its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi had made his latest video appearance in a "remote area".
Abdul Mahdi did not say what country that area was in. He said Baghdadi's video appearance, which was released online late on Monday, was an attempt to boost Daesh militants and that the group would attempt to carry out more attacks. 

More to follow ... 

Topics: Iraq Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Daesh

