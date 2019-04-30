You are here

﻿

Jailed US-Iranian hopes new prosecutor will release him

Iranian-American Siamak Namazi - photographed with his father - serving a ten-year sentence for spying will request conditional release due to a change of Tehran’s prosecutor. (AP/File Photo)
AFP
TEHRAN: An Iranian-American serving a ten-year sentence for spying will request conditional release due to a change of Tehran’s prosecutor, his lawyer said, quoted by state media Tuesday.
Dual national Siamak Namazi was convicted in October 2016 of “espionage and collaboration with the American government.”
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with his 80-year-old father Baquer, a former official for the UN’s agency for children, UNICEF.
Siamak Namazi has now served four years of his sentence, having been jailed ahead of his conviction.
“Given the time he has already served in prison, based on the law Siamak Namazi should be eligible for conditional release,” lawyer Mehrdad Ghorbani told Iranian news agency IRNA.
Siamak Namazi has not been granted a single day out of prison in his four years behind bars, Ghorbani said, adding that his father Baquer is undergoing medical treatment outside prison due to illness and old age.
“Since the supreme court had rejected our request for a re-trial we were not hopeful that a conditional release request would be accepted. But now we will put in the request as the Tehran prosecutor has been replaced,” he added.
Outgoing prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi was appointed during mass protests in 2009 against the disputed re-election of ultra-conservative president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
He was replaced Monday by Ali Alghasi-Mehr, the former prosecutor of Fars province.
In addition to the Namazis, at least four US citizens are currently detained in Iran on security grounds.
One is Chinese-American Xiyue Wang, a Princeton University researcher, who is serving a 10-year sentence for espionage.
And Michael White, 46, was last month sentenced to 10 years for insulting the country’s supreme leader and posting a private picture, according to his lawyer.
Relations between Iran and the US deteriorated sharply last year when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a multilateral accord on Iran’s nuclear program and re-imposed sweeping sanctions.

UN rights chief: Libya fighting endangers thousands of lives

Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
AP
0

UN rights chief: Libya fighting endangers thousands of lives

  • Michelle Bachelet expressed her “grave concern” about thousands of civilian men, women and children stuck in conflict-hit areas of Tripoli
Updated 7 min 10 sec ago
AP
0

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief says thousands of lives are at risk in parts of conflict-ridden Libya, decrying an escalation of attacks in residential areas with artillery, rockets and airstrikes.
Michelle Bachelet’s office highlighted her “grave concern” about thousands of civilian men, women and children stuck in conflict-hit areas of Tripoli, the capital, in a statement Tuesday.
She also expressed concerns about some 3,350 migrants and refugees held in detention centers near the conflict zones. She pointed to reports of food and water shortages that some face.
The statement said some “are reportedly being forced to work for militias controlling their detention centers.”
Bachelet called for efforts to allow trapped civilians to leave conflict areas, and urged an immediate cease-fire and a resumption of political talks.

