The delights of Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik is the undoubted jewel in the Dalmatian crown, an ancient city that has seen more than its fair share of conflict over the years. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Conor Purcell
While the Italian Adriatic coast has long been a byword for sophisticated holidaying, Croatia’s Dalmatian coast has only been discovered by global tourists relatively recently.

It’s not hard to see why it has become so popular: the Adriatic waters lap up against some of Europe’s most beautiful coastline, punctuated by picture-perfect villages, stark cliffs, and hidden beaches.

Dubrovnik is the undoubted jewel in the Dalmatian crown, an ancient city that has seen more than its fair share of conflict over the years.

Indeed, it has weathered countless wars, multiple occupations (by the Byzantines, the Venetians and the Romans) and survived a seven-month siege during the Balkans War, but still it stands, as beautiful as ever.

The city of 45,000 stretches along the coast, but the focal point is the Old Town, housed inside 1.2 miles of walls, built to protect the inhabitants from the marauding Saracens in the 9th century.

The main function of the walls these days is to provide a backdrop to countless tourists’ photographs, but it’s within the walls that the real beauty of Dubrovnik is revealed. From the cloisters of a Franciscan monastery and the third-oldest pharmacy in the world, to the 19 churches spread around the town, this is a place that wears its past on its sleeve. Most tourists start at the Stradun — the main thoroughfare that cuts the Old City in two — which is dotted with cafes and restaurants.

Head to Luza Square first and marvel at the incredible Gothic-Renaissance architecture of Sponza Palace and The Rector’s Palace.

The white limestone paths are slick from millions of footsteps and we recommend heading to the west side of the Old Town to get a glimpse of how the locals live. It’s filled with narrow alleyways, tiny grocery stores, hole-in-the-wall cafés and lots and lots of steps. Oh, and lots and lots of tourists.

Ah yes, the tourists. In some ways Dubrovnik has become a victim of its own success — its narrow lanes are increasingly thronged by tour groups, multiplied by the countless cruise ships that dock here every year.

Wandering through the Old Town can, at times, be a frustrating experience, particularly when held up by a horde of selfie-stick wielding visitors.

Its popularity has only increased since HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones” first aired (the Old Town being used is the setting for King’s Landing). There are plenty of locals taking advantage of that fact, from Game of Thrones-themed shops (Jon Snow pillowcase anyone?) to Game of Thrones-themed tours. Despite the crowds and the occasional tackiness, the Old Town is undeniably beautiful.

Wander along the city walls just before sunset or take the cable car up to Mount Srdj which overlooks the city, and prepare to be amazed by the views.

There are not many places that combine heritage and beauty quite like Dubrovnik does.

And, if the crowds get too much, it’s not hard to find somewhere slightly more peaceful, whether that be a café tucked down a side street, or a tiny fishing village a few miles away. Cavtat is one such place — a small, seaside town where red-rooved houses slope down towards a pretty harbor. Cafés and restaurants line a small promenade, while pleasure boats bob in the azure waters. It’s hard to think of a better place in which to do nothing.

There are multiple daily sailings from Dubrovnik’s Old Town port, although we recommend staying at least a night.

If you are feeling adventurous, head even further south and cross into Montenegro, which is filled with tiny, picturesque villages, endless wooded hillsides and spectacular fjords.

If you do decide to stay in Dubrovnik however, we recommend Villa Dubrovnik, a five-star hotel that juts out over the Adriatic, each room offering spectacular sea views.

With a minimal design and white color palette, it’s reminiscent of a Miami beach club. It’s about a 20-minute walk south of the Old Town and is a lovely respite from the crowds further north.

It’s easy to overstate the crowds however, and in the early morning, or after dark, you can walk the narrow, silent streets of the Old Town completely alone.

It’s moments like this, with the Adriatic crashing against the shore, the town’s lights twinkling on the hillside, when you realize just how special Dubrovnik is.

Back in Black: On the set of ‘MiB International’

We’re on the set of “Men in Black International,” sitting with Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, both tired from a full day of shooting at gargantuan aliens that will be added digitally later. Both are in great spirits — bantering back and forth, comfortable, at times silly. It’s a vibe they likely picked up co-starring in “Thor: Ragnarok” together, and one that is right at home in the irreverent world of the MIB.

The two are dressed nearly identically, wearing the classic MIB uniform: white button-up shirts and black dress pants.

“She has on high heels, though,” says Hemsworth.

“Only because of him! I’m doing action in heels because he’s such a tall person,” says Thompson.

Molly (Tessa Thompson) gets fitted for her black suit in “Men in Black International” (Supplied)

“She ran faster than me in those heels,” Hemsworth says.

“Yeah but his legs are so long that he caught up in the end! I was like Tom Cruise for the first part of the run and then suddenly he flies in.”

It’s hard to separate the “Men in Black” series from its original stars — after all, the 1997 original cemented Will Smith as the biggest movie star of his generation. But “Men in Black” did not succeed on star power alone. It boasted strong character development and vivid world building too. The stories of Tommy Lee Jones’ and Will Smith’s characters are now finished, but “Men in Black International,” directed by F. Gary Gray, does not try to reboot or erase the legacy of what came before. Rather, it’s a continuation, following new characters to explore different facets of the same world, maintaining the tone and focus that made the original work so wildly successful.

“I love the originals. I love the initial script, and the pitch they had for this film,” Hemsworth tells Arab News. “I thought it was an opportunity to take something that’s familiar and recreate it — do our own version of it. It was an opportunity to team up with Tessa again, which was an easy decision. I love this world — I love sci fi. It’s also nerve-wracking to take on something that’s been done so well before, but I like the challenge.”

“I felt the same way,” Thompson says. “I just loved the original films, they all hold up to me. I think there’s something so cool about them and the world that they occupy. I think they have a chance, inside of this fantastical world, to have real fun character dynamics and be irreverent and use satire.”

Emma Thompson as Agent O. (Supplied)

After the two filmed “Thor: Ragnarok,” they were each approached separately about starring in a continuation of the “Men in Black” franchise. Hemsworth quickly emailed Thompson before making his final decision.

“Chris, you were like, ‘Hey legend, are we really going to rock this?’ I was like,’ Yeah, we’re gonna!’ We had so much fun together working on ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and taking something and making it really fresh and new and original. Like Chris said, there’s challenges inherent in that, but I think it was exciting for both of us,” says Thompson.

“We just had such a great time on that film,” Hemsworth adds. “Everybody did, I think. When Tessa’s name was in the mix, I was like, ‘Oh god, let’s pick up where we left off. This will be easy.’”

In “Men in Black International,” which is set for release (WHEN??) Thompson plays fresh recruit Agent M, who had an encounter with aliens at a young age and has been chasing down a job with the agents ever since. Hemsworth, known as Agent H, is tasked with taking Agent M under his wing. The two do not end up together romantically, however, according to Thompson.

MIB agents in their London office. (Supplied)

“It’s against company policy. He’s a friend from work,” Thompson says.

“My character is a little unhinged and sort of nutty. I think he has a style and a way of doing things which is pretty unorthodox and not really by the book, but he gets away with it and he gets results. That bumps against M’s approach. To me, it’s all about the conflict between the two of them — then we can have an opportunity to have a lot of conflicting banter and fun and energy between the two characters, rather than having them start on the same foot and it be an easy ride,” says Hemsworth.

Thompson points out that when she was initially cast, some people complained, as the title seemingly implies the films should be about ‘men’ in black. Thompson dismisses the criticism, feeling no pressure to make her character channel any sort of masculinity in order to fit in.

“Obviously in ‘Thor’ I was literally strong — playing a woman that was a warrior. But to me, when I think about the idea of a strong woman — which is something we talk about a lot, particularly in Hollywood now, in the sort of cultural space we’re in — for me, a character that’s a strong woman is just well-formed,” she says. “The strongest that she can be is to be a character that — inside of this world that’s zany and doesn’t always reflect ours — you feel you can understand who this woman — this person — is.”

One of the many weird creatures from the movie. (Supplied)

 

