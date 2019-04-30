You are here

Dubai completes power and water plant

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) M-Station power and desalination plant in Jebel Ali, Dubai. (Reuters)
  State-owned utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) added 700 megawatts (MW) to its M-Station in Jebel Ali
  The project included construction of 16 fuel-oil storage tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters of fuel-oil storage
LONDON: Dubai has completed work on the expansion of its biggest power and desalination plant.
State-owned utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) added 700 megawatts (MW) to its M-Station in Jebel Ali.
The cost of the project, including the latest expansion, was 11.7 billion dirhams ($3.2 billion). It has a production capacity of 2,885 megawatts (MW) and 140 million gallons of desalinated water per day.
“The completion of the Jebel Ali M-Station expansion marks another milestone in the long history of Siemens and DEWA as strategic partners. It’s a testament to what we can achieve with innovation and technology to support society and economic growth in the UAE,” said Dietmar Siersdorfer, CEO, Siemens Middle East.
The project included construction of 16 fuel-oil storage tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters of fuel-oil storage.
The expansion of the plant has increased the plant’s fuel efficiency to 85.8 percent, one of the highest rates worldwide.
DEWA’s total production capacity is currently 11,100 MW of electricity and 470 MIGD of water.

