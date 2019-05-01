You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Adaptive Markets by Andrew W. Lo

Updated 01 May 2019
Arab News
  • When markets are unstable, investors react instinctively, creating inefficiencies for others to exploit
Half of all Americans have money in the stock market, yet economists can’t agree on whether investors and markets are rational and efficient, as modern financial theory assumes, or irrational and inefficient, as behavioral economists believe. 

The debate is one of the biggest in economics, and the value or futility of investment management and financial regulation hangs on the answer. In this groundbreaking book, Andrew Lo transforms the debate with a powerful new framework in which rationality and irrationality coexist — the Adaptive Markets Hypothesis, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. Drawing on psychology, evolutionary biology, neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and other fields, Adaptive Markets shows that the theory of market efficiency is incomplete. 

When markets are unstable, investors react instinctively, creating inefficiencies for others to exploit. Lo’s new paradigm explains how financial evolution shapes behavior and markets at the speed of thought — a fact revealed by swings between stability and crisis, profit and loss, and innovation and regulation.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

