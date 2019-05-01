You are here

  • Home
  • Liverpool’s flying fullbacks ready for Barcelona match
﻿

Liverpool’s flying fullbacks ready for Barcelona match

Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson and Alberto Moreno during training. (Reuters)
Updated 01 May 2019
AFP
0

Liverpool’s flying fullbacks ready for Barcelona match

  • Acid test comes for Alexander-Arnold and Robertson in Camp Nou
Updated 01 May 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Neither Trent Alexander-Arnold nor Andrew Robertson have Lionel Messi’s star power, but the buccaneering Liverpool defenders could play just as vital a role as the Barcelona captain in their mouth-watering Champions League semifinal.

Virgil van Dijk has hogged the spotlight among Liverpool’s defenders with a superb campaign that earned the Dutch centerback the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award.

Ahead of Wednesday’s first leg against Messi’s Barca, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold have emerged as essential contributors to Liverpool’s bid for Champions League glory.

With 24 assists between them in all competitions, England rightback Alexander-Arnold and Scotland leftback Robertson are pivotal figures in Jurgen Klopp’s game plan.

Robertson’s 11 assists have equalled the Premier League record for a defender and Alexander-Arnold is not far behind, with nine, making Liverpool’s fullbacks as much wingers as defenders.

It has become the most demanding, tactically significant position in the Liverpool team.

Without Robertson, 25, doing the job of two players with his lung-bursting runs up and down the flanks, Senegal winger Sadio Mane would not have the freedom to move infield, from where he has scored 24 goals this term.

Mohamed Salah’s license to roam from the wing is only possible because there is less need to track back defensively while Alexander-Arnold, 20, tirelessly covers every blade of grass on the right.

Klopp’s bold system has reaped rich rewards as rivals struggle to find a way to turn off the supply line fueled by Robertson and Alexander-Arnold.

In producing perfectly weighted crosses for Mane’s double and a Van Dijk goal, Alexander-Arnold became the youngest Premier League player to create three goals in a single fixture when Liverpool thrashed Watford in February.

Then, when Robertson supplied Roberto Firmino with Liverpool’s opening goal against Tottenham recently, Alexander-Arnold matched him by crossing for Salah’s header that led to Toby Alderweireld’s decisive late own goal.

They are the kind of key contributions that have become commonplace this season and Robertson admits the pair’s friendly rivalry is spurring them to ever greater heights.

“I always try and go forward. Sometimes my passes don’t find people. But I do try and create. If I get two assists, I expect Trent to get three,” Robertson said with a smile.

“We all need to chip in with goals and assists. It’s not just the front three. It’s not just the defense that keeps clean sheets, either. It’s a team game.”

Liverpool’s unlikely heroes have taken contrasting routes to the top.

Liverpool-born Alexander-Arnold is the soft-spoken prodigy who still lived with his mum at the start of this season, such has been the rapid nature of his rise from the club’s academy

Robertson started his career in obscurity at Queen’s Park and Dundee United before joining Liverpool from Hull for £8 million ($10.3 million) in 2017 —  a deal that Klopp says came at a time when “there weren’t 500 clubs asking about him.”

Now comes the acid test of the duo against Barcelona in the Camp Nou.

Inspired by the sublime Messi, Barca have scored more than 130 goals in all competitions already this term and wrapped up the Spanish title at the weekend.

But, while he acknowledges the threat posed by Messi, Luis Suarez and company, Robertson believes Liverpool should stick to their guns.

“We know we’ll have our hands full defensively but we all defend as a team and we attack as a team. If me and Trent have time to go forward, we will do it. It’s not going to stop us,” Robertson said.

“We know that we can create goals and chances, so why change that? But look, we will learn from the game and move from that and see how it pans out.

“It’s a challenge we all look forward to.”

Topics: Liverpool

Related

0
Sport
Liverpool seal semifinal date with Barca after beating Porto
0
Media
Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah included in Time’s 2019 influential people list

Butler scores 30 as 76ers beat Raptors 94-89 to even series

Updated 30 April 2019
AP
0

Butler scores 30 as 76ers beat Raptors 94-89 to even series

Updated 30 April 2019
AP
0
TORONTO: Jimmy Butler had 30 points and 11 rebounds, James Ennis scored 13 points and the Philadelphia 76ers held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89 on Monday night, evening their Eastern Conference semifinal series 1-1.
Game 3 is Thursday night in Philadelphia.
Down 19 in the first half, Toronto cut the deficit to one late in the third, then went cold to start the fourth, missing six of its first seven shots.
The Raptors kept coming, however. Lowry made 3-pointers on both sides of a pair of foul shots by Butler cutting it to 90-87 with 1:36 to go. Toronto got the ball back, and Siakam scored on a layup to make it a one-point game, but Joel Embiid answered with a driving shot at the other end, restoring the three-point advantage with 24 seconds left.
After Lowry nearly turned the ball over, Danny Green missed a potential tying 3, and Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris came up with the rebound, his 11th. Harris was fouled and sealed it by making a pair with 3.9 seconds left.
Embiid scored 12 points in 32 minutes despite missing the morning shootaround because of flu-like symptoms.
Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, Siakam had 21 and Lowry 20. Toronto shot 10 for 37 from 3-point range and 33 for 91 overall as its franchise-record five game postseason winning streak came to an end.
Toronto missed six of its first eight shots, matching the number of misses it had in the first quarter of Game 1, when the Raptors made 16 of 22. Toronto shot 7 for 24 in the first and missed its first seven from 3-point range before Norm Powell connected.
Butler scored six points for Philadelphia, who led 26-17 after one. Toronto got 17 from both Leoonard and Siakam in the first quarter of Game 1, when they scored 39 points.
Ennis and Butler each scored seven points in the second and Philadelphia led 51-38 at the half. Four of Butler’s came on a five-point possession for the 76ers that saw Green called for a technical after fouling Butler on a made 3-pointer, and JJ Redick making the technical foul shot.
Leonard scored seven more as Toronto used a 13-4 run out of the break to cut the gap to 55-51. Leonard had 11 points in the third and Siakam had seven. Toronto trailed 61-60 with 2:50 left in the quarter but Embiid made four free throws before the quarter ended and the 76ers took a 69-63 lead to the fourth.
Philadelphia shot 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the third, but Jonah Bolden stopped the drought with a 3 to begin the fourth.

TIP-INS
76ers: Embiid only attempted one shot in the first half, a missed 3-pointer at 8:39 of the second. ... Greg Monroe left in the third because of a sore left ankle and did not return. ... Philadelphia had 13 turnovers in the first half, leading to 18 points for the Raptors. They finished with 20, leading to 24 points ... F Mike Scott (right heel) missed his second straight game. ... The 76ers outscored the Raptors 26-5 in bench points.
Raptors: Siakam missed eight of his first 10 shots and finished 9 for 25. ... Leonard shot 6 for 10 in the first half, while the rest of the Raptors shot 9 for 36.

Latest updates

Woman seeks $1.5 million in damages from neo-Nazi website founder
0
Young Saudis optimistic about future, Arab Youth Survey shows
0
China sentences Canadian to death for drug offenses
0
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito takes throne day after his father abdicates
0
Former Minnesota policeman convicted in fatal shooting of Australian
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.