Cabinet hails commonalities between China’s BRI and Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet has welcomed what it describes as common ground between the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.
The move follows Saudi Arabia’s participation in the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing last week.
Both programs focus on the sustainable development of their respective countries based on emerging technologies, according to the Cabinet.
The Cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday, also highlighted the Kingdom’s contribution to regional prosperity by developing its logistics and industrial capabilities.
According to a report from the Saudi Press Agency, Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah stressed the statement issued following a meeting of the Quartet Committee on Yemen in London to discuss the latest developments in Yemen and ways to support the efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen.
The Cabinet warned against interference in the internal affairs of Bahrain, and said it wanted to see relations between Bahrain and Iraq develop in a spirit of mutual respect.
The Cabinet also discussed the latest developments in Yemen, a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation and the French Civil Aviation Authority, and a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Transport Ministry and the US Department of Transportation. It also announced a collaboration between Saudi Arabia and the UK on strategic partnerships.
