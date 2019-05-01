You are here

  • Home
  • Boko Haram kill 14 loggers in northeast Nigeria: Sources
﻿

Boko Haram kill 14 loggers in northeast Nigeria: Sources

The bodies of the men were found at Duwabayi village near the garrison town of Monguno in Borno state late Tuesday by other loggers. (AP)
Updated 1 min ago
AFP
0

Boko Haram kill 14 loggers in northeast Nigeria: Sources

Updated 1 min ago
AFP
0
KANO, Nigeria: Boko Haram jihadists have killed 14 loggers as they collected firewood in northeast Nigeria, residents and anti-Boko Haram militia have told AFP.
The bodies of the men were found at Duwabayi village near the garrison town of Monguno in Borno state late Tuesday by other loggers.
“The bodies of the 14 men were evacuated to the police station in Monguno after some people reported seeing the bodies,” a militia leader in the town said.
Duwabayi village was deserted last year after residents fled into camps in Monguno due to Boko Haram attacks.
Fighters loyal to an IS-backed faction of the jihadists are known to operate in the area.
“Fourteen dead bodies were brought this evening to Monguno and people have been going to the police station to see if they could identify them,” Monguno resident Kulo Gana said.
Another resident, Bunami Mukhtar, said the corpses had “bullet wounds.”
The loggers were among thousands of people sheltering in camps in the town after being displaced by the jihadists.
Those in the camps rely on food aid to eat but some turn to felling vegetation, in order to sell to buy extra produce.
Monguno, 135 kilometers north of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, houses a military base.
The town has been repeatedly attacked by jihadists, who have made several failed attempts to overrun the base.
Boko Haram militants have also repeatedly targeted farmers, loggers and herders, accusing them of passing information to the military and pro-government militia fighting them.
Four farmers were killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on March 19 in a drive-by shooting as they worked on their farms outside Borno’s Askira town.
Boko Haram’s decade-long conflict has killed more than 27,000 people and displaced 1.8 million others in the northeast.
The violence has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military response to fight the radical Islamist group.

Congress rubbishes notice over Rahul’s nationality

Updated 30 April 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

Congress rubbishes notice over Rahul’s nationality

  • Controversial MP Subramanian Swamy leads anti-Gandhi campaign
  • Rahul is the third generation of the Gandhi family to lead the Congress party
Updated 30 April 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress Party rubbished a notice sent by the government to its leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, asking him to answer questions about his citizenship.

The notice comes at the peak of the general election campaign, with both the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fighting bitterly for the remaining 169 seats in the next three phases of the polls.

The notice, sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs following complaints from controversial BJP parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy, poses questions about Gandhi’s citizenship status over a listing as a director of a company registered in the UK. Swamy alleges that Gandhi had declared his nationality as “British” in the company’s annual returns, filed in 2005 and 2006.

“What rubbish,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the younger sister of Gandhi and the Congress Party general-secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh. “The whole of India knows that Rahul Gandhi is Indian. People have seen him being born and grow up in India.”

A similar complaint was also filed last month, when a political rival of Gandhi in the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh asked the local electoral officer to verify the Congress leader’s citizenship before accepting his nomination to stand. It was eventually dismissed.

On Tuesday, the party’s media manager, Rachit Seth, tweeted the certificate of incorporation issued by authorities in London, stating Gandhi’s citizenship as Indian.

“BJP did the same in 2015. Modi is clutching at straws after the 4 phase elections,” Seth tweeted.

Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh said issuing such a notice was normal. “When a member of Parliament writes to any ministry, action required by their query is taken. It is not a big development, it is a normal process,” he stated.

Swamy has a history of anti-Gandhi family rhetoric. He has raised the issue of the Congress leader’s citizenship before, and has also claimed that his real name is “Raul de Vinci,” that he is Italian by birth, and that he adopted his Indian name to participate in politics.

“This is an old campaign against the Gandhi family,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a Delhi-based political analyst. “Obviously, it shows that there is some worry in the BJP — it shows a deep-seated anxiety that the election is not going the way they expected, so this is an attempt to create a new narrative.

“These last seats are where the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance is in direct conflict with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, but people might get tired of the dirty tricks of the BJP. It is becoming too much.”

Bhopal-based biographer of the Gandhi family, Rashid Kidwai, stated: “Such a notice does not have any legal basis and will not stand up to scrutiny. Rahul Gandhi has been winning elections since 2004. His citizenship has never come under suspicion.”

“Being accused of being a foreign national contesting an Indian election is a grave charge. The government was in possession of his documents for the last five years. If something was there they would have acted earlier.”

Before entering politics, 49-year-old Gandhi worked in London after finishing his studies at Harvard University. His great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, was the first prime minister of India, while his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi also held the office. He is the third generation of the Gandhi family to lead the Congress party.

Topics: India's Congress party Rahul Gandhi New delhi BJP

Related

Special 0
World
Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from south India
0
World
Latest round of India’s national election marred by violence

Latest updates

Boko Haram kill 14 loggers in northeast Nigeria: Sources
0
Job fair in Abha helps 300 Saudi job seekers
0
Cabinet hails commonalities between China’s BRI and Saudi Vision 2030
0
Algeria’s ruling party names relatively young new leader amid protests
0
Saudi Arabia is on the way to ‘becoming the digital hub of the region’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.