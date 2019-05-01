You are here

  • Home
  • China sentences Canadian to death for drug offenses
﻿

China sentences Canadian to death for drug offenses

A man walks outside an Intermediate People's Court in Tianjin, China December 26, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 01 May 2019
Reuters
0

China sentences Canadian to death for drug offenses

  • China has canceled Canadian agribusiness Richardson International Ltd’s registration to ship canola to China this year
Updated 01 May 2019
Reuters
0

BEIJING: A Chinese court sentenced a Canadian national to death on Tuesday for producing and trafficking the addictive stimulant methamphetamine, amid heightened tension between Beijing and Ottawa over the arrest of a Huawei Technologies executive.
Canadian Fan Wei was a leader in the production and trafficking scheme, the Jiangmen Intermediate People’s Court said in a statement.
In response, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland condemned the use of the death penalty, calling it “cruel and inhumane punishment which should not be used in any country.”
“We’re very concerned by this sentence. Canada stands firmly opposed to the use of the death penalty everywhere... We are obviously particularly concerned when it is applied to Canadians,” she told reporters in Ottawa.
Canada’s foreign ministry, in a separate statement, said Canadian officials attended the verdict and sentencing for Fan, and called on China to grant him clemency.
“Global Affairs Canada has been closely following this case and has been providing consular assistance to Mr. Fan and his family since he was first detained in 2012,” it added.
Another suspect, Wu Ziping, was sentenced to death but Wu’s nationality was not given.
The court also issued judgments against nine other people, including one American and four Mexicans.
It did not specify what sentences five of the nine received, though it indicated the minimum they got was life in prison. It said the other four were jailed but did not say for how long.
Court officials could not be reached for comment.
All 11 can appeal their sentences.
Fan is the second Canadian to be sentenced to death for drug offenses in China this year, during a period of escalating tension between the two countries.
In December, Canadian police arrested Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, at the request of US prosecutors.
US prosecutors have portrayed the company as a threat to national security and alleged it conspired to violate US sanctions. Both Meng, who is out on bail, and Huawei deny the allegations.
China recently arrested two Canadians on national security grounds.
China has also canceled Canadian agribusiness Richardson International Ltd’s registration to ship canola to China this year.

Topics: China Canada Huawei Technologies

Related

0
Business & Economy
China’s Huawei to launch 5G at Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt
0
Business & Economy
US intelligence says Huawei funded by Chinese state security: report

Australian court finds man guilty of plotting to blow up airliner

Updated 16 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
0

Australian court finds man guilty of plotting to blow up airliner

  • The suspect disguised a bomb as a meat mincer to hide in his unwary brother’s luggage
  • He might receive the highest charge, which is life imprisonment
Updated 16 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
0

MELBOURNE: An Australian court on Wednesday found a man guilty of plotting to blow up an Etihad Airways flight out of Sydney at the behest of Daesh, by hiding a bomb in the luggage of his brother.
Police had accused the man, Khaled Khayat, and another brother, Mahmoud Khayat, of planning two terrorist attacks that also included a chemical gas attack on the flight to Abu Dhabi in July 2017, police said.
The third brother was unaware that he was carrying a bomb, disguised as a meat mincer, in his luggage, as he tried to check in at the airport, police said.
But the device was taken out of his luggage when it was deemed too heavy and the bomb never made it past airport security.
Khaled and Mahmoud Khayat were arrested weeks later after a series of raids in Sydney.
“The jury this afternoon returned a guilty verdict for Khaled and is still deliberating in respect of Mahmoud,” a spokeswoman for the New South Wales Supreme Court said.
Police had alleged that high-grade military explosives used to make the bomb were sent by air cargo from Turkey as part of a plot “inspired and directed” by Daesh.
Khaled’s sentence hearing has been set for July 26. The charges carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in November the likelihood of a terror attack in Australia remained at the “probable” level, after a fatal stabbing in Melbourne that police said was inspired by Daesh.
Australia has a five-level terror threat ranking system and “probable” is its midpoint. The threat likelihood has been set at probable since the system was introduced in 2015. In December 2014, two hostages were killed during a 17-hour siege by a “lone wolf” gunman, inspired by Daesh militants, in a cafe in Sydney.

Topics: Australia terrorist attack Etihad Airways

Related

0
World
Former Minnesota policeman convicted in fatal shooting of Australian
0
World
Australian police detain man, neutralize explosive materials

Latest updates

Woman seeks $1.5 million in damages from neo-Nazi website founder
0
Lebanese artist shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize 2019
0
Australian court finds man guilty of plotting to blow up airliner
0
Arab states support Sudan transition, want stability: UAE minister
0
Young Saudis optimistic about future, Arab Youth Survey shows
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.