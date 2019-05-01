You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook overhauls messaging as it pivots to privacy
﻿

Facebook overhauls messaging as it pivots to privacy

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the opening keynote introducing new Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram privacy features at the Facebook F8 Conference at McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California on April 30, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

Facebook overhauls messaging as it pivots to privacy

  • Facebook Dating will be expanded into 14 new markets, including places in Asia like the Philippines where Facebook has high user growth
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

SAN JOSE, California: Facebook Inc. debuted an overhaul of its core social network on Tuesday, taking its first concrete steps to refashion itself into a private messaging and e-commerce company as it tries to move past a stream of scandals while tapping new revenue sources.
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg unveiled a fresh design for the world’s biggest social network that de-emphasized its News Feed and showcased its messaging app, online marketplace and video-on-demand site.
The company also rolled out features aimed at encouraging users to interact with their close social circle as well as with businesses, such as a “Secret Crush” option for Facebook Dating and a tool for appointment booking.
Zuckerberg in March promised changes to the advertising-driven social media company as it was under regulatory scrutiny over propaganda on its platform and users’ data privacy. Facebook’s News Feed continues to draw ad dollars but user growth in its most lucrative markets has slowed.
“We believe that there is a community for everyone. So we’ve been working on a major evolution to make communities as central as friends,” said Zuckerberg on Tuesday, speaking at Facebook’s annual F8 conference, where the company gives developers a peek at new product releases.
Zuckerberg identified private messaging, short-lasting stories and small groups as the fastest-growing areas of online communication. In the last three years, the number of people using Facebook’s WhatsApp has almost doubled.
The social media company is now working on “LightSpeed” in order to make its Messenger app smaller in size and faster.
Facebook will also introduce Messenger for Mac and Windows and launch a feature called “Product Catalogue” for WhatsApp Business. The desktop version of Messenger will be available this fall.
Later this week, Facebook will run a test in Canada for a major change to its Instagram app that would remove the number of likes on photos as well as video views from users’ feeds, permalink pages and profiles.
Facebook had delayed rolling out certain products at last year’s F8 event, which came soon after revelations it inappropriately shared information belonging to 87 million users with now-defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.
“I know that we don’t exactly have the strongest reputation on privacy right now, to put it lightly,” Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.
Other Facebook executives introduced changes within the Messenger and Instagram apps aimed at helping businesses connect with customers, including appointment booking and enhanced shopping features as well as a tool to lure customers into direct conversations with companies via ads.
The online ad market is largely dominated by Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s Google. But the field is more diverse for messaging, e-commerce and payments, with big players like Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp. and eBay Inc. as well as fast-growing Silicon Valley unicorns like workplace messaging app Slack and video conferencing service Zoom Video Communications Inc.
“We’ve shown time and again as a company that we have what it takes to evolve,” Zuckerberg said.
Facebook shares were trading down 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

MAKING MONEY
Facebook pulled in nearly $56 billion in revenue last year, almost of all which came from showing ads to the 2.7 billion people who access its family of apps each month.
But Facebook is no longer adding many new users in the United States and Europe, its most lucrative markets, and it must find additional sources of revenue if it is to sustain growth.
The product releases at F8 indicated that its answer involves efforts to keep users on its apps for longer, coupled with e-commerce tools Facebook is hoping businesses will pay to use.
Features that drive the most user engagement, like Stories and videos, are being decked out with new tools and given increased prominence across the platforms.
One new feature will allow users to watch videos together in Messenger, while also viewing each other’s reactions in simultaneous texts and video chats.
Facebook Dating will be expanded into 14 new markets, including places in Asia like the Philippines where Facebook has high user growth. The “Secret Crush” feature will allows users to explore potential romantic relationships within their friend circle.
The company is also courting businesses, giving them ways to chat with customers and conduct transactions, similar to how consumers in China are already shopping on services like WeChat.
Instagram is expanding a sales system introduced last month, allowing public figures, known as influencers, to tag products in their posts so fans can buy them right away. Sellers on Marketplace will likewise receive payments and arrange shipping directly within Facebook.
The company also said that starting on Tuesday, users in the United States can raise money for nonprofits directly through Instagram stories.

Topics: Facebook

Related

0
Offbeat
High praise for weed bust: Facebook leads Myanmar police to marijuana-growing Americans
0
Media
Facebook says it stored ‘millions’ of unencrypted Instagram passwords

EU fine on Google weighs on parent Alphabet profits

An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 30 April 2019
AFP
0

EU fine on Google weighs on parent Alphabet profits

  • Including the European fine, net income was $6.7 billion, or $9.50 per share, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $7.3 billion, or $10.48 per share
Updated 30 April 2019
AFP
0

SAN FRANCISCO: Google parent Alphabet on Monday reported that profit in the first three months of this year sagged under the weight of a hefty antitrust fine in the European Union.
Alphabet said that profit in the first-quarter fell 29 percent to $6.7 billion on revenue that climbed 17 percent to $36.3 billion.
The earnings took a hit from a European Commission fine that amounted to $1.7 billion at the end of March, according to the quarterly update.
Google shares were down 7.2 percent to $1,202.39 in after-market trades that followed release of the earnings report.
Though profits excluding the one-time costs were better than expected, revenue growth was below forecasts for the technology colossus which is the dominant Internet search company and operator of the ubiquitous Android mobile operating system.
Chief financial officer Ruth Porat said in the release the results showed “robust growth” led by mobile search, ad revenues from YouTube videos and cloud computing.
“We remain focused on, and excited by, the significant growth opportunities across our businesses,” she said.
Google’s lucrative advertising platform remained the largest revenue driver for Alphabet, delivering more than $30 billion of revenues, but costs rose sharply as well.
Investors seemed concerned that earnings figures showed the growth rate of ad clicks slowed while the trend toward lower-priced mobile ads continued.

The California giant showed widening losses for its “other bets” including the Waymo self-driving car project, Verily life sciences and services for Internet for remote parts of the world and drone delivery.
“Other bets” showed an operating loss of $858 million, up from $571 million a year ago while revenues rose modestly to $170 million.
Some of the projects are moving closer to fruition: Wing became the first drone delivery company to receive air carrier certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration. Waymo has begun a limited rollout of its robotaxis in Arizona in partnership with automakers.
And, while the company’s Pixel smartphones have seen traction slowed by heavy competition in the premium handset market, it was pleased with momentum for Home devices infused with digital assistant software.
Porat teased a hardware announcement along those lines at Google’s annual developers conference next week in its home town of Mountain View, California.
It is seeing growth in cloud computing for businesses, a market where Google is competing against Amazon, Microsoft and others.
“Google Cloud Platform remains one of the fastest growing businesses in Alphabet with strong customer momentum reflected in particular in demand for our compute and data analytics products,” Porat said in a call with analysts.
Google planned to continue investing heavily in data centers, engineers, and digital content for streaming video offerings at YouTube.

But Google continues to face pressure around the world from regulators, notably in Europe amid multiple investigations over alleged abuse of its dominance in Internet search, advertising and its mobile system.
The latest fine imposed by Brussels cited Google’s AdSense advertising service, saying it illegally restricted client websites from displaying messages from ad service rivals.
Google is separately working to satisfy EU regulators investigating its hugely popular Android devices following a $5 billion fine last year.
This month, Google said it would offer smartphone users five browsers and search engines as part of the company’s effort to meet EU competition concerns.
Brussels accused Google of using the Android system’s dominance of smartphones and tablets to promote the use of its own Google search engine and Chrome browser and shut out rivals.
In the United States, Google has been a target of President Donald Trump and his allies, accusing the search giant of “bias” and silencing conservative voices, claims denied by the Silicon Valley firm.
 

Topics: Google Alphabet Inc

Related

0
Corporate News
Mobily service for unlimited usage of Uber & Google Maps
0
Media
TikTok vanishes from Google, Apple app stores in India after ban

Latest updates

Algeria's army chief of staff says military will ensure the country avoids falling into violence
0
Julian Assange appears in London court for sentencing over breaking bail
0
Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss explore Marrakesh
0
Iran happy Venezuelans ‘defeated coup’
0
Sudanese threaten general strike in standoff with military
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.