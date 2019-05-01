Registration in Tatweer begins for new academic year in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Tatweer Education Holding Co., the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) school transport service provider, has called on Saudi families wishing to benefit from its services to register their children for the upcoming academic year.
The company explained that it has worked to facilitate and simplify procedures for the registration of students, providing parents with two options, either to register online via the “Noor” system on the MoE’s website (https://noor.moe.gov.sa/NOOR/Login.aspx), or through contacting their offices directly.
The company noted that only registered students would benefit from its services, and that all unregistered students, including those whose parents did not update their residences after changing their homes, would miss out.
Tatweer added that after registration, schools would process the applications on a case-by-case basis, and reply to the parents through “Noor,” taking into consideration the student’s address and distance from school. Accepted students will be provided with boarding passes for the allocated buses.
