US military stops tracking key metric on Afghan war as situation deteriorates

In this photo taken on July 7, 2018, A US Army soldier from NATO and an Afghan Local Police (ALP) look on in a checkpoint. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 May 2019
Reuters
  • Experts said that the move to stop tracking the key data was worrying because Washington had publicly set a benchmark which would now be difficult to measure
  • The NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan had told SIGAR that the assessments were “of limited decision-making value to the (RS) Commander”
WASHINGTON: The US military has stopped tracking the amount of territory controlled or influenced by the Afghan government and militants, a US watchdog said on Tuesday, one of the last remaining public metrics that tracked the worsening security situation in the war-torn country.
The move comes as US and Taliban officials have held several rounds of talks aimed at ensuring a safe exit for US forces in return for a Taliban guarantee that Afghanistan will not be used by militants to threaten the rest of the world.
The Taliban announced the start of a spring offensive in early April. Even before the announcement, combat had intensified across Afghanistan in recent weeks and hundreds of Afghan troops and civilians have been killed.
The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said in a report published late Tuesday night that the US military had told the watchdog it was no longer tracking the level of control or influence the Afghan government and militants had over districts in the country.
The NATO-led Resolute Support (RS) mission in Afghanistan had told SIGAR that the assessments were “of limited decision-making value to the (RS) Commander.”
Col. David Butler, spokesman for US Forces in Afghanistan, said that while Resolute Support was no longer doing the analyzes, the intelligence community did its own classified assessment of districts controlled by the government and Taliban. He did not speculate on whether the intelligence community analyzes would continue or not.
“This much is clear: There’s even less information for American taxpayers to gauge whether their investment in Afghanistan is a success, or something else,” John Sopko, the head of SIGAR, told Reuters.
A January report put districts under government control or influence at 53.8 percent covering 63.5 percent of the population by October 2018, with the rest of the country controlled or contested by the Taliban.
Experts said that the move to stop tracking the key data was worrying because Washington had publicly set a benchmark which would now be difficult to measure.
In November 2017, the top US general in Afghanistan at the time set a goal of driving back Taliban insurgents enough for the government to control at least 80 percent of the country within two years.
“If the military is not going to be tracking that data anymore, that is going to make it a lot more difficult to get a sense as to how strong the Taliban is,” Michael Kugelman, with the Woodrow Wilson Center, said.
“That may well be the military’s intention,” he said.
Diminishing accountablility

Over the past few years, the US military has restricted data on the Afghan war being shared with the public, including the size of the security forces, casualty numbers and the attrition rate for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).
In 2018, the US military said a “human error in labeling” caused it to treat as classified information the amount of territory controlled or influenced by the Taliban and the Afghan government.
The rest of the report painted a bleak picture of the security situation in Afghanistan.
Citing numbers from Resolute Support, SIGAR said the monthly average of enemy-initiated attacks increased by 19 percent from November 2018 through January 2019 compared to between August to October 2018.
ANDSF casualties increased by about 31 percent from December through February compared to the same three-month period last year.
“The latest data from the few remaining publicly available measures of the security situation in Afghanistan — enemy-initiated attacks, general ANDSF casualty trends, and security incidents — show that Afghanistan experienced heightened insecurity,” the report said.

Topics: United States Afghanistan

Iran happy Venezuelans ‘defeated coup’

Updated 23 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

Iran happy Venezuelans ‘defeated coup’

  • Maduro said he had defeated an attempted coup on Tuesday night led by his opponent, self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido
  • The Syrian government, a key ally of Iran, on Wednesday also voiced support for Maduro
Updated 23 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

DOHA: Iran expressed renewed support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Wednesday, as the opposition called for a huge May Day protest after armed clashes erupted in the capital Caracas.
Maduro said he had defeated an attempted coup on Tuesday night led by his opponent, self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.
Guaido, who is recognized as acting president by more than 50 governments including those of the United States and Brazil, said troops had joined his campaign to oust Maduro, who is backed by China and Russia.
“We believe the constitutional government of Venezuela needs to continue,” Iranian Foreign Ninister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Doha.
“We are happy that the people of Venezuela defeated the coup, but we continue to believe in the need for discussions as the government has suggested.
“We have always encouraged intra-Venezuelan dialogue.”
The Syrian government, a key ally of Iran, on Wednesday also voiced support for Maduro.
Both Iran and Venzuela have been hit by crippling US sanctions on their key oil sectors.
US sanctions on Venezuela’s state oil firm went into effect on Sunday in what Washington hopes will be a major blow in its campaign to topple leftist firebrand Maduro.
Washington reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports in November after withdrawing from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Tehran earlier last year.
From Thursday, it ended oil purchases waivers it had granted to Iran’s main customers, including China, Russia and Turkey which have all vowed to defy any effort by Washington to impose its writ.

