Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss explore Marrakesh

DUBAI: Hollywood actress Jessica Alba and US model Karlie Kloss were among the many stars in town for Dior’s runway show in Marrakesh this week. The celebrities flew in from around the world and did much more than just attend the magical show — they posed up a storm in the famously colorful city and shared their snaps on Instagram.

For her part, Kloss shared a series of arty photos in which she can be seen posing in typically Moroccan interiors and gardens.

The model shared a sun-drenched photo from a flower-filled garden in Marrakesh — in it she soaks up the sun while seated on an orange lounger.

Alba celebrated her 38th birthday in city and was surprised with a cake and a chorus of well-wishers.

“Thank you for all the (birthday) wishes... I’m so grateful for so many things. My (hearts) that walk outside of my body, Honor, Haven and Hayes,” she said, referring to her children.

“My person, @cash_warren, (who) brings out the best in me and sees my potential often before I do,” she added, referring to her husband Cash Warren.

“My incredible family who support me through thick and thin and always have my back no matter what. My homies who are my chosen family. I love you all so very much.”

The actress posed in archways and gardens in Marrakesh, each more colorful than the next, and was even treated to a traditional Moroccan dance by tribesmen, which she documented on her Instagram feed.

Both celebrities were in town to celebrate Dior’s first-ever show in the North African country, where beaded dresses and patterned prints took center stage.

The Cruise collection — hosted outside the usual fashion week calendar, but which is an important source of sales — drew stars including actresses Lupita Nyong’o and Shailene Woodley to Marrakech for the extravaganza, Reuters reported.

LVMH-owned Dior and other luxury brands are increasingly turning to elaborate or far-flung catwalk displays to emphasize their Cruise ranges, which tend to have a longer shelf life in store than other collections.

With the Marrakech show, Dior also paid homage to the late Yves Saint Laurent, who took on the brand’s creative reigns in the late 1950s and was inspired by North Africa throughout his career.