Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss explore Marrakesh

Updated 01 May 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Hollywood actress Jessica Alba and US model Karlie Kloss were among the many stars in town for Dior’s runway show in Marrakesh this week. The celebrities flew in from around the world and did much more than just attend the magical show — they posed up a storm in the famously colorful city and shared their snaps on Instagram.

For her part, Kloss shared a series of arty photos in which she can be seen posing in typically Moroccan interiors and gardens.

The model shared a sun-drenched photo from a flower-filled garden in Marrakesh — in it she soaks up the sun while seated on an orange lounger.

April Showers

Alba celebrated her 38th birthday in city and was surprised with a cake and a chorus of well-wishers.

“Thank you for all the (birthday) wishes... I’m so grateful for so many things. My (hearts) that walk outside of my body, Honor, Haven and Hayes,” she said, referring to her children.

thank you for all the bday wishes... I’m so grateful for so many things. My that walk outside of my body Honor, Haven and Hayes. My person @cash_warren that brings out the best in me and sees my potential often before I do. My incredible family who support me through thick and thin and always have my back no matter what. My homies who are my chosen family. I love you all so very much. My @honest family I’m humbled by your integrity and dedication to our brand. All the people and places I’ve been able to connect with and experience through my 38 years! #heartisfull! thank you @dior team @staceykubasak for inviting me to this magical place. The beauty, the colors, the incense, orange blossom, spices and most importantly the people in Morocco -it’s almost too much beauty to absorb -everything we’ve experienced in #marrakech has been Incredible! Epic bday! #thisis38 .

“My person, @cash_warren, (who) brings out the best in me and sees my potential often before I do,” she added, referring to her husband Cash Warren.

“My incredible family who support me through thick and thin and always have my back no matter what. My homies who are my chosen family. I love you all so very much.”

The actress posed in archways and gardens in Marrakesh, each more colorful than the next, and was even treated to a traditional Moroccan dance by tribesmen, which she documented on her Instagram feed.

Both celebrities were in town to celebrate Dior’s first-ever show in the North African country, where beaded dresses and patterned prints took center stage.

The Cruise collection — hosted outside the usual fashion week calendar, but which is an important source of sales — drew stars including actresses Lupita Nyong’o and Shailene Woodley to Marrakech for the extravaganza, Reuters reported.

LVMH-owned Dior and other luxury brands are increasingly turning to elaborate or far-flung catwalk displays to emphasize their Cruise ranges, which tend to have a longer shelf life in store than other collections.

With the Marrakech show, Dior also paid homage to the late Yves Saint Laurent, who took on the brand’s creative reigns in the late 1950s and was inspired by North Africa throughout his career.

Shébani releases new track, 'In The Fire'

Updated 01 May 2019
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: UAE-based Iraqi singer-songwriter Shébani released her latest single, ‘In The Fire,’ on Friday.

The 28-year-old wrote the song two years ago, when she was studying music in London. “I didn’t have family or friends around. I was spending most days by myself, sitting in my room,” she told Arab News. “One day, I was thinking about how if something happens, like a fire, people usually think about what they would save from it. But instead I thought about what I would leave behind to burn. The hook and the chorus basically speak about that concept. Like, I would leave in the fire all the insecurities and struggles I had.”

Last year, Shébani was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) — a condition that causes hormonal imbalances. That diagnosis answered a lot of questions that had arisen during her teenage years. 

“Growing up, you’re not always that comfortable with your appearance,” she said. “And I had a lot of questions about why my body was acting in a certain way, very differently. And that stayed with me. It was very difficult to overcome, at first. When you’re younger, you don’t know how to control these emotions, but, now, I feel extremely comfortable speaking about it openly.

“I don’t want to victimize myself. But the song focuses a lot on mental health, and the pressure of how society expects you to look, growing up,” she continued.

She stresses, however, that the song is not just about PCOS, or even just about young women struggling with their self-image. Young men, she pointed out, are just as likely to be affected by the same concerns.

“Sadly, when I was younger, I didn’t understand that I could be confident enough to say ‘I’m fine.’ It causes some anxiety, depression and stuff. It’s not easy,” she said. “Especially with social media as well. It’s something we need to address. It can get a lot darker than you might imagine. That’s why I decided to write and release the song now; I feel much more comfortable sharing this with the world.”

Shébani (half)jokingly referred to “In The Fire” as “my last sad-girl song.” In a post-credit teaser in the accompanying video, you can hear a snippet of her next track, which she said will be part of a bigger project, possibly an album.

“It’s a lot brighter and more hopeful. I’ve written a bunch of songs with a different vibe,” she said. “I want to be a lot lighter.”

 

