Using oil as a weapon a threat to OPEC: Iran oil minister

GENEVA: Anyone who uses oil as a weapon is creating the death and collapse of OPEC, Iran’s oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Wednesday, according to SHANA, the news site of the oil ministry.
“Those who use oil as a weapon against two founding members of OPEC are disturbing the unity of OPEC and creating the death and collapse of OPEC and the responsibility for that is with them,” Zanganeh said in a speech at an oil and gas conference in Tehran.
Anyone who uses oil as a political tool must also accept the consequences, he said.
- Bijan Zanganeh said using oil as a threat against a founding member of OPEC may cause its collapse
