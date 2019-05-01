You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait inaugurates massive causeway to free trade zone
﻿

Kuwait inaugurates massive causeway to free trade zone

1 / 3
Sunset view of the arch pylon on the Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway which will lead to the Future Silk City, in Kuwait Bay, Kuwait April 23, 2019. (Reuters)
2 / 3
A night view of the arch pylon on the Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway which will lead to the Future Silk City, in Kuwait Bay, Kuwait April 23, 2019. Picture taken April 23, 2019. (Reuters)
3 / 3
Aerial view of the arch pylon on the Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Causeway which will lead to the Future Silk City, in Kuwait Bay, Kuwait April 23, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 01 May 2019
AFP
0

Kuwait inaugurates massive causeway to free trade zone

Updated 01 May 2019
AFP
0

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait on Wednesday inaugurated one of the world’s longest causeways, linking the oil-rich Gulf state’s capital to an uninhabited border region set to become a major free trade hub.
The 36-kilometer (22-mile) bridge connects Kuwait City to the northern desert area of Subbiya, where Kuwait aims to create the “Silk City” project linking the Gulf to central Asia and Europe.
The “Jaber” bridge, named after late ruler Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, spans 36 kilometers (22 miles), three-quarters of it over water.
It cuts the driving time between Kuwait City and Subbiya, close to both Iraq and Iran, from 90 minutes to less than half an hour.
Investment in the Silk City project is expected to top $100 billion, and a 5,000-megawatt power plant has already been built in Subbiya.
The $3.6 billion causeway, designed by Paris-based engineering and consulting group Systra, took five years to build.
The work was carried out by a consortium led by South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. along with Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Co.
The opening ceremony was attended by Kuwait’s emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah along with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon and the leader of the French senate, Gerard Larcher.
Lee Nak-yeon said Wednesday the causeway would establish Kuwait as an international trade center.

Topics: Kuwait subbiya silk city jaber bridge

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi and Kuwaiti money returns to London property despite Brexit
0
Business & Economy
Sudan signs $200m loan with Kuwait-based fund

Moody’s affirms Saudi Arabia’s A1 credit rating, ‘robust’ balance sheet

Updated 46 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

Moody’s affirms Saudi Arabia’s A1 credit rating, ‘robust’ balance sheet

  • Credit view reflects ‘strong fiscal position’
  • Rating may rise if reforms aimed at diversifying economy continue
Updated 46 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Moody’s Investor Service has affirmed the government of Saudi Arabia’s A1 rating with a stable outlook, according to an annual credit analysis published today.

The ratings agency said its credit view of Saudi Arabia reflects the government’s “robust” balance sheet.

Saudi Arabia’s credit strengths include “substantial external liquidity buffers, a large stock of proved oil reserves with low extraction costs, and prudent financial system regulation,” Moody’s said.

“Although the decline in oil prices since 2014 has pushed the budget balance into deficit, eroded government reserves and prompted large issuance debt, the government's balance sheet remains robust,” it added.

Challenges include Saudi Arabia’s exposure to oil price volatility, and socio-economic challenges posed by strong population growth and unemployment, the ratings agency said. 

“The stable outlook reflects our view that risks to Saudi Arabia's credit profile are broadly balanced. Positive developments could stem from the implementation of wide-ranging reforms that enhance competitiveness and private-sector employment while moving the budget towards balance as the government projects to happen by 2023.”

It added that it would be possible over time to raise the Kingdom’s credit rating if structural reforms aimed at diversifying the economy continue.

“Increasing confidence that structural reforms aimed at reducing the reliance of Saudi Arabia’s economy and public finances on oil revenue are more effective than in our baseline scenario could, over time, support higher rating. The success of such reforms would likely be reflected in (1) fiscal deficits falling more quickly than currently envisaged and the government debt burden peaking at a lower level and earlier than expected, independent of fluctuations in oil prices; and (2) growth recovering more rapidly and from a more diversified economic base.”

Meanwhile, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, said it plans to raise money through debt twice this year, including foreign currency borrowings.

“I think it’s going to be in the neighborhood of 14 billion Saudi riyals ($3.73 billion) and for the US dollar I think it’s going to be north of $8 or $10 billion,” PIF’s managing director, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, told CNBC.

Last year the fund raised an $11 billion international syndicated loan, its first commercial borrowing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Moody’s

Related

0
Business & Economy
Moody’s raises GDP growth forecasts for Saudi Arabian economy
0
Business & Economy
Saudi rating to be judged on ‘reform progress’ not oil price warns Moody’s

Latest updates

UK defense secretary fired over Huawei leaks
0
‘Four new investors per day’: Record foreign investment in Q1 of 2019 for Saudi Arabia
0
India braces for cyclone, puts navy on alert
0
Algeria army chief calls for ‘dialogue’ with protesters
0
Moody’s affirms Saudi Arabia’s A1 credit rating, ‘robust’ balance sheet
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.