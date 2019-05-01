You are here

  • Home
  • Tension palpable as thousands hit Paris for May 1 rallies
﻿

Tension palpable as thousands hit Paris for May 1 rallies

1 / 4
French police apprehend protesters during the traditional May Day labour union march with French unions and yellow vests protesters in Paris, France, May 1, 2019. (Reuters)
2 / 4
French police gather in the district of Montparnasse in the French capital prior to the start of May Day demonstrations, in Paris on May 1, 2019. (AFP)
3 / 4
French police apprehend protesters during the traditional May Day labour union march with French unions and yellow vests protesters in Paris, France, May 1, 2019. (Reuters)
4 / 4
French trade union members take part in the May Day or Labour Day rally in Paris on May 1, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 01 May 2019
AFP
0

Tension palpable as thousands hit Paris for May 1 rallies

  • More than 7,400 police and gendarmes deployed with orders from President Emmanuel Macron to take an “extremely firm stance” if faced with violence
  • Authorities had warned this year’s marches would likely spell trouble
Updated 01 May 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: Paris riot police fired teargas as they squared off against hard-line demonstrators among tens of thousands of May Day protesters, who flooded the city Wednesday in a test for France’s zero-tolerance policy on street violence.
Tensions were palpable as a heady mix of labor unionists, “yellow vest” demonstrators and anti-capitalists gathered in the French capital, putting security forces on high alert.
Ahead of the main march, the city was on lockdown with more than 7,400 police and gendarmes deployed with orders from President Emmanuel Macron to take an “extremely firm stance” if faced with violence.
Clashes briefly erupted on Montparnasse Boulevard, where hundreds of anti-capitalist “black bloc” activists pushed to the front of the gathering crowd, hurling bottles and other projectiles at police, who fired tear gas and stingball grenades, an AFP correspondent said.
Used at ground level, the grenades release scores of rubber pellets that cause an intense stinging to the legs.
Authorities had warned this year’s marches would likely spell trouble, coming barely a week after leaders of the yellow vest anti-government movement angrily dismissed a package of tax cuts by President Emmanuel Macron.
And with some agitators vowing on social media to turn Paris into “the capital of rioting,” the government moved to deploy security on an “exceptional scale” throughout the capital.
Last year, officials were caught off guard by some 1,200 troublemakers who ran amok in Paris, vandalising businesses and clashing with police.
By early afternoon, thousands had flocked to the Montparnasse area, many wearing the hi-visibility jackets that gave the name to the yellow vest protesters.
Since November, the city has struggled to cope with the weekly yellow vest protests, which have often descended into chaos with a violent minority smashing up and torching shops, restaurants and newspaper stands.
Across the city on Wednesday, streets were barricaded and shops had boarded up their windows, with police ordering the closure of all businesses along the route of the main march.
“We are not afraid of the union marches but of the black blocs,” local restaurant owner Serge Tafanel told AFP.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said several groups on social media had urged protesters to transform Paris into “the capital of rioting,” with police gearing up for the arrival of up to 2,000 activists bristling for a fight.
Many are anti-capitalist youths, often known as black blocs, who dress in black and wear face masks.
Nearly 200 motorcycle units have been deployed across the capital to respond quickly to flare-ups of violence, and drones are being used to track protesters’ movements.
Castaner said police would carry out pre-emptive searches of anyone planning to march, a new tactic allowed under a security law passed recently in response to the yellow vest violence.
From the early hours of Wednesday, several dozen police officers could be seen at the city’s main train stations, carrying out bag random searches, AFP journalists said.
By midday, police said 88 people had been detained for questioning.
Last Thursday, in a major policy speech aimed at calming the yellow vest anger, Macron promised a string of reforms including tax cuts worth five billion euros ($5.5 billion).
The yellow vests rejected it as too little, too late, pledging to keep up the protests, which began last year over rising taxes on fuel and pensions but have since morphed into a wider movement.
Although the numbers have steadily fallen, the rallies have remained in the headlines, largely over disorder by a handful of violent protesters along the Champs-Elysees.
Following a particularly violent demo in March, the government adopted a “zero-tolerance” approach, passing an “anti-rioter” bill which included making it a criminal offense to wear a mask at a protest.
France’s powerful labor unions are also hoping to use the traditional May Day march for workers’ rights to raise their profile after finding themselves sidelined for months by the grass-roots yellow vest movement.
Like the yellow vests, the unions were also disappointed by Macron’s speech.
“We must be careful not to lose the meaning of this day,” warned Philippe Martinez, secretary general of the CGT, one of France’s biggest unions.
“It is a day of mobilization which deserves our full attention after Emmanuel Macron’s announcement in which he said: ‘I hear you and I’m not changing anything’.”

Topics: Paris may day yellow vests

Related

0
World
French yellow vests protest in Paris amid tighter security
0
Fashion
Dior moves Paris fashion show to avoid ‘yellow vests’

Pakistan says has no objection to UN blacklisting of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder

Updated 15 min 23 sec ago
Sib Kaifee
0

Pakistan says has no objection to UN blacklisting of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder

  • “We’re going to enforce this decision forthwith,” Faisal said, referring to a travel ban and freeze on Azhar’s assets resulting from the blacklisting
  • Islamabad has accused India of attempting to use the UN committee in an unfair way
Updated 15 min 23 sec ago
Sib Kaifee
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Wednesday it has no objection to the decision by a UN Security Council committee to blacklist Masood Azhar, the head of the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).
Azhar’s Pakistan-based group is accused of carrying out several high-profile attacks in India and Western powers for years have been calling for him to be sanctioned. China, a staunch ally of Pakistan, has repeatedly opposed the moves but dropped its objection to the blacklisting on Wednesday, ending a long diplomatic impasse.
“The listing in question has been under consideration of the Sanctions Committee for almost a decade,” said Mohammed Faisal, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Office. “Previous proposals did not meet the technical criteria as they included factors unrelated to the listing rules and were thus rejected.
“The recent listing proposal was presented on the basis of considerations beyond the listing parameters. As a result, a technical hold was placed by China to bring it in line with the listing criteria.”
Faisal said Islamabad had agreed to the blacklisting after it removed references to an attack on Feb. 14 in the Indian city of Pulwama, for which JeM claimed responsibility, and references linking it to the insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which Pakistan considers a struggle for self-determination.
“We’re going to enforce this decision forthwith,” Faisal said, referring to a travel ban and freeze on Azhar’s assets resulting from the blacklisting.
Islamabad has accused India of attempting to use the UN committee in an unfair way.
“Pakistan has always advocated the need for respecting these technical rules and regulations and has opposed the politicization of the Sanctions Committee,” he said. “Earlier proposals were aimed at maligning Pakistan and the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”
Five previous attempts to blacklist Azhar were blocked by China, which is a permanent member of the Security Council and wields the power to veto any “substantive” resolution.
Azhar’s continued freedom in Pakistan has been a sore point in the relationship between Western countries and Islamabad. The latest attempt to sanction him began in February, when the US, Britain and France asked the Security Council’s Islamic State and Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee to impose an arms embargo and travel ban on the JeM founder and freeze his assets. The move by the 15-member committee, which operates by consensus, was once again blocked by China.
The three nations stepped up their efforts in March by proposing a resolution that would have needed nine votes in favor and no vetoes to pass. After further negotiations, they submitted a new sanctions request to the committee on Sunday, which was agreed on Wednesday.
“We support the listing issue being settled...through dialogue and consultation,” said Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry, on Tuesday, while the decision was still being discussed.
Following the attack in February in Kashmir, India carried out an aerial bombing mission in Pakistan, the first of its kind since the war between the countries in December 1971. Pakistan responded with an aerial bombardment the following day, and the two countries fought a brief dogfight in the skies over Kashmir. Tensions began to ease when Pakistan, amid pressure from global powers, returned an Indian pilot whose plane was shot down over Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.
Islamabad subsequently vowed to crack down on anti-India militants and other violent groups operating on its soil. It has shut down some madrassas linked to such organizations, and has placed relatives of Azhar in “protective custody.”

Topics: Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) UN

Related

0
Pakistan
Three soldiers killed in cross border attack from Afghanistan – Pakistan Army
0
World
India braces for cyclone, puts navy on alert

Latest updates

Despite full reservoirs, Iraq water crisis far from over
0
Warriors down Rockets for 2-0 lead, Bucks power past Celtics
0
Saudi health ministry embarks on first PPP project
0
Pakistan says has no objection to UN blacklisting of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder
0
Saudi-founded religious center participates in world peace summit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.