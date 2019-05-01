King Salman to patronize final of Saudi King’s Cup

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency steps up medical help, signs agreements to treat wounded Yemenis

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has increased its medical assistance in Yemen ahead of Ramadan, signing agreements for the treatment of wounded Yemenis, women and children.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Moallem, head of the health and environmental aid department at KSRelief, said that the center has signed three agreements.

The first agreement was signed with Al-Safwa Hospital in Taiz to provide in-country health care services to 100 wounded Yemenis.

He said that the goals of the current project are to continue to reduce the rate of long-term complications from injuries and to improve local Yemeni health services.

The new agreement, which will help to fund treatment for 100 people in the Taiz governorate, is expected to cost $400,000, he said.

Indicating that this agreement is just one of many of the Kingdom’s efforts to provide comprehensive services to the health sector in Yemen, Al-Moallem said that KSRelief had signed another agreement, which is an extension contract for a refugee camp in Al-Khokha district, targeted recently by a grenade attack by Houthi militants.

The refugee camp is funded by the KSRelief program for internally displaced persons from Hodeidah, and services include running clinics for refugees, treating patients, follow-up appointments for pregnant women, vaccinations for children, and combating malnutrition as well as infection control.

This is expected to cost $1.6 million for a contract period of nine months, Al-Moallem said.

The center has also signed an agreement for health clinics in Hajjah governorate in northwestern Yemen at a cost of $1.285 million for a contract period of one year, he said.

Meanwhile, a KSRelief team distributed 1,750 food baskets to Lebanese families, Palestinian and Syrian refugees in the town of Miniyeh in northern Lebanon and in the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

This comes within the framework of humanitarian and relief assistance provided by the Kingdom represented by the center to meet the food needs of the Lebanese people and Arabs displaced during Ramadan.