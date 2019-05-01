King Salman to patronize final of Saudi King’s Cup

RIYADH: The final of the King’s Cup being played on Thursday in Riyadh will be held under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.
The match, which pits Al-Ittihad against Al-Taawoun, will be held at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal, Chairman of the General Authority for Sport and Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, has praised King Salman’s efforts and thanked his sponsorship for the championship on this special day.
“The great support the sports sector enjoys is a firm evidence of what the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince have entrusted to this vital sector,” Al- Faisal said.
Al-Ittihad are the defending champions after their victory in 2018’s final over Al-Faisaly in Jeddah. The most successful club in the tournament’s history is Al-Ahli who won their thirteenth title in 2016.
