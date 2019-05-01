You are here

King Salman to patronize final of Saudi King's Cup

Al-Ittihad hero Rabeaa Sefiani lifts the Saudi King's Cup trophy for his team after the 2018 final in Jeddah. (SPA/File Photo)
Updated 01 May 2019
Arab News
(SPA)
  • The match pits Al-Ittihad against Al-Taawoun
  • Al-Ittihad are the defending champions after their victory in 2018
Arab News
RIYADH: The final of the King’s Cup being played on Thursday in Riyadh will be held under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.
The match, which pits Al-Ittihad against Al-Taawoun, will be held at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal, Chairman of the General Authority for Sport and Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, has praised King Salman’s efforts and thanked his sponsorship for the championship on this special day.
“The great support the sports sector enjoys is a firm evidence of what the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince have entrusted to this vital sector,” Al- Faisal said.
Al-Ittihad are the defending champions after their victory in 2018’s final over Al-Faisaly in Jeddah. The most successful club in the tournament’s history is Al-Ahli who won their thirteenth title in 2016.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman football Al-ittihad King's Cup

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency steps up medical help, signs agreements to treat wounded Yemenis

A KSRelief team distributed food baskets among Palestinian and Syrian refugees and needy Lebanese families in parts of Lebanon. (SPA)
Updated 21 min 29 sec ago
RASHID HASSAN
Saudi Arabia's aid agency steps up medical help, signs agreements to treat wounded Yemenis

  • KSRelief team distributed 1,750 food baskets to Lebanese families, Palestinian and Syrian refugees in the town of Miniyeh in northern Lebanon and in the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon
Updated 21 min 29 sec ago
RASHID HASSAN
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has increased its medical assistance in Yemen ahead of Ramadan, signing agreements for the treatment of wounded Yemenis, women and children.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Moallem, head of the health and environmental aid department at KSRelief, said that the center has signed three agreements.
The first agreement was signed with Al-Safwa Hospital in Taiz to provide in-country health care services to 100 wounded Yemenis.
He said that the goals of the current project are to continue to reduce the rate of long-term complications from injuries and to improve local Yemeni health services.
The new agreement, which will help to fund treatment for 100 people in the Taiz governorate, is expected to cost $400,000, he said.
Indicating that this agreement is just one of many of the Kingdom’s efforts to provide comprehensive services to the health sector in Yemen, Al-Moallem said that KSRelief had signed another agreement, which is an extension contract for a refugee camp in Al-Khokha district, targeted recently by a grenade attack by Houthi militants.
The refugee camp is funded by the KSRelief program for internally displaced persons from Hodeidah, and services include running clinics for refugees, treating patients, follow-up appointments for pregnant women, vaccinations for children, and combating malnutrition as well as infection control.
This is expected to cost $1.6 million for a contract period of nine months, Al-Moallem said.
The center has also signed an agreement for health clinics in Hajjah governorate in northwestern Yemen at a cost of $1.285 million for a contract period of one year, he said.
Meanwhile, a KSRelief team distributed 1,750 food baskets to Lebanese families, Palestinian and Syrian refugees in the town of Miniyeh in northern Lebanon and in the Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
This comes within the framework of humanitarian and relief assistance provided by the Kingdom represented by the center to meet the food needs of the Lebanese people and Arabs displaced during Ramadan.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

