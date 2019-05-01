You are here

  • Home
  • Moody’s affirms Saudi Arabia’s A1 credit rating, ‘robust’ balance sheet
﻿

Moody’s affirms Saudi Arabia’s A1 credit rating, ‘robust’ balance sheet

Moody’s indicated it would be possible over time to raise the Kingdom’s credit rating if structural reforms aimed at diversifying the economy continue. (Reuters)
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News
0

Moody’s affirms Saudi Arabia’s A1 credit rating, ‘robust’ balance sheet

  • Credit view reflects ‘strong fiscal position’
  • Rating may rise if reforms aimed at diversifying economy continue
Updated 55 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Moody’s Investor Service has affirmed the government of Saudi Arabia’s A1 rating with a stable outlook, according to an annual credit analysis published today.

The ratings agency said its credit view of Saudi Arabia reflects the government’s “robust” balance sheet.

Saudi Arabia’s credit strengths include “substantial external liquidity buffers, a large stock of proved oil reserves with low extraction costs, and prudent financial system regulation,” Moody’s said.

“Although the decline in oil prices since 2014 has pushed the budget balance into deficit, eroded government reserves and prompted large issuance debt, the government's balance sheet remains robust,” it added.

Challenges include Saudi Arabia’s exposure to oil price volatility, and socio-economic challenges posed by strong population growth and unemployment, the ratings agency said. 

“The stable outlook reflects our view that risks to Saudi Arabia's credit profile are broadly balanced. Positive developments could stem from the implementation of wide-ranging reforms that enhance competitiveness and private-sector employment while moving the budget towards balance as the government projects to happen by 2023.”

It added that it would be possible over time to raise the Kingdom’s credit rating if structural reforms aimed at diversifying the economy continue.

“Increasing confidence that structural reforms aimed at reducing the reliance of Saudi Arabia’s economy and public finances on oil revenue are more effective than in our baseline scenario could, over time, support higher rating. The success of such reforms would likely be reflected in (1) fiscal deficits falling more quickly than currently envisaged and the government debt burden peaking at a lower level and earlier than expected, independent of fluctuations in oil prices; and (2) growth recovering more rapidly and from a more diversified economic base.”

Meanwhile, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, said it plans to raise money through debt twice this year, including foreign currency borrowings.

“I think it’s going to be in the neighborhood of 14 billion Saudi riyals ($3.73 billion) and for the US dollar I think it’s going to be north of $8 or $10 billion,” PIF’s managing director, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, told CNBC.

Last year the fund raised an $11 billion international syndicated loan, its first commercial borrowing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Moody’s

Related

0
Business & Economy
Moody’s raises GDP growth forecasts for Saudi Arabian economy
0
Business & Economy
Saudi rating to be judged on ‘reform progress’ not oil price warns Moody’s

Tunisia raises minimum wages, pensions to tackle discontent

Updated 01 May 2019
Reuters
0

Tunisia raises minimum wages, pensions to tackle discontent

  • Thousands protested on Monday in the central city of Sidi Bouzid against marginalization and deteriorating economic conditions
  • Tunisia has been hailed as the Arab Spring’s only democratic success story because protests toppled autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 without triggering violent upheaval
Updated 01 May 2019
Reuters
0

TUNIS: Tunisia raised the minimum wage for industrial and farm workers as well as pensions for hundreds of thousands of private-sector retirees by 6.5 percent on Wednesday in a move to defuse discontent over economic hardships.
Thousands protested on Monday in the central city of Sidi Bouzid against marginalization and deteriorating economic conditions. Hundreds of disgruntled young people also rallied in the northern city of Kef on Tuesday, demanding jobs.
A government statement said Prime Minister Youssef Chahed had approved a rise in the monthly minimum wage for industrial and agricultural workerss of 6.5 percent to 403 dinars ($133.93).
A 6.5 percent rise in pensions for 700,000 retirees in the private sector was also approved.
Hundreds of retirees demonstrated in front of parliament this week demanding higher pensions to counter rising inflation and and declining purchasing powers.
Chabad’s decision came in the face of pressure from Tunisia’s foreign creditors for a freeze in wages in the public sector, which includes some industrial workers, to reduce its large budget deficit.
The North African country has been hailed as the Arab Spring’s only democratic success story because protests toppled autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 without triggering violent upheaval, as happened in Libya, Egypt and Syria.
But since then, nine cabinets have failed to resolve Tunisia’s economic woes including high inflation and unemployment, and impatience over its slowness in carrying out reforms is rising among lenders such as the IMF.
The IMF has pushed Tunisia to freeze public-sector wages — the bill for which doubled to about 16 billion dinars ($5.5 billion) in 2018 from 7.6 billion in 2010 — to reduce them from about 15.5 percent of GDP now to 12.5 percent in 2020.
They also want Tunis to trim spending to help reduce its heavy budget deficit, though such steps risk adding fuel to public anger over joblessness and poverty.

Topics: Tunisia Youssef Chahed

Related

0
Middle-East
Demonstrations erupt in Tunisian city demanding development
0
Middle-East
Italy’s top leaders in Tunisia to shore up ties, security

Latest updates

Saudi-founded religious center participates in world peace summit
0
UK defense secretary fired over Huawei leaks
0
‘Four new investors per day’: Record foreign investment in Q1 of 2019 for Saudi Arabia
0
India braces for cyclone, puts navy on alert
0
Algeria army chief calls for ‘dialogue’ with protesters
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.