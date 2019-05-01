You are here

Saudi-founded religious center participates in world peace summit

Faisal bin Muammar, secretary-general of KAICIID, addresses the conference in Vienna. (KAICIID)
Faisal bin Muammar, secretary-general of the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), addressed the conference in Vienna. (File/AFP)
Saudi-founded religious center participates in world peace summit

  • The second annual session of the summit was organized by the UN Office on Genocide Prevention and the International Association for the Defense of Religious Freedom
  • Bin Muammar began his speech by expressing his deep sorrow at recent terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka and Christchurch, New Zealand
VIENNA: An international organization co-founded by Saudi Arabia to promote dialogue between faiths has taken part in a high-profile world peace summit.
Faisal bin Muammar, secretary-general of the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), addressed the opening of the three-day conference in Vienna.
Organized by the UN Office on Genocide Prevention and the International Association for the Defense of Religious Freedom, the second annual session of the summit was titled “religion, security and peace: building bridges, promoting inclusiveness and combating hate speech to strengthen the protection of religious minorities, refugees and migrants.”
Bin Muammar began his speech by expressing his deep sorrow at recent terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka and Christchurch, New Zealand. He said the incidents where a dangerous indicator that religious minorities were being increasingly targeted for their beliefs and noted that the world was experiencing a significant growth in attacks and subversive acts targeting places of worship and refugee centers.
The secretary-general pointed to the important work of KAICIID as an interreligious and multicultural intergovernmental organization established in 2012 by Saudi Arabia, Austria and Spain, as well as the Vatican as a founding member and observer.
He said the center acted as a model of sincere commitment to preserving and respecting religious and cultural diversity and its board of directors consisted of nine representatives from the five major religions of the world, Muslims, Christians, Jews, Buddhists and Hindus.
Bin Muammar emphasized efforts to further build interfaith dialogue in Nigeria, Myanmar, the Central African Republic and the Arab region.
He highlighted the center’s support for the Islamic and Jewish Council of Europe, which brought together representatives of Muslim and Jewish communities and said that in building bridges between these two communities they were able to face common challenges.
He also called for mechanisms to enable individuals, leaders and religious institutions to communicate with policymakers and provide them with realistic solutions to tackle hatred and violence against minorities and promote a dialogue aimed at bringing about peaceful coexistence.

'Four new investors per day': Record foreign investment in Q1 of 2019 for Saudi Arabia

Updated 01 May 2019
Arab News
'Four new investors per day': Record foreign investment in Q1 of 2019 for Saudi Arabia

  • The figures mark a 70 percent increase when compared to Q1 2018
  • The leading growth sectors include education and healthcare
Updated 01 May 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: Four new investors have set up companies in Saudi Arabia per day in the first quarter of 2019, the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) has revealed.
In a special report released on Wednesday, the authority also said that 267 new foreign investors were issued licenses in Q1 of this year, permitting them to operate in the country in a bid to “promote a competitive business environment in the Kingdom.”
The figures mark a 70 percent increase when compared to Q1 2018.
Commenting on the reforms Ibrahim Al-Omar, Governor of SAGIA, said: “Guided by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, our country is undergoing a remarkable economic transformation. The continued prosperity of the Kingdom depends on sparking innovation, attracting foreign investors and empowering the private sector. The positive growth numbers that we have seen in the first quarter of 2019 represents a significant milestone on the road to 2030.”
The leading growth sectors include education and healthcare, following the recent lifting of foreign ownership restrictions in these industries. During Q1 2019, nine new education-related companies were established, compared to just one in Q1 2018.
A joint venture with UAE-based NMC Healthcare was established to acquire and develop a pan-Saudi network of health care facilities with a capacity of up to 3,000 beds and total investments up to SAR6 billion ($1.6 billion) over the next five years.
Other sectors that saw strong growth in Q1 of this year include the construction industry, which saw 39 new foreign investors receive business licenses, compared to only 22 in Q1 2018.
There was also strong growth from long-standing and strategically important Saudi partners such as the US and the UK.

