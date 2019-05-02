You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia calls for UN clampdown to avoid false news reporting
﻿

Saudi Arabia calls for UN clampdown to avoid false news reporting

Mohammed Al-Qadhi, head of media and protocol for the Saudi permanent delegation to the UN. (Twitter)
Updated 02 May 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia calls for UN clampdown to avoid false news reporting

  • Al-Qadhi highlighted difficulties in obtaining video recordings immediately after meetings for the preparation of reports, delays in uploading content to relevant sites
Updated 02 May 2019
SPA
0

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has called for more clarity on the recording and reporting of UN meetings.
Addressing the 41st session of the UN General Assembly’s Committee on Information, Mohammed Al-Qadhi highlighted a number of possible areas for improvement.
Al-Qadhi, head of media and protocol for the Saudi permanent delegation to the UN, said constant monitoring of the credibility of information was vital in preventing the transmission of false news and hostile messages against member states.
He told delegates that all reports of the organization’s meetings and sessions must be based on official sources. He noted that the proceedings of the committee he was addressing were not recorded or broadcast live on UN Web TV, making it difficult to prepare news stories and reports on speeches.
The UN department of global communication’s recording, broadcasting and archiving of sessions was an excellent service, said Al-Qadhi, which he hoped could be further enhanced to meet the aspirations of member nations.
Al-Qadhi also highlighted difficulties in obtaining video recordings immediately after meetings for the preparation of reports, delays in uploading content to relevant sites, and in some instances a lack of simultaneous translation.
At the end of his speech, Al-Qadhi reiterated the Kingdom’s full support for the UN and its international goals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia's mission at UN

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia at UN: Reform plan supports young entrepreneurs
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi UN envoy stresses need to eliminate nuclear weapons

Saudi Labor Ministry launches houses for orphans initiative

The initiative targets orphans with special circumstances and those living in the shelters of the ministry in all regions of the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 12 min 53 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Labor Ministry launches houses for orphans initiative

  • The project will launch, in the first phase, 10 model houses in Riyadh, Makkah, Eastern Province and Qassim
Updated 12 min 53 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has announced the launch of the Social Houses initiative that seeks to implement the latest practices for the care of orphans through their gradual transfer from shelters to social housing.
The initiative targets orphans with special circumstances and those living in the shelters of the ministry in all regions of the Kingdom, to enhance their involvement in the community, increase their empowerment and help them to achieve a decent life.
The project will launch, in the first phase, 10 model houses in Riyadh, Makkah, Eastern Province and Qassim. The ministry confirmed that it will carry out follow-up visits to social housing through inspection visits, to discuss the situation of orphans and ensure their protection.

Topics: orphans

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Orphans among thousands aided by Saudi relief projects
0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief entertains children, orphans’ families in Yemen

Latest updates

No Cuban troops in Venezuela, Cuban diplomat tells AP
0
Saudi Labor Ministry launches houses for orphans initiative
0
One shot dead, at least 27 hurt in Venezuela May Day clashes
0
Warren Buffett: Beloved American billionaire with humility
0
Sri Lanka names Easter suicide bombers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.