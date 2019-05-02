Saudi Arabia calls for UN clampdown to avoid false news reporting

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has called for more clarity on the recording and reporting of UN meetings.

Addressing the 41st session of the UN General Assembly’s Committee on Information, Mohammed Al-Qadhi highlighted a number of possible areas for improvement.

Al-Qadhi, head of media and protocol for the Saudi permanent delegation to the UN, said constant monitoring of the credibility of information was vital in preventing the transmission of false news and hostile messages against member states.

He told delegates that all reports of the organization’s meetings and sessions must be based on official sources. He noted that the proceedings of the committee he was addressing were not recorded or broadcast live on UN Web TV, making it difficult to prepare news stories and reports on speeches.

The UN department of global communication’s recording, broadcasting and archiving of sessions was an excellent service, said Al-Qadhi, which he hoped could be further enhanced to meet the aspirations of member nations.

Al-Qadhi also highlighted difficulties in obtaining video recordings immediately after meetings for the preparation of reports, delays in uploading content to relevant sites, and in some instances a lack of simultaneous translation.

At the end of his speech, Al-Qadhi reiterated the Kingdom’s full support for the UN and its international goals.