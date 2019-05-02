You are here

Saudi-led coalition attacks air base near Sanaa airport

The raids targeted drones maintenance sites. (SPA)
Arab News
  • Communications system and locations of drone experts and operators were targeted
  • The raid also targeted the location of foreign experts and Houthi operators
Arab News
DUBAI: The Saudi-led military coalition raided an air base adjoining Sanaa's airport, Saudi state TV said late on Wednesday.

The raids targeted drone maintenance sites, a communications system and locations of drone experts and operators, it added.

In a statement issued on Saudi state-news agency SPA, Arab coalition’s spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the coalition carried out a qualitative military operation to destroy legitimate military targets at the Dalai Air Base which included UAV maintenance facilities and a communications system.

The raid also targeted the location of foreign experts and Houthi operators.

Colonel al-Maliki said that the Houthis had transformed Sana'a International Airport into a military barracks and a launchpad for drones to carry out terrorist operations.

He stressed that threaten regional and international security in clear and explicit violation of international and humanitarian law and its customary rules.

Topics: Houthi Yemen

Saudi coast guard rescues Iranian oil ship in Red Sea

Saudi coast guard rescues Iranian oil ship in Red Sea

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s coast guard has rescued an Iranian ship in the Red Sea, local television reported early Thursday.

The coast guard were able to  give all necessary humanitarian  assistance to the oil tanker.

All 26 crew members — all Iranians except two who are Bangladeshi —are now safe, a spokesman for the  Border Guard said.  

The Search and Rescue Coordination Center in Jeddah was notified of a distress call by the Iranian flagged HAPPINESS I vessel, which was around 70 nautical miles from Jeddah’s Islamic Port.

The spokesman said all necessary precautions were taken to ensure the safety of the crew and avoid any environmental damage.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

