Saudi-led coalition attacks air base near Sanaa airport

DUBAI: The Saudi-led military coalition raided an air base adjoining Sanaa's airport, Saudi state TV said late on Wednesday.

The raids targeted drone maintenance sites, a communications system and locations of drone experts and operators, it added.

In a statement issued on Saudi state-news agency SPA, Arab coalition’s spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the coalition carried out a qualitative military operation to destroy legitimate military targets at the Dalai Air Base which included UAV maintenance facilities and a communications system.

The raid also targeted the location of foreign experts and Houthi operators.

Colonel al-Maliki said that the Houthis had transformed Sana'a International Airport into a military barracks and a launchpad for drones to carry out terrorist operations.

He stressed that threaten regional and international security in clear and explicit violation of international and humanitarian law and its customary rules.