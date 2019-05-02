You are here

160,000 year-old remains of human relative found in Tibet

This combination of images provided by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Leipzig shows two views of a virtual reconstruction of the Xiahe mandible. (Jean-Jacques Hublin, MPI-EVA, Leipzig)
A handout photo made available by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology on April 29, 2019 shows the Xiahe mandible, only represented by its right half, was found in 1980 in Baishiya Karst Cave. (AFP)
This undated photo made available by Dr. Dongju Zhang of Lanzhou University in April 2019 shows Jiangla Valley in the Gansu province of China. (AP)
This undated photo made available by Dr. Dongju Zhang of Lanzhou University in April 2019 shows the Baishiya Karst Cave above the Jiangla riverbed in the Gansu province of China. (AP)
The opening of the Baishiya Karst cave, where a fossil jawbone of an extinct member of the human family tree called a Denisovan was discovered, in Xiahe County, Gansu Province, China, is seen in this picture released from Lanzhou University on May 1, 2019. (REUTERS)
A handout photo made available by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology on May 1, 2019 shows a view of the virtual reconstruction of the Xiahe mandible after digital removal of the adhering carbonate crust, which was found in 1980 in Baishiya Karst Cave. (AFP)
NEW YORK: Nearly 40 years after it was found by a monk in a Chinese cave, a fossilized chunk of jawbone has been revealed as coming from a mysterious relative of the Neanderthals.
Until now, the only known remains of these Denisovans were a few scraps of bone and teeth recovered in a Siberian cave. DNA from those Siberian fossils showed kinship with Neanderthals. But the remains disclosed little else.
The new discovery was made roughly 1,400 miles (2,300 kilometers) to the southeast in Gansu province of China. The right half of a jawbone with teeth is at least 160,000 years old, scientists reported Wednesday in the journal Nature. No DNA could be found, but scientists recovered protein fragments that they compared to the Siberian DNA. That showed the fossil came from a Denisovan.
The find addresses several mysteries. One was why the Siberian DNA indicated Denisovans were adapted to living at high altitudes when the Siberian cave is relatively close to sea level. The Chinese cave, by contrast, is on the high-altitude Tibetan Plateau, about 10,800 feet (3,280 meters) high.
“Now we have an explanation,” said Jean-Jacques Hublin of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, one of the paper’s authors.
In fact, “it’s a big surprise” that any human relative could live in the cold climate and thin air of the plateau at that time, more than 100,000 years before our own species showed up there, he told reporters.
Previous research had indicated that Denisovans must have lived somewhere other than Siberia, because traces of their DNA can be found in several present-day populations of Asia and Australia whose ancestors probably didn’t pass through that region. The new finding expands their known range, although Hublin said it’s still not clear where Denisovans first appeared. They are named for Siberia’s Denisova cave, where the remains were found.
The new work was a long time in coming. The monk who found the fossil in 1980 gave it to a Buddhist leader, who passed it along to Lanzhou University in China. Study of it began in 2010.
The discovery also provides new anatomical details that can be compared to other fossils from China, some of which are “good candidates for being Chinese Denisovans,” Hublin said.
Experts unconnected to the research agreed the fossil could help identify other remains as Denisovan.
“We always assumed ... that Denisovans were distributed all across Asia,” said Bence Viola of the University of Toronto.
The Nature paper points out similarities to a fossil jaw reported in 2015 that had been dredged by a fishing net off the coast of Taiwan. So maybe the Denisovan range can be extended that far south, he said.
Such linking of fossils might eventually reveal Denisovan body shape and size, he said. From the scant known remains “I assume they were large guys, but it’s kind of hard to prove,” Viola said.
In addition to the anatomy, the study’s approach of using protein from the bone or teeth could also be used on fossils to look for evidence of Denisovan identity, said Eric Delson of Lehman College in New York. Even if a fossil is found not to be Denisovan, the analysis could reveal details of how it fits on the evolutionary tree, he said.
“The method potentially tells us a whole new way of looking at fossils,” he said.
Katerina Harvati of the University of Tuebingen in Germany said the ability of Denisovans to adapt to the inhospitable climate of the Tibetan Plateau is remarkable. It adds to growing evidence that our ancient relatives were more capable than scientists had thought, she said.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett participates in an interview with Liz Claman on the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb., Monday, May 4, 2015. (AP)
NEW YORK: Legend, icon, guru: Warren Buffett cuts a unique figure in the United States as a billionaire with a long track record of brilliant investing whose renown is softened by folksy midwestern charm.
Donning classic gray suits and colored ties, the 88-year-old “Oracle of Omaha” has managed to cultivate a humble and accessible persona despite his standing as the world’s third-richest person.
His following in his home country is cult-like, with thousands of small investors making a pilgrimage each spring for the annual meeting at Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett’s company.
The event takes place in Omaha, Nebraska, right in the middle of the United States, in the city where Buffett was born and has always lived.
“He is such a down-to-earth person,” said David Kass, a finance professor at the University of Maryland and the author of a blog on Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway.
“He’s a hero who’s generally popular with the public,” said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

Buffett evinces few of the trappings of the generally loathed “one percent.” He has lived in the same house since 1958 in a quiet neighborhood of Omaha.
His gastronomic tastes are also decidedly humble and include McDonald’s chicken McNuggets at least three times a week. He also favors potato chips for snacks, ice cream for dessert and an average of five cans of Coca-Cola per day.
Equally telling, Buffett eschews big-ticket art-collecting and other pursuits emblematic of the high life.
“I don’t need fancy clothes,” Buffett told CBS in 2013. “I don’t need fancy food.”
Though raised middle class, Buffett did not have an easy childhood in some ways.
He has described going through a shoplifting phase and was forced to navigate around his abusive mother Leila, who used to berate his sister Doris as “stupid.”
In the biography “Giving it all away: The Doris Buffett story,” Warren Buffett acknowledges he did not stand up to his mother on Doris’ behalf, saying “I never did because I was afraid of becoming the target myself.”
Buffett’s commitment to philanthropy has further helped insulate him from popular resentment. He has donated billions of dollars to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and has, like Gates, called for the wealthy to pay higher taxes.

Although Buffett makes some public appearances, he guards his privacy and keeps a tight circle of close advisers, including longtime Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, who is 95, and shares Buffett’s straight-talking tendencies.
His circle of friends include JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, who praised Buffett’s clinical approach to investing.
“He is always guided by the facts and his core principles — not emotion,” Dimon told AFP in an email. “He is grounded in long-held, proven principles, but willing to change and not rigid in his approach.”
Buffett is also a savvy communicator.
“He uses very short parables, stories and analogies,” Alice Schroeder, author of the Buffett biography “The Snowball,” told SeekingAlpha.com in 2010.
“He chooses key words that resonate with people — that will stick in their hands, like Aesop’s Fables,” she said. “It enables him to very quickly make a point without having to expend a lot of verbiage.”
Born on August 30, 1930 as the middle of three children, Buffett discovered an early taste for business after reading the book “One Thousands Ways to make $1,000.”
Buffett had designs on abandoning his studies, an idea vetoed by his father, a businessman and politician who served in Congress. He attended the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania as an undergraduate and later received a masters from Columbia University in New York in 1951.
Buffett worked on Wall Street in the 1950s, establishing the Buffett Partnership, which merged in 1965 with Berkshire Hathaway, a textile firm.
In the half-century since, Buffett has transformed Berkshire into a far-flung conglomerate worth more than $530 billion and known for investments in nuts-and-bolts sectors such as energy, banks, air travel and food.
His holdings include JPMorgan, Coca-Cola, Apple and American Express.
In general, Buffett’s approach is to delegate as much as possible on management questions, while maintaining control of assets.
And homespun charm has not stopped Buffett from wielding the corporate ax when necessary, as with Kraft Heinz, which Buffett acquired with 3G Capital, an investment firm known for severe cost-cutting.

