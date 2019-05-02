You are here

  • Home
  • 16-year-old migrant boy dies in government custody in Texas
﻿

16-year-old migrant boy dies in government custody in Texas

Children and Families, the division within HHS that cares for migrant children who cross the border alone. (AFP)
Updated 02 May 2019
AP
0

16-year-old migrant boy dies in government custody in Texas

  • There were 50,036 unaccompanied children encountered during the last budget year, and so far this budget year there have been 35,898 children. The highest number was in 2014: 57,496
Updated 02 May 2019
AP
0

WASHINGTON: A 16-year-old unaccompanied migrant boy from Guatemala fell ill after he was transferred to a government shelter in Texas and later died, officials said Wednesday.
The boy crossed the border near El Paso, Texas, on April 19, and was taken to a shelter in Brownsville a day later, according to Guatemala’s Foreign Ministry.
He did not appeal ill when he was transferred to the care of the US Department of Health and Human Services, according to a statement from the Administration for Children and Families, the division within HHS that cares for migrant children who cross the border alone. But the next morning, he had fever, chills and a headache and was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released that day.
When the teen didn’t recover, he was taken to a second hospital and transferred to a children’s hospital. Guatemalan officials said he had a severe infection in his brain and had emergency surgery, but never stabilized and died Tuesday. The cause of death was under review, as was the incident. His name was not released.
The boy’s brother and Guatemalan consular officials visited him while he was hospitalized, and hospital staff frequently updated his family in Guatemala, according to Evelyn Stauffer, a spokeswoman for the Administration for Children and Families.
It was the third death in government custody since December, as the US deals with a surge of unaccompanied children and Central American families arriving at the southern border. Two other children died while in US Customs and Border Protection custody shortly after they arrived at the border.
Trump administration officials have said the surge has strained resources beyond the breaking point, but immigrant advocates and some Democrats say part of the crisis is due to President Donald Trump’s own hard-line rhetoric and failed border policies.
The 16-year-old was from the municipality of Camotan in the eastern area of Chiquimula. The Guatemalan Consulate in McAllen tried to get humanitarian visas so the parents could be with their son, but they were too old to travel, the foreign ministry said. The boy’s body will be repatriated, but it’s not clear when.
In December, 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo died on Christmas Eve from influenza and a rapid, progressive infection that led to organ failure shortly after crossing the border. His death was two weeks after that of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin, who also had a bacterial infection that quickly led to sepsis and organ failure.
Both of those children were also from Guatemala but arrived with a family member and were in Customs and Border Protection custody, not the care of Health and Human Services, which is tasked with dealing with the care of migrant children who arrive at the border alone. The agency also managed the children who were separated from their parents by the Trump administration last summer.
The last time a child died in the custody of Health and Human services was 2015.
The teen’s death comes as the Trump administration asks for $4.5 billion in supplemental funding for the border mostly for humanitarian aid. The official request said Health and Human Services will exhaust its resources by June. The funding request includes $2.8 billion to increase shelter capacity to about 23,600 total beds for unaccompanied children.
There were 50,036 unaccompanied children encountered during the last budget year, and so far this budget year there have been 35,898 children. The highest number was in 2014: 57,496.
Their average length of stay in a government shelter is 66 days, up from 59 during fiscal year 2018 and 40 in 2016’s fiscal year.

Topics: Guatemala US border agents

Related

0
World
US border agents fire tear gas at Central American migrants
0
Media
Senators ask US border agency about reported tracking of journalists

Xinjiang surveillance app targets legal, everyday behavior: rights group

Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 4, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 02 May 2019
AFP
0

Xinjiang surveillance app targets legal, everyday behavior: rights group

  • A number of people said they or their family members have been detained for having software such as WhatsApp or a Virtual Private Network (VPN) installed on their phones during checks by authorities
Updated 02 May 2019
AFP
0

HONG KONG: Chinese authorities are using a mobile app designed for mass surveillance to profile, investigate and detain Muslims in Xinjiang by labelling “completely lawful” behavior as suspicious, a Human Rights Watch report said Thursday.
Beijing has come under international criticism over its policies in the northwest region of Xinjiang, where as many as one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities are being held in internment camps, according to a group of experts cited by the UN.
Human Rights Watch has previously reported that Xinjiang authorities use a mass surveillance system called the Integrated Joint Operations Platform (IJOP) to gather information from multiple sources, such as facial-recognition cameras, wifi sniffers, police checkpoints, banking records and home visits.
But the new study, entitled “China’s Algorithms of Repression,” worked with a Berlin-based security company to analyze an app connected to the IJOP, showing specific acts targeted by the system.
Xinjiang authorities closely watch 36 categories of behavior, including those who do not socialize with neighbors, often avoid using the front door, don’t use a smartphone, donate to mosques “enthusiastically,” and use an “abnormal” amount of electricity, the group found.
The app also instructs officers to investigate those related to someone who got a new phone number, or related to others who left the country and have not returned after 30 days.
“Our research shows, for the first time, that Xinjiang police are using illegally gathered information about people’s completely lawful behavior — and using it against them,” said Maya Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch.
“The Chinese government is monitoring every aspect of people’s lives in Xinjiang, picking out those it mistrusts, and subjecting them to extra scrutiny.”

The rights group obtained a copy of the app and enlisted cybersecurity firm Cure53 to “reverse-engineer” it — to disassemble it and look at its design and data — and examined its source code.
Along with collecting personal information the app prompts officials to file reports about people, vehicles and events they find suspect — and sends out “investigative missions” for police to follow up.
Officers are also asked to check whether suspects use any of the 51 Internet tools that are deemed suspicious, including foreign messaging platforms popular outside China like WhatsApp, LINE and Telegram.
A number of people said they or their family members have been detained for having software such as WhatsApp or a Virtual Private Network (VPN) installed on their phones during checks by authorities, according to the report.
The rights group said its findings suggest the IJOP system tracks data of everyone in Xinjiang by monitoring location data from their phones, ID cards and vehicles, plus electricity and gas station usage.
“Psychologically, the more people are sure that their actions are monitored and that they, at anytime, can be judged for moving outside of a safe grey-space, the more likely they are to do everything to avoid coming close to crossing a moving red- line,” Samantha Hoffman, an analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s International Cyber Policy Center, told AFP.
“There is no rule of law in China, the Party ultimately decides what is legal and illegal behavior, and it doesn’t have to be written down.”
The IJOP app was developed by Hebei Far East Communication System Engineering Company (HBFEC), which at the time of the app’s development was fully-owned by China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, a state-owned technology giant (CETC), said Human Rights Watch.
CETC could not be reached and HBFEC did not respond to requests for comment.
Washington last year imposed export controls on key Chinese companies including HBFEC and other institutions under CETC, citing risks to US national security and foreign policy interests.
Greg Walton, an independent cybersecurity expert who advised on the report, said while the system is a “blunt instrument that may be directly contributing to the massive numbers of people in internment camps,” the data if stored could be used in the future for more advanced policing algorithms.
“This means that data collected through the app today may well be analyzed in a few years’ time by far more sophisticated logic,” he said.

Topics: Xinjiang Muslim Uighurs China

Related

0
World
US official denounces ‘choreographed’ visits to China’s Xinjiang
0
World
China allowing 2,000 ethnic Kazakhs to leave Xinjiang region

Latest updates

Xinjiang surveillance app targets legal, everyday behavior: rights group
0
Missile contracts surge as US exits arms treaty
0
India plans to evacuate 800,000 as cyclone nears east coast
0
Catholic services in Sri Lanka capital canceled for 2nd week
0
Facebook settlement with US may include privacy oversight
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.