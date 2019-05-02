France, Italy mark 500th anniversary of Leonardo’s death

Shébani releases new track, ‘In The Fire’

DUBAI: UAE-based Iraqi singer-songwriter Shébani released her latest single, ‘In The Fire,’ on Friday. The 28-year-old wrote the song two years ago, when she was studying music in London. “I didn’t have family or friends around. I was spending most days by myself, sitting in my room,” she told Arab News. “One day, I was thinking about how if something happens, like a fire, people usually think about what they would save from it. But instead I thought about what I would leave behind to burn. The hook and the chorus basically speak about that concept. Like, I would leave in the fire all the insecurities and struggles I had.” Last year, Shébani was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) — a condition that causes hormonal imbalances. That diagnosis answered a lot of questions that had arisen during her teenage years. “Growing up, you’re not always that comfortable with your appearance,” she said. “And I had a lot of questions about why my body was acting in a certain way, very differently. And that stayed with me. It was very difficult to overcome, at first. When you’re younger, you don’t know how to control these emotions, but, now, I feel extremely comfortable speaking about it openly. “I don’t want to victimize myself. But the song focuses a lot on mental health, and the pressure of how society expects you to look, growing up,” she continued. She stresses, however, that the song is not just about PCOS, or even just about young women struggling with their self-image. Young men, she pointed out, are just as likely to be affected by the same concerns.

“Sadly, when I was younger, I didn’t understand that I could be confident enough to say ‘I’m fine.’ It causes some anxiety, depression and stuff. It’s not easy,” she said. “Especially with social media as well. It’s something we need to address. It can get a lot darker than you might imagine. That’s why I decided to write and release the song now; I feel much more comfortable sharing this with the world.”

Shébani (half)jokingly referred to “In The Fire” as “my last sad-girl song.” In a post-credit teaser in the accompanying video, you can hear a snippet of her next track, which she said will be part of a bigger project, possibly an album. “It’s a lot brighter and more hopeful. I’ve written a bunch of songs with a different vibe,” she said. “I want to be a lot lighter.”