Australian jury convicts man in Etihad flight bomb plot

The bomb, which had been hidden in a carry-on suitcase, was discovered because the luggage was too heavy. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 May 2019
AP
Australian jury convicts man in Etihad flight bomb plot

  • The convicted man planted the bomb in his brother's hand luggage
  • He faces a maximum term of life in jail when he is sentenced
Updated 02 May 2019
AP
SYDNEY: An Australian jury on Wednesday convicted a man of plotting to blow up an Etihad Airways airliner on a flight from Sydney to the United Arab Emirates with a bomb hidden in a meat grinder.
Khaled Khayat, 51, had pleaded not guilty in the New South Wales state Supreme Court to conspiring in early 2017 to plan a terrorist act. The jury convicted him but will continue deliberating on Thursday on whether his brother Mahmoud Khayat, 34, is guilty of the same charge.
The plan involved detonating the bomb concealed in a meat grinder on a flight from Sydney on July 15, 2017, to the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi, but it was abandoned when a bag with the bomb inside was too heavy to be taken aboard as carry-on luggage.
The flight landed without incident and the brothers were arrested two weeks later.
Khayat is to be sentenced on July 16 and faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

India ready to deal with impact of US sanctions on Iran

Updated 26 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
India ready to deal with impact of US sanctions on Iran

  • The US recently lifted the waiver that allowed some countries to continue trading with Iran
  • Iran and the US remain at loggerheads with neither side agrteeing to talks
Updated 26 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: India is ready to deal with the impact of US sanctions against Iran and will get extra supplies from other oil producing countries to compensate for loss of Iranian oil, foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told a news conference on Thursday.
India was Iran’s top oil client after China. However, New Delhi has stopped purchases of Iranian oil from May after the United States ended six months of waiver that had allowed OPEC member Iran’s eight top customers including India to import limited volumes.

