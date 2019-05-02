You are here

Assange refuses extradition to US; long legal fight expected

Media and supporters wait at the entrance of Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Thursday, May 2, 2019, where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to appear by video link from prison. (AP)
  • Judge Michael Snow said it would likely be "many months" before a full hearing was held on the substance of the US extradition case
  • The 47-year-old Australian was sentenced Wednesday to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail in 2012 and holing up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London
LONDON:  A defiant Julian Assange told a London court Thursday he will fight extradition to the United States to face charges of conspiring to hack into a Pentagon computer, arguing that his work as WikiLeaks founder has benefited the public.
Speaking by video link from Belmarsh Prison in southeast London, Assange said: "I do not wish to surrender myself for extradition for doing journalism that has won many awards and protected many people."
His formal refusal to be extradited marks the start of what is expected to be a bruising legal battle over whether he will be brought to trial in the United States.
Assange, wearing jeans and a sports jacket, appeared calm during the brief hearing at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court. Some of his supporters who couldn't get seats in the small courtroom chanted support for Assange from the hallways, shouting "Shame on you" at the judge.
Judge Michael Snow said it would likely be "many months" before a full hearing was held on the substance of the US extradition case. The judge set a procedural hearing for May 30, with a substantive hearing to follow on June 12 once a full US extradition request has been received and studied by Assange's lawyers.
Legal experts predict it will likely take 18 months or longer to resolve the case, with each side able to make several appeals of unfavorable rulings.
In a separate case, the 47-year-old Australian was sentenced Wednesday to 50 weeks in prison in the UK for jumping bail in 2012 and holing up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. At the time, he was facing extradition to Sweden for questioning over rape and sexual assault allegations made by two women.
That extradition request is no longer active, but Swedish officials say the rape investigation may be revived now that Assange is no longer out of reach in the Ecuadorian Embassy.
Assange says he sought asylum in the embassy because he feared being sent to the US to face charges related to WikiLeaks' publication of classified US military documents.
US authorities accuse Assange of scheming with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to break a password for a classified government computer.
Manning served several years in prison for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks. She was jailed again in March after refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating the secret-spilling organization.
Ben Brandon, a lawyer representing the US government, said in court Thursday that US investigators had obtained details of chatroom communications between Manning and Assange in 2010. Brandon said the pair had "engaged in real-time discussions regarding Chelsea Manning's dissemination of confidential records to Mr. Assange."
He said the documents allegedly downloaded from a classified US computer included 90,000 activity reports from the war in Afghanistan, 400,000 Iraq war-related reports, 800 Guantanamo Bay detainee assessments and 250,000 State Department cables.
The US charge against Assange carries a maximum five-year prison sentence, but Assange is worried the US could add further, more serious allegations against him.
"The fight has just begun. It will be a long one and a hard one," said WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson, who claimed Assange was being held in "appalling" conditions at Belmarsh Prison.
He said Assange was confined to his cell 23 hours a day, "what we call in general terms solitary confinement."
A few dozen WikiLeaks supporters holding signs reading "Free Assange" and "No extradition" gathered outside the London courthouse before Thursday's hearing.
Some who had waited for two hours hoping to get in were bitterly disappointed when those seats were filled by journalists and lawyers. They shouted angrily at court staff and complained they were being discriminated against for backing Assange. Some later blocked a busy main road outside the court, bringing traffic to a halt.
Assange was arrested last month in London after his relationship with his embassy hosts went sour and Ecuador revoked his political asylum.

Topics: Julian Assange WikiLeaks US

US says military killed 120 civilians abroad in 2018, lower than watchdog estimates

Updated 47 min 39 sec ago
Reuters
0

US says military killed 120 civilians abroad in 2018, lower than watchdog estimates

  • The annual report, mandated by Congress, showed a significant drop from nearly 800 civilians killed in 2017
Updated 47 min 39 sec ago
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: United States military actions killed about 120 civilians and injured 65 others in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia last year, the Pentagon said in a report on Thursday, though the figures were far lower than those reported by watchdog groups.
The annual report, mandated by Congress, showed a significant drop from nearly 800 civilians killed in 2017, in part because the pace of operations had slowed against Daesh militants in Iraq and Syria.
During operations in Afghanistan in 2018, 76 civilians were killed, with 42 killed in total in Iraq and Syria, and two civilians killed during a strike in Somalia, according to the nearly 20-page report, which tracks air and ground military operations.
The Pentagon assessed that no civilians were killed in Libya or Yemen, the report said.
Still, the civilian casualties in the report were far lower than those reported by watchdog groups.
Amnesty International and the monitoring group Airwars, in a report published late in April, said the US-backed assault to drive Daesh militants from the Syrian capital Raqqa in 2017 killed more than 1,600 civilians.
In February, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said 1,185 civilians were killed during operations conducted by pro-government forces in 2018.
The Pentagon report said there was a difference in civilian casualty assessments between the US military and UNAMA because of different methodologies.
Commander Candice Tresch, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said this was the first year the full report was unclassified.
“Although civilian casualties are a tragic and unavoidable part of war, no force in history is more committed to limiting harm to civilians than the US military, which routinely applies standards that are more protective of civilians than required by the Law of Armed Conflict,” Tresch said.
In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that revoked an Obama-era policy requiring US intelligence officials to report civilian deaths in drone strikes outside of active war zones.
President Barack Obama put the policy in place in 2016 as part of an effort to be more transparent about drone strikes after he had dramatically increased their use against Islamist militants.

Topics: US Military Civilians

