NEW DELHI: India is ready to deal with the impact of US sanctions against Iran and will get extra supplies from other oil producing countries to compensate for loss of Iranian oil, foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told a news conference on Thursday.
India was Iran’s top oil client after China. However, New Delhi has stopped purchases of Iranian oil from May after the United States ended six months of waiver that had allowed OPEC member Iran’s eight top customers including India to import limited volumes.
India ready to deal with impact of US sanctions on Iran
- The US recently lifted the waiver that allowed some countries to continue trading with Iran
- Iran and the US remain at loggerheads with neither side agrteeing to talks
