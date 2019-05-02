You are here

  • Home
  • US says military killed 120 civilians abroad in 2018, lower than watchdog estimates
﻿

US says military killed 120 civilians abroad in 2018, lower than watchdog estimates

A U.S. special forces soldier stands in front of Chadian soldiers during Flintlock 2015, an American-led military exercise, in Mao, February 22, 2015. (Reuters)
Updated 02 May 2019
Reuters
0

US says military killed 120 civilians abroad in 2018, lower than watchdog estimates

  • The annual report, mandated by Congress, showed a significant drop from nearly 800 civilians killed in 2017
Updated 02 May 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: United States military actions killed about 120 civilians and injured 65 others in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia last year, the Pentagon said in a report on Thursday, though the figures were far lower than those reported by watchdog groups.
The annual report, mandated by Congress, showed a significant drop from nearly 800 civilians killed in 2017, in part because the pace of operations had slowed against Daesh militants in Iraq and Syria.
During operations in Afghanistan in 2018, 76 civilians were killed, with 42 killed in total in Iraq and Syria, and two civilians killed during a strike in Somalia, according to the nearly 20-page report, which tracks air and ground military operations.
The Pentagon assessed that no civilians were killed in Libya or Yemen, the report said.
Still, the civilian casualties in the report were far lower than those reported by watchdog groups.
Amnesty International and the monitoring group Airwars, in a report published late in April, said the US-backed assault to drive Daesh militants from the Syrian capital Raqqa in 2017 killed more than 1,600 civilians.
In February, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said 1,185 civilians were killed during operations conducted by pro-government forces in 2018.
The Pentagon report said there was a difference in civilian casualty assessments between the US military and UNAMA because of different methodologies.
Commander Candice Tresch, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said this was the first year the full report was unclassified.
“Although civilian casualties are a tragic and unavoidable part of war, no force in history is more committed to limiting harm to civilians than the US military, which routinely applies standards that are more protective of civilians than required by the Law of Armed Conflict,” Tresch said.
In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that revoked an Obama-era policy requiring US intelligence officials to report civilian deaths in drone strikes outside of active war zones.
President Barack Obama put the policy in place in 2016 as part of an effort to be more transparent about drone strikes after he had dramatically increased their use against Islamist militants.

Topics: US Military Civilians

US Senate sustains Trump veto supporting Arab coalition in Yemen

Updated 02 May 2019
Reuters
0

US Senate sustains Trump veto supporting Arab coalition in Yemen

  • Victory for White House policy backing for Arab coalition
  • White House said that support does not constitute engaging in hostilities
Updated 02 May 2019
Reuters
0

WASHINGTON: The Senate has failed to overturn President Donald Trump's veto of legislation that would have ended US military assistance for the Arab coalition in Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Thursday.

The Senate's 53-45 vote to override the veto fell short of the required two-thirds.

The US is providing logistical support and intelligence-sharing with the coalition as it battles the Houthi militia in support of the internationally-recognized government.

When explaining the veto, the White House said that support does not constitute engaging in hostilities.

Topics: US Senate Arab Coalition Yemen Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Middle-East
Houthis detain 10 journalists in Yemen on ‘trumped-up spy charges’
Update 0
Middle-East
Trump set to designate Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group

Latest updates

‘Age-Old Cities’ exhibition reveals the cultural impact of terrorism
0
Summit was attended by heads of government, ministers and bankers from Arab and foreign countries
0
War on the phone front: Combat game all the rage in Libya
0
King Salman, crown prince arrive for Saudi King’s Cup final
0
Arab coalition rejects Yemen allegations
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.