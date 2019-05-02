Saudi crown prince attends King Faisal Air Academy graduation ceremony

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday attended the graduation ceremony of the 96th batch of students of the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh.
Upon arrival at the academy headquarters, he and Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman were received by Chief of Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Prince Turki bin Bandar and a number of officials.
At the ceremony, the crown prince gave awards to outstanding cadets and certificates to graduates from other countries.
He watched a military parade of the academy’s cadets, then received a commemorative gift. The graduation ceremony was attended by a number of princes and officials.
The academy’s commander, Maj. Gen. Hazim Al-Ghashyan, delivered a speech in which he welcomed the crown prince and said the 96th batch included students from Bahrain.
Al-Ghashyan congratulated the graduates for completing all the training requirements, and wished them the best of luck in the field units they will be joining.
Crown Prince Mohammed also attended the graduation ceremony of King Abdulaziz Military Academy students in Riyadh on Wednesday.
