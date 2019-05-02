Indonesia sentences Pole to five years’ jail for links to Papuan rebels

US Senate sustains Trump veto supporting Arab coalition in Yemen

WASHINGTON: The Senate has failed to overturn President Donald Trump's veto of legislation that would have ended US military assistance for the Arab coalition in Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Thursday.

The Senate's 53-45 vote to override the veto fell short of the required two-thirds.

The US is providing logistical support and intelligence-sharing with the coalition as it battles the Houthi militia in support of the internationally-recognized government.

When explaining the veto, the White House said that support does not constitute engaging in hostilities.