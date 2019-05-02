You are here

  • Home
  • NY Times moves to stem fallout from anti-Semitic cartoon
﻿

NY Times moves to stem fallout from anti-Semitic cartoon

The Times blamed a ‘faulty’ oversight process and publisher AG Sulzberger outlined steps to avert a recurrence. (AFP)
Updated 02 May 2019
AFP
0

NY Times moves to stem fallout from anti-Semitic cartoon

  • The NYT apologized amid criticism over the cartoon depicting Benjamin Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Donald Trump wearing a yarmulke
  • The cartoon prompted outrage from Israel’s UN ambassador, who demanded that the Times hold accountable those responsible for publishing it
Updated 02 May 2019
AFP
0

NEW YORK: The New York Times is taking steps to deal with the fallout over its publication last week of an anti-Semitic cartoon, including new training for journalists and tighter editorial guidelines.
The prestigious daily apologized over the weekend amid criticism over the cartoon in its international edition depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Donald Trump wearing a yarmulke.
On Tuesday, a Times editorial also took issue with the cartoon, noting that “anti-Semitic imagery is particularly dangerous now.”
One person was killed and three injured in a shooting at a synagogue in California over the weekend, an attack which came exactly six months after a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which left 11 people dead.
The Times blamed a “faulty” oversight process, and on Wednesday, publisher AG Sulzberger outlined steps to avert a recurrence.
Sulzberger said the newspaper had stopped running all syndicated cartoons, which are created by outside parties, and had canceled its contract with CartoonArts International, the group that provided the controversial image.
He said “disciplinary steps” would be taken for the production editor who selected the cartoon and additional oversight would be required in the future.
“We are updating our unconscious bias training to ensure it includes a direct focus on anti-Semitism,” Sulzberger said in the memo, which was published in the newspaper.
“This episode is a reminder that all of us are custodians of our trust and credibility with readers... Though I’ve been assured there was no malice involved in this mistake, we fell far short of our standards and values in this case.”
The weekend apology from the Times failed to quell criticism of the editorial lapse and prompted a demonstration by a few dozen protesters outside the newspaper’s headquarters on Monday.
“Someone drew it, someone approved it. They should be fired,” tweeted the Simon Wiesenthal Center, the organization which researches anti-Semitism and the Holocaust.
French Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld told AFP this week the cartoon was “insulting.”
“It is an anti-Semitic cartoon, that is to say that Jews are guiding the world and that corresponds to a stereotype very common among the far right, which one also finds on the far left,” he said.
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said the cartoon was “anti-Semitic propaganda of the most vile sort,” but welcomed the moves by the Times.
“This type of content normalizes anti-Semitism by reinforcing tropes of Jewish control, and does so at a time when anti-Semitism is surging,” Greenblatt said. “We’ve been saying that the New York Times owes the Jewish community more than an apology. That’s why we’re glad to see the paper’s leadership is taking action and following the recommendations we’ve made to them.”
The cartoon prompted outrage from Israel’s UN ambassador, who demanded that the Times hold accountable those responsible for publishing it.
Ambassador Danny Danon said the cartoon “could have been taken from the pages of Der Sturmer, the Nazi propaganda paper, and yet these actions have gone unpunished.”
On the pages of the newspaper, contributing columnist Brett Stephens also lashed out at the decision to publish the cartoon.
“The Times has a longstanding Jewish problem, dating back to World War II, when it mostly buried news about the Holocaust, and continuing into the present day in the form of intensely adversarial coverage of Israel,” Stephens wrote.
“The problem with the cartoon isn’t that its publication was a willful act of anti-Semitism. It wasn’t. The problem is that its publication was an astonishing act of ignorance of anti-Semitism.”

Topics: The New York Times Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump

Related

0
Media
New York Times apologizes for anti-Semitic cartoon
0
World
US lawmaker apologizes after House leaders condemn comments as anti-Semitic

World Press Freedom Day events raise alarm on fake news

Updated 02 May 2019
AP
0

World Press Freedom Day events raise alarm on fake news

  • According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Ethiopia currently has no journalists behind bars and new publications are flourishing on various platforms
  • The relationship between the press and democracy is the main theme this year, with more than 100 events taking place around the world
Updated 02 May 2019
AP
0

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia: A rising tide of fake news and disinformation is dominating World Press Freedom Day discussions taking place this week in Ethiopia, which is hosting the event after freeing jailed journalists as part of sweeping reforms.
As the world prepares to mark the day on Friday, media practitioners and experts have raised the alarm and deliberated on ways to combat disinformation that they say is becoming a “threat to democracy.”
The relationship between the press and democracy is the main theme this year, with more than 100 events taking place around the world.
“In my country, Somalia, disinformation is so rampant to the extent that some candidates were falsely alleged to have died or withdrawn right before elections so that their competitors were given more chances of winning,” said Hussein Abdi Adam with Somalia’s electoral commission.
“Everybody is using phones these days. And it’s becoming more difficult to deal with it as many of those engaged in this disinformation are based in various parts of the world.”
Ethiopia is drafting a law to deal with hate speech and disinformation, said Billene Seyoum, the press secretary for the East African country’s reformist prime minister.
“This law really won’t curb citizens’ freedom of expression but it rather will safeguard their right to access accurate information and ensure their safety,” she said. “Disinformation is lethal. It also creates fear and divides societies and communities.”
This year’s World Press Freedom Day is being held for the first time in Ethiopia, a country that had been infamous for jailing journalists until new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed power in April 2018. His government set several dozen reporters free.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Ethiopia currently has no journalists behind bars and new publications are flourishing on various platforms. Since Abiy came to power the country has unblocked over 260 websites and journalists who had been banned returned home.
But the media organization noted that challenges still remain for journalists in Ethiopia, including the risk of attack and arrest, especially in restive regions.
“Perhaps most fundamentally, journalists told CPJ they are anxious for the freedoms they are enjoying to be rooted in law rather than guaranteed only by the goodwill of the Abiy government,” Muthoki Mumo, CPJ’s sub-Saharan Africa representative, noted this week.
On Thursday, the UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize is being awarded to jailed Myanmar journalists Kyaw Soe Oo and Wa Lone by Ethiopian and African Union officials. The Reuters journalists are serving seven-year prison sentences for their reporting on the military’s brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.
This month the One Free Press Coalition is highlighting the Reuters journalists on its “10 Most Urgent” cases along with missing Tanzanian journalist Azory Gwanda, detained Nicaraguan journalists Miguel Mora and Lucia Pineda, imprisoned Indian journalist Aasif Sultan and others.

Topics: World Press Freedom Day News press

Related

0
Media
Jailed Reuters journalists in Myanmar win UN press freedom prize
0
World
Pakistani journalist body announces press freedom drive

Latest updates

Taawoun stuns Ittihad to win King’s Cup in Saudi Arabia
0
Barcelona: No ball-possession game at home, no problem
0
New US envoy highlights ‘important relationship’ with Saudi Arabia
0
Forum organized to boost women’s role in Saudi labor market
0
Vital work of Saudi aid agency highlighted at UN gathering
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.