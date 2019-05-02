You are here

  • Home
  • SAR60 million pledged for 3,600 couples as part of Sanad Mohammed Bin Salman program
﻿

SAR60 million pledged for 3,600 couples as part of Sanad Mohammed Bin Salman program

Updated 02 May 2019
Arab News
(SPA)
0

SAR60 million pledged for 3,600 couples as part of Sanad Mohammed Bin Salman program

Updated 02 May 2019
Arab News (SPA)
0

RIYADH: The Sanad Mohammed Bin Salman Social Enterprise Program has announced on Thursday the continuation of the "SNAD marriage" grant for its second phase.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the new set of beneficiaries from the program had reached 3,600 with a grant worth SAR60 million ($16 million), bringing the number of beneficiaries to 7,800, worth more than SAR160 million since the launch of the initiative.
The program aims to motivate the Saudi youth to get married, help newly-married couples and ensur social stability principles.
Applications are received through the program's website and verify that the conditions and validity of applicants data in cooperation with government agencies on a continuous basis.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman 2030 Society

New US envoy highlights ‘important relationship’ with Saudi Arabia

Updated 03 May 2019
Arab News
0

New US envoy highlights ‘important relationship’ with Saudi Arabia

  • Ambassador John Abizaid arrived in Riyadh on Thursday
  • The retired US army general was sworn in as ambassador to Saudi Arabia in April 2019
Updated 03 May 2019
Arab News
0

 

RIYADH:  John Abizaid, the newly appointed US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, arrived in Riyadh on Thursday. He was welcomed by Deputy Chief of Mission Martina Strong.

Upon arrival, Abizaid said: “I am deeply honored to serve in this role and I look forward to contributing to the important relationship between our two countries. Saudi Arabia and the United States work together every day to protect the security of our two countries, promote prosperity and economic development, and build the people-to-people ties that keep our relationship strong.”

Abizaid retired from the US Army in 2007 after a 34-year military career during which he rose from infantry platoon leader to four-star general and became the longest-serving commander of US Central Command. He also served as director of strategic plans and policy on the joint staff, and as director of the joint staff from 2000 to 2003. The 68-year-old has extensive experience of the Middle East.

After retiring from the army, Abizaid worked as a private consultant, forming his own company, JPA Partners. He was also appointed the inaugural Annenberg Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, and held the Distinguished Chair of the Combating Terrorism Center at the United States Military Academy at West Point. 

He has worked with the Preventative Defense Project at Stanford University and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

He was part of the president’s Intelligence Advisory Board, among many other responsibilities.

He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the International Institute for Strategic Studies. In 2016, the US secretary of defense appointed him to serve as a senior adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister.

Abizaid was a distinguished graduate of the US Military Academy, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973, and earned a master’s degree in Middle Eastern area studies from Harvard University in 1981. A highly decorated army officer, he was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Army’s Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. He also received military honors from Germany, France, Australia, Afghanistan and Egypt.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia US John Abizaid US ambassador

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia plays ‘pivotal role’ in fight against global terrorism: General Abizaid
0
Saudi Arabia
John Abizaid officially appointed US ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Congolese refugees cross illegally into Uganda, raising risk of Ebola — aid groups
0
Malaysia frees Vietnamese woman accused in killing of N.Korean leader’s half-brother
0
US tribe says South Dakota governor not welcome on reservation for stand on oil pipeline
0
Kushner says Middle East peace plan will be ‘good starting point
0
Taawoun stuns Ittihad to win King’s Cup in Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.