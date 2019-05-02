SAR60 million pledged for 3,600 couples as part of Sanad Mohammed Bin Salman program

RIYADH: The Sanad Mohammed Bin Salman Social Enterprise Program has announced on Thursday the continuation of the "SNAD marriage" grant for its second phase.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the new set of beneficiaries from the program had reached 3,600 with a grant worth SAR60 million ($16 million), bringing the number of beneficiaries to 7,800, worth more than SAR160 million since the launch of the initiative.
The program aims to motivate the Saudi youth to get married, help newly-married couples and ensur social stability principles.
Applications are received through the program's website and verify that the conditions and validity of applicants data in cooperation with government agencies on a continuous basis.
