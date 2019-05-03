You are here

  • Home
  • Forum organized to boost women’s role in Saudi labor market
﻿

Forum organized to boost women’s role in Saudi labor market

1 / 2
The beauty industry is one of the Kingdom’s promising economic sectors. (SPA)
2 / 2
The beauty industry is one of the Kingdom’s promising economic sectors. (SPA)
Updated 03 May 2019
SPA
0

Forum organized to boost women’s role in Saudi labor market

  • Drawing 70 percent of women’s investments, the beauty industry is one Saudi Arabia’s promising economic sectors
Updated 03 May 2019
SPA
0
RIYADH: The Council of Saudi Chambers’ Coordination Council for Women Affairs (CWA) organized the first forum for the recruitment of women in beauty companies and salons in cooperation with the Riyadh Chamber on Tuesday.
The event was held to promote communication between beauty companies and salons and women looking for a job, raise the participation of women from 20 to 30 percent and increase the number of beauty salons and companies, as well as showcasing 371 administrative and specialized job opportunities.
The forum included three workshops. The first discussed ways of dealing with bosses, colleagues and auditors. The second tackled the labor laws and related regulations, while the moderator of the third workshop spoke of her work experiences in beauty salons and companies and the road to success in the field.
The CWA aims to increase Saudi women’s contributions to the labor market, train working women, provide women with new job opportunities, promote their role in economic development, identify and address the challenges facing working Saudi women and address them, and organize specialized training programs and sessions.
The beauty industry is one of the Kingdom’s promising economic sectors with 70 percent or SR3 billion ($800 million) of women’s investments.

New US envoy highlights ‘important relationship’ with Saudi Arabia

Updated 41 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
0

New US envoy highlights ‘important relationship’ with Saudi Arabia

  • Ambassador John Abizaid arrived in Riyadh on Thursday
  • The retired US army general was sworn in as ambassador to Saudi Arabia in April 2019
Updated 41 min 55 sec ago
Arab News
0

 

RIYADH:  John Abizaid, the newly appointed US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, arrived in Riyadh on Thursday. He was welcomed by Deputy Chief of Mission Martina Strong.

Upon arrival, Abizaid said: “I am deeply honored to serve in this role and I look forward to contributing to the important relationship between our two countries. Saudi Arabia and the United States work together every day to protect the security of our two countries, promote prosperity and economic development, and build the people-to-people ties that keep our relationship strong.”

Abizaid retired from the US Army in 2007 after a 34-year military career during which he rose from infantry platoon leader to four-star general and became the longest-serving commander of US Central Command. He also served as director of strategic plans and policy on the joint staff, and as director of the joint staff from 2000 to 2003. The 68-year-old has extensive experience of the Middle East.

After retiring from the army, Abizaid worked as a private consultant, forming his own company, JPA Partners. He was also appointed the inaugural Annenberg Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, and held the Distinguished Chair of the Combating Terrorism Center at the United States Military Academy at West Point. 

He has worked with the Preventative Defense Project at Stanford University and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

He was part of the president’s Intelligence Advisory Board, among many other responsibilities.

He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the International Institute for Strategic Studies. In 2016, the US secretary of defense appointed him to serve as a senior adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister.

Abizaid was a distinguished graduate of the US Military Academy, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in 1973, and earned a master’s degree in Middle Eastern area studies from Harvard University in 1981. A highly decorated army officer, he was awarded the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Army’s Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. He also received military honors from Germany, France, Australia, Afghanistan and Egypt.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia US John Abizaid US ambassador

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia plays ‘pivotal role’ in fight against global terrorism: General Abizaid
0
Saudi Arabia
John Abizaid officially appointed US ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Peter Mayhew, actor who played Chewbacca in ‘Star Wars’ movies, dies
0
Joel Embiid, 76ers rout Raptors to take 2-1 series lead
0
More than a million flee homes in India ahead of cyclone Fani’s landfall
0
Ruling party candidate quits Australian campaign over anti-Muslim posts
0
Scars of torture at so-called US reform school won’t go away
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.