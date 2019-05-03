Forum organized to boost women’s role in Saudi labor market
- Drawing 70 percent of women’s investments, the beauty industry is one Saudi Arabia’s promising economic sectors
The event was held to promote communication between beauty companies and salons and women looking for a job, raise the participation of women from 20 to 30 percent and increase the number of beauty salons and companies, as well as showcasing 371 administrative and specialized job opportunities.
The forum included three workshops. The first discussed ways of dealing with bosses, colleagues and auditors. The second tackled the labor laws and related regulations, while the moderator of the third workshop spoke of her work experiences in beauty salons and companies and the road to success in the field.
The CWA aims to increase Saudi women’s contributions to the labor market, train working women, provide women with new job opportunities, promote their role in economic development, identify and address the challenges facing working Saudi women and address them, and organize specialized training programs and sessions.
The beauty industry is one of the Kingdom’s promising economic sectors with 70 percent or SR3 billion ($800 million) of women’s investments.