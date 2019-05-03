You are here

Barcelona: No ball-possession game at home, no problem

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, right, celebrates after scoring their third goal with Sergi Roberto, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets. (Reuters)
MADRID: There was Lionel Messi as usual, backed by many of the same supporting players.

The main difference for Barcelona this time was the coach.

Barcelona has reinvented itself under Ernesto Valverde, showing it can change its style when needed and still be successful.

The match against Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday was a perfect example. Barcelona was forced to relinquish its ball-possession game, but it still came away with a 3-0 victory that left the club in position to reach its first final since it won its last European title four years ago.

“They were able to impose their back-and-forth game and it made it difficult for us,” Valverde said. “We tried to slow down the pace but they kept pressing. I liked how we knew how to suffer and how we came up with answers. We pulled off a victory against a very strong team.”

Despite playing at home, Barcelona finished with less ball possession than Liverpool, 48% to 52%. It was the first time a team held more possession than Barcelona in the Champions League since the semifinals against Bayern Munich in 2015.

“We played their game, their physically demanding pace. It was counterattack against counterattack,” said Messi, who scored twice to add to Luis Suarez’s opening goal at the Camp Nou. “We aren’t used to that. We like having possession of the ball and making the opponent run after the ball. We were exhausted, but that’s what the match demanded. We had to compete anyway we could.”

Liverpool also exchanged more passes than Barcelona (482-457), and ended with more attempts (14-11) and corners (5-3). Barcelona was pinned down on defense during parts of the game, needing 24 clearances against seven by Liverpool.

“I don’t know if we can play much better, to be honest,” Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said.

Valverde had hinted even before the game started that ball possession might not have been the main focus for Barcelona, adding the more defensive-minded Arturo Vidal to the starting lineup in midfield instead of the more technical Arthur. The Brazilian has taken over the role of Andre Iniesta as the team’s pace-setter, becoming the man responsible for controlling possession.

But although the back-and-forth game was supposed to favor Liverpool and its speedy attack, Barcelona ended threatening the most in the end, and it could have scored more goals if it had capitalized on a few late counterattacks.

The defense also played a key role, holding strong when Liverpool pressed forward, with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen again coming through with a great performance and making a few important saves to keep the English team from getting an away goal.

Barcelona conceded that away goal in a 3-1 win over Roma in the first leg of last year’s quarterfinals at Camp Nou, eventually being eliminated in Italy after a 3-0 loss.

“It’s similar to last year, we also have a three-goal advantage, but look what happened then,” Valverde said. “We still have to play well in the second leg.”

Joel Embiid, 76ers rout Raptors to take 2-1 series lead

Updated 54 min 55 sec ago
AP
0

Joel Embiid, 76ers rout Raptors to take 2-1 series lead

Updated 54 min 55 sec ago
AP
0
PHILADELPHIA: Joel Embiid refused to get tripped up back home in the postseason, scoring 33 points and playing to the “MVP!” chants to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 116-95 victory over Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Embiid also had 10 rebounds, shaking off a pair of passive games and became the driving force on offense the Sixers needed as they chase their first NBA championship since 1983.
He made the game his own in the third quarter and helped the Sixers put away a Raptors team badly overmatched outside of Kawhi Leonard’s one-man gang performance.
Embiid struck a chord when he buried a 3 in the third that stretched Philadelphia’s lead to 12. That was start of a string of plays that got Toronto’s attention. Embiid chased a loose ball and was tripped when Pascal Siakam intentionally stuck out his right leg and sent Philly’s All-Star tumbling to the court. The crowd went wild and Siakam was hit with a flagrant foul. Embiid made both free throws as fans — including some of Philadelphia’s biggest sports stars — serenaded him with chants of “MVP! MVP!“
Jimmy Butler, the Game 2 star, dunked off his own steal and the Sixers had quickly put the game out of reach. Butler had 22 points.
Embiid scored another layup and waved his arms and pointed with a smile as wide as the hoop. Embiid went 9 of 18 from the floor and made 12 of 13 free throws.
It was moments like this why the 76ers endured the painful Process — the years of tanking seasons for high draft picks, like in 2014 when they drafted Embiid with the No. 3 overall pick.
Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and rapper Meek Mill engaged in a lengthy embrace from the courtside seats and the Sixers are two wins away from their Eastern Conference final appearance since 2001.
The Sixers just had to survive Leonard.
Leonard toyed with Ben Simmons in the third to lead Toronto’s charge back into the game. The Raptors ran Simmons through screens to give Leonard the space he needed to create and bury open jumpers. And when there was no space, Leonard simply bullied his way to the basket. He shoved a right elbow into James Ennis III and spun around him for a two-handed jam. Leonard made all six baskets and scored 14 points in the quarter to cut the deficit to eight points.
Leonard scored 33 points for the Raptors, and Siakam had 20.
The Sixers were grateful with a series split against the Raptors after suffering a losing streak in Toronto that dated to 2012. They returned home to a delirious crowd amped for one of the most crucial games of the Process era.
Embiid averaged only 14 points and shot 28 percent (7 of 25) from the floor in the first two games and was tied up by Marc Gasol in frustrating fashion.
Not in Game 3. Embiid buried a 3 and followed with a sweet spin move on Gasol the next time down that got the Sixers rolling. The franchise center’s sweetest play came when he blocked Leonard’s layup in the lane, hustled back and got the ball in his hands, and connected with Tobias Harris in the corner for a 3. Embiid scored 18 points in the half and pushed the Sixers to a 64-53 lead at the break.

TIP-INS
Raptors: Serge Ibaka was hit with a flagrant foul on JJ Redick in the first quarter.
76ers: Simmons, an Australian, smacked Kyle Lowry right in the land down under and sent the Raptors guard down and smacking the court in pain. ... Greg Monroe (sprained left ankle) and Mike Scott (right foot) played ... Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins, Flyers star James van Riemsdyk and Eagles QB Carson Wentz rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell to start the game.

