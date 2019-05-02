You are here

Portland Blazers hold off Denver Nuggets to level series

Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against Seth Curry #31 and Zach Collins #33 of the Portland Trail Blazers n the fourth quarter during Game Two of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on on May 1, 2019 . (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 03 May 2019
AFP
  Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum  led the scorers in a hard-fought 97-90 victory on the road at Denver's Pepsi Center
LOS ANGELES" C.J. McCollum scored 20 points as the Portland Trail Blazers held off a late rally from the Denver Nuggets to score a series-leveling victory in their NBA Western Conference playoff duel on Wednesday.

McCollum led the scorers in a hard-fought 97-90 victory on the road at Denver’s Pepsi Center to tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Portland talisman Damian Lillard had a relatively quiet night, restricted to just 14 points after shooting five-of-17 from the field.

However, double-digit contributions Enes Kanter, Zach Collins, Rodney Hood and Al-Farouq Aminu helped Portland get over the line.

“I really liked our approach in the first half, particularly the first quarter,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

“I thought we were a lot better offensively than in game one. We did a better job on the ball. I liked the tone we set for most of the game.”

The Blazers looked to be cruising toward a comfortable victory after a dominant first half, surging into a 50-35 lead at the break.

They opened up a 17-point lead early in the third quarter, and led by 14 heading into the final period.

That, however, was the cue for a sustained Denver assault, with the Nuggets slowly chipping away at the Portland lead.

A driving layup from Nikola Jokic put Denver within five points at 95-90 with 34 seconds left on the clock.

But a foul by Mason Plumlee gifted two free throws to Hood, who coolly drained both attempts to take the Blazers 97-90 clear with 17 seconds remaining.

Jokic led the Denver scorers with 16 points while Jamal Murray added 15. Paul Millsap finished with 14 points.

Stotts, meanwhile, praised the defensive effort that restricted Jokic, but was unhappy that the Serbian managed to haul down 14 rebounds throughout the game.

“I thought we pressured him a little bit more,” Stotts said. “He didn’t get the clean looks that we gave him in game one. He got too many offensive rebounds in the fourth though. We were very fortunate that we weren’t hurt as badly as we could have been.”

Game 3 in the series takes place in Portland on Friday.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone said Denver had struggled to match Portland’s physical approach in the first half.

“In that first half they were the aggressor, they were much more physical,” Malone said.

“But I’m extremely proud of the way they came back in the second half. But we’ve got to do it for 48 minutes and that was the most disappointing thing about tonight — we brought it in the second half but in the first half it was not there.”

Stotts had raised eyebrows earlier, wearing a bowtie on the sidelines during the game. The Blazers coach revealed it was a tribute to video coordinator Jonathan Yim, who was injured in a car crash with his family last week.

“On Wednesdays, Jon would wear bowties to the game, so tonight was bowtie Wednesday,” Stotts said. “I think bowties are undefeated this year.”

Topics: NBA Denver Nuggets Portland Trailblazers

PHILADELPHIA: Joel Embiid refused to get tripped up back home in the postseason, scoring 33 points and playing to the “MVP!” chants to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 116-95 victory over Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Embiid also had 10 rebounds, shaking off a pair of passive games and became the driving force on offense the Sixers needed as they chase their first NBA championship since 1983.
He made the game his own in the third quarter and helped the Sixers put away a Raptors team badly overmatched outside of Kawhi Leonard’s one-man gang performance.
Embiid struck a chord when he buried a 3 in the third that stretched Philadelphia’s lead to 12. That was start of a string of plays that got Toronto’s attention. Embiid chased a loose ball and was tripped when Pascal Siakam intentionally stuck out his right leg and sent Philly’s All-Star tumbling to the court. The crowd went wild and Siakam was hit with a flagrant foul. Embiid made both free throws as fans — including some of Philadelphia’s biggest sports stars — serenaded him with chants of “MVP! MVP!“
Jimmy Butler, the Game 2 star, dunked off his own steal and the Sixers had quickly put the game out of reach. Butler had 22 points.
Embiid scored another layup and waved his arms and pointed with a smile as wide as the hoop. Embiid went 9 of 18 from the floor and made 12 of 13 free throws.
It was moments like this why the 76ers endured the painful Process — the years of tanking seasons for high draft picks, like in 2014 when they drafted Embiid with the No. 3 overall pick.
Hall of Famer Allen Iverson and rapper Meek Mill engaged in a lengthy embrace from the courtside seats and the Sixers are two wins away from their Eastern Conference final appearance since 2001.
The Sixers just had to survive Leonard.
Leonard toyed with Ben Simmons in the third to lead Toronto’s charge back into the game. The Raptors ran Simmons through screens to give Leonard the space he needed to create and bury open jumpers. And when there was no space, Leonard simply bullied his way to the basket. He shoved a right elbow into James Ennis III and spun around him for a two-handed jam. Leonard made all six baskets and scored 14 points in the quarter to cut the deficit to eight points.
Leonard scored 33 points for the Raptors, and Siakam had 20.
The Sixers were grateful with a series split against the Raptors after suffering a losing streak in Toronto that dated to 2012. They returned home to a delirious crowd amped for one of the most crucial games of the Process era.
Embiid averaged only 14 points and shot 28 percent (7 of 25) from the floor in the first two games and was tied up by Marc Gasol in frustrating fashion.
Not in Game 3. Embiid buried a 3 and followed with a sweet spin move on Gasol the next time down that got the Sixers rolling. The franchise center’s sweetest play came when he blocked Leonard’s layup in the lane, hustled back and got the ball in his hands, and connected with Tobias Harris in the corner for a 3. Embiid scored 18 points in the half and pushed the Sixers to a 64-53 lead at the break.

TIP-INS
Raptors: Serge Ibaka was hit with a flagrant foul on JJ Redick in the first quarter.
76ers: Simmons, an Australian, smacked Kyle Lowry right in the land down under and sent the Raptors guard down and smacking the court in pain. ... Greg Monroe (sprained left ankle) and Mike Scott (right foot) played ... Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins, Flyers star James van Riemsdyk and Eagles QB Carson Wentz rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell to start the game.

